4 Downgraded Stocks to Sell in May

NASDAQ: HA | Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. News, Ratings, and Charts

HA – Investors can use our proprietary POWR Ratings to help gauge whether they should consider buying a stock or selling a stock. A stock with a Strong Buy or Buy rating is indicative of a strong company, while a Strong Sell or Sell rating means investors should avoid. That’s why investors should not invest in recently downgraded stocks such as Hawaiian Holdings (HA), Luokung Technology (LKCO), Remark Media (MARK), and Snap (SNAP).

Patrick RyanBy Patrick Ryan

May 3, 2021


The POWR Ratings have been calculated once again. Take a look at the latest POWR Ratings, and you will find about half a dozen stocks have been downgraded to Strong Sells. Plus, plenty of others have also been downgraded to Sell ratings.

The number of stocks downgraded to Sell, or Strong Sell is certainly concerning. However, it appears as though the United States economy will fully reopen in the months ahead. This means there is a case to be made that the bull market can continue longer.

Without further ado, let’s take a look at some of the stocks downgraded to Strong Sells in the POWR Ratings: Hawaiian Holdings (HA), Luokung Technology (LKCO), Remark Media (MARK), and Snap (SNAP).

Hawaiian Holdings (HA)

HA owns Hawaiian Airlines. HA has provided air travel to islanders and those visiting the islands for nearly 90 years. HA transports both passengers and cargo. In fact, HA provides non-stop service to the island getaway from more than a dozen cities in the United States. However, air travel has dissipated since the start of the pandemic. It could take several years for air travel to return to pre-pandemic levels.

HA has an overall grade of F, which translates into a Strong Sell rating in our POWR Ratings system. The company has D grades in the Value, Sentiment, Stability, and Growth components of the POWR Ratings. For investors who would like to learn how HA fares in the remainder of the components, such as Quality and Momentum, can find out by clicking here

Of the 28 publicly traded companies in the Airlines industry, HA is ranked 24th. Click here to find the top stocks in this industry. Analysts have established an average target price of $24.14 for the stock, meaning it has a nearly 4% downside. 

Luokung Technology (LKCO)

Based in Beijing, LKCO is a tech company that provides graphics data processing, including mapping. The company’s mobile app provides business-to-consumer services. LKCO has an overall grade of F, which is a Strong Sell rating in our POWR Ratings service. It has an F grade in the Quality component of the POWR Ratings and Ds in the Value, Growth, and Stability components. Click here to learn how LKCO’s grades in the remainder of the POWR Ratings, including Momentum and Sentiment. LKCO is ranked 56 out of 60 stocks in the Software – Business industry. You can find top stocks in this industry by clicking here

All in all, LKCO dropped more than 16% this past March alone. Ongoing regulatory concerns are taking a toll on Chinese technology stocks such as LKCO. The Trump administration categorized LKCO as a military company, so it is subjected to many regulations.

Remark Media (MARK)

MARK develops and deploys AI solutions for businesses as well as software developers. MARK also owns digital media properties that provide content. MARK has an overall grade of F, translating into a Strong Sell rating in our POWR Ratings system. It has an F grade in the Stability component and Ds in the Value and Quality components. Click here to learn more about how MARK fares in the Momentum, Sentiment, and Growth components.

Of the 71 stocks in the Internet industry, MARK is ranked 63rd. You can find top-ranked stocks in this industry by clicking here. Over the past three months, the stock has lost 34%. 

Snap (SNAP)

SNAP became quite popular in recent years as its mobile camera app dubbed Snapchat made waves with youngsters. However, SNAP appears to be fading in popularity. The company has an overall grade of F or a Strong Sell rating in our POWR Ratings system. SNAP has D grades in the Quality, Value, Growth, and Stability components. Click here to learn how SNAP grades out in the remaining POWR Ratings components.

Of the 71 stocks in the Internet category, SNAP is ranked 64th. SNAP is clearly overvalued. The stock’s forward P/E ratio is 281, a massive number even considering the fact that SNAP is a tech company. Steer clear of this stock until it drops to a more reasonable price level and moves up in the POWR Ratings.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Top 10 Growth Stocks

How to Ride the NEW Stock Bubble?

5 WINNING Stocks Chart Patterns

9 "Must Own" Stocks for 2021

HA shares . Year-to-date, HA has gained 43.28%, versus a 12.22% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Patrick Ryan


Patrick Ryan has more than a dozen years of investing experience with a focus on information technology, consumer and entertainment sectors. In addition to working for StockNews, Patrick has also written for Wealth Authority and Fallon Wealth Management. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
HAGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
LKCOGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
MARKGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
SNAPGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Most Popular Stories on StockNews.com

: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Trading Plan for Growth Investors

There are increasing signs that the stock market's (SPY) rotation is nearing an end. Over the last couple of weeks, we are starting to see quality growth and small caps start to perk up. Underlying economic data and earnings continue to come in strong. As yesterday’s FOMC meeting confirmed, the Fed is keeping the punch bowl full with no intention of stopping the party anytime soon. What does it mean? Read on below to find out why…
Apr 29, 2021 | 12:48pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

2 Buy the Dip Software Stocks for May 2021

Investors have been rotating away from tech stocks over the past couple of months to cyclical stocks to capitalize on an economic recovery. However, because the remote working culture continues globally—given its benefits—tech players Microsoft (MSFT) and Cadence (CDNS) are expected to grow significantly in the near term. So, we think it could be wise to buy the dip in these stocks.
May 3, 2021 | 5:13pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Energy Stocks with Dividends Yielding More Than 5%

After plunging to record lows last year, the oil and gas industry has been experiencing a solid recovery. Rising oil prices on increasing demand from industrial and manufacturing sectors amid an economic recovery and strategic supply cuts by producers are driving the oil industry’s recovery. Given this backdrop, we think Master Limited Partnerships (MLPs), Western Midstream (WES), Global Partners (GLP), and Star Group (SGU), which each offer attractive dividend yields, are ideal investment bets.
May 3, 2021 | 4:27pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

4 Cannabis Stocks to Avoid in May

The cannabis industry is booming on the back of the legalization hype and increased acceptance of CBD products. However, not all pot companies possess sufficient fundamental strength and liquidity to capitalize on the industry tailwinds. Given that the cannabis market is becoming more competitive with the entry of new players, we think investors should avoid financially weak and overvalued cannabis stocks Canopy Growth (CGC), Tilray (TLRY), Sundial Growers (SNDL), and OrganiGram Holdings (OGI). Let’s discuss these names.
May 3, 2021 | 3:28pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Energy Stocks with Dividends Yielding More Than 5%

After plunging to record lows last year, the oil and gas industry has been experiencing a solid recovery. Rising oil prices on increasing demand from industrial and manufacturing sectors amid an economic recovery and strategic supply cuts by producers are driving the oil industry’s recovery. Given this backdrop, we think Master Limited Partnerships (MLPs), Western Midstream (WES), Global Partners (GLP), and Star Group (SGU), which each offer attractive dividend yields, are ideal investment bets.
May 3, 2021 | 4:27pm

Read More Stories

More Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (HA) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All HA News