While value stocks have trailed growth stocks since early June, I see no reason to avoid them. Even with the Delta variant surging across the nation, the economic recovery remains intact. So, I expect value to overtake growth at some point in the near future, which means now is the time to get in.

With so many stocks at all-time highs, you would think that value would be hard to find, but that is further from the case. There are still plenty of undervalued stocks if you know where to look. But you must act fast if you want to get into these companies at a great price. When many investors hear value, they only think of cyclical industries such as construction, steel, or energy.

But investors can find value in almost any industry. That’s why I ran a screen in our POWR Ratings system for stocks that had an overall rating of Buy and a Value Grade of A. I then trimmed down this list to find some of the best opportunities, which include Gilead Sciences Inc. (GILD), HP Inc. (HPQ), and CNH Industrial N.V. (CNHI).

Gilead Sciences Inc. (GILD)

GILD develops and markets therapies to treat life-threatening infectious diseases, with the core of its portfolio focused on HIV and hepatitis B and C. The acquisitions of Corus Pharma, Myogen, CV Therapeutics, Arresto Biosciences, and Calistoga have broadened this focus to include pulmonary and cardiovascular diseases and cancer.

The company’s flagship HIV therapy, Biktarvy, continues to deliver strong growth and market share gains. Along with Genvoya, these next-generation products offer better long-term safety profiles. The FDA’s full approval of the company’s Veklury (remdesivir) for the treatment of patients with COVID-19 has also aided growth.

GILD is also looking to boost its portfolio and pipeline and expand beyond antivirals into other areas. For instance, the company previously acquired oncology company Immunomedics. This added Trodelvy to its portfolio. The addition will help accelerate the company’s efforts to develop a strong oncology portfolio, thereby reducing dependence on its virology business.

The company has an overall grade of B, which translates into a Buy rating in our POWR Ratings system. GILD has a Value Grade of A due to a low valuation. The company’s forward P/E is a paltry 10.59, and its EV/FCF of 9.6 is well below the industry average. The firm also has a Quality Grade of B due to solid fundamentals.

As of the most recent quarter, its cash balance was $6.5 billion compared to only $2.3 billion in short-term debt. We also provide Growth, Momentum, Stability, and Sentiment grades for GILD, which you can find here.

GILD is ranked #8 in the Biotech industry. For more top stock in this industry, make sure to visit this link.

Click here to checkout our Healthcare Sector Report for 2021

HP Inc. (HPQ)