DOV – If you’re looking for stocks that have a higher potential for outperformance in the months ahead, our POWR Ratings service has you covered. Stocks that were recently upgraded to Strong Buys such as Dover (DOV), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), and Movado Group (MOV) are heading in the right direction. Read more to learn why these stocks are primed for strong performance.

Patrick RyanBy Patrick Ryan

Apr 27, 2021


The POWR Ratings are in. If you look at the latest POWR Ratings upgrades, you will find that surprisingly few have been bumped up Strong Buys. Our POWR Ratings system is based on 118 different factors that gauge a stock’s potential for future performance. That’s why it’s important to focus on Strong Buys and Buys.

Savvy investors can continue to make money by carefully selecting individual stocks that exhibit future growth potential. If you do your homework and perform extensive research before buying and selling, you can still make money in any market environment.

Below, we provide a look at three stocks that were recently upgraded in the POWR Ratings system: Dover (DOV), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), and Movado Group (MOV).

Dover (DOV)

DOV makes industrial components and products along with highly sophisticated equipment used in manufacturing processes. DOV segments span systems, technologies, electronics, resources, industries, and the catch-all diversified category. Exactly one-quarter of DOV revenue stems from engineered products.

The company has an overall grade of A, which translates into a Strong Buy in the POWR Ratings system. DOV has grades of B in the Quality, Sentiment, Stability, and Growth components. Click here to learn how the company fares in the Momentum and Value components.

Of the 87 publicly traded companies in the Industrial – Machinery industry, only one is ranked higher than DOV. Click here to find other top stocks in that industry. So far, DOV has returned this year after an 11% gain last year.

Analysts are fairly bullish on DOV as four consider it a Strong Buy and five rate it a Buy. DOV has a reasonable forward P/E ratio of 21.20. This ratio is all the more tolerable, considering the stock is only trading a couple of dollars away from its 52-week high of $149.40.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

JNJ’s coronavirus vaccine has not exactly been a success. Yet, the company’s financial fate is not solely dependent on a single product. Rather, JNJ’s bread and butter is pharmaceuticals, consumer products, and medical devices. All in all, JNJ has 250 subsidiaries, meaning it has ample diversification. Compare JNJ’s research and development budget to those of other pharmaceutical companies, and you will likely find it significantly larger.

JNJ has an overall grade of A, which is a Strong Buy rating in our POWR Ratings service. It has grades B grades in the Quality, Sentiment, and Stability components. To find out how JNJ fares in the Momentum, Value, and Growth components, click here to find out. Of the 232 stocks in the Medical – Pharmaceuticals industry, JNJ is ranked first. You can find other top stocks in this industry by clicking here

Analysts are bullish on JNJ, establishing an average price target of $166.18. Six analysts have a Strong Buy rating on the stock, and seven rate it a Buy.

JNJ is even more attractive, considering its forward P/E ratio is a relatively low 17.24. The stock is trading about $10 below its 52-week high of $173.65.

Movado Group (MOV)

MOV designs, manufactures, and distributes high-quality watch wear. Check out MOV’s offerings, and you will find it has prominent brands available at a considerable number of price levels.

MOV is rated a Strong Buy with a grade of A in the POWR Ratings system. It has B grades in the Momentum, Value, Growth, and Quality components of the POWR Ratings. You can find out how MOV fares in the Sentiment and Stability components by clicking here.

MOV’s forward P/E ratio of 11.68 is quite appealing, especially considering the fact that the stock is trading about 50 cents below its 52-week high of $32.74.

Of the 66 publicly traded companies in the Fashion & Luxury industry, MOV is ranked 5th. Click here to find other top stocks in that industry. The Fashion & Luxury industry is B-rated. MOV has so far returned 97% year to date. 

DOV shares were trading at $147.36 per share on Tuesday afternoon, up $0.97 (+0.66%). Year-to-date, DOV has gained 17.18%, versus a 12.03% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Patrick Ryan


Patrick Ryan has more than a dozen years of investing experience with a focus on information technology, consumer and entertainment sectors. In addition to working for StockNews, Patrick has also written for Wealth Authority and Fallon Wealth Management. More...


