Cloud computing has significantly reshaped the technological landscape in recent years. More than 90% of organizations now rely on cloud services to enhance efficiency and drive innovation. This widespread adoption of cloud technology is fueling a digital revolution, impacting businesses and industries worldwide.

In this dynamic environment, investors have the opportunity to benefit from stocks of three promising cloud computing companies: International Business Machines Corporation (IBM), Workday, Inc. (WDAY), and Docebo Inc. (DCBO). These companies are strategically positioned for long-term growth.

The core appeal of cloud computing lies in its flexibility, efficiency, cost-effectiveness, and security. These attributes are why businesses increasingly incorporate cloud services into their operations.

The shift toward remote work has further accelerated the demand for cloud solutions. This is highlighted by a Pew Research Center study as per which around 22 million employed adults in the United States, or 14% of the workforce, now work from home full-time, driving the surge in cloud service usage.

The industry’s growth prospects remain robust, with global spending on cloud services projected to reach $805 billion in 2024. This figure is expected to double by 2028, underscoring the market’s potential.

Additionally, Fortune Business Highlights forecasts the cloud computing market to hit $2.29 trillion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 16.5%. These projections cement the cloud sector’s bright future.

So, let us dive deep into the fundamentals of three cloud computing stocks, starting with #3.

Stock #3: International Business Machines Corporation (IBM)

IBM addresses the hybrid cloud and artificial intelligence (AI) opportunities with a platform-centric approach. It combines technology and business expertise to deliver client value. Its segments include Software; Consulting; Infrastructure; and Financing, focusing on providing comprehensive solutions for businesses across various industries.

On November 6, IBM and Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (CTSH) launched a new FinOps Center of Excellence (CoE) built on IBM’s FinOps software and CTSH’s cloud and developer platforms. The partnership is expected to expand IBM’s reach in the rapidly evolving financial and cloud sectors, enhancing its reputation as a leader in addressing critical business challenges.

On October 22, IBM unveiled the IBM Guardium Data Security Center to address the emerging risks associated with hybrid cloud, AI, and quantum technologies. The center helps organizations protect data across its lifecycle with unified controls.

The launch could strengthen IBM’s position in the data security market, supporting its growth by offering solutions to safeguard businesses against evolving security threats.

For the fiscal 2024 third quarter that ended on September 30, IBM’s total revenue increased 1.5% year-over-year to $14.97 billion. Its gross profit rose 4.9% from the year-ago value to $8.42 billion.

Additionally, the company’s non-GAAP income from continuing operations increased 6.1% year-over-year to $2.16 billion, whereas its non-GAAP EPS from continuing operations grew 4.5% from the prior year’s quarter to $2.30.

Analysts expect IBM’s revenue and EPS for the fiscal year ending December 2024 to increase 1.6% and 6.2% year-over-year to $62.83 billion and $10.21, respectively. Moreover, the company topped the consensus EPS estimates in all four trailing quarters.

Shares of IBM have surged 25.8% over the past six months and 44.4% over the past year to close the last trading session at $213.72.

IBM’s POWR Ratings mirror its fundamentals. IBM has a B grade for Quality. The POWR Ratings assess stocks by 118 different factors, each with its own weighting.

In the 78-stock Technology – Services industry, it is ranked #32.

Stock #2: Workday, Inc. (WDAY)

WDAY offers enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It provides software-as-a-service solutions to approximately 10,000 organizations. This includes empowering their workforce, managing finances and spending, and adapting to changes while planning for future uncertainties in a dynamic business environment.

On November 4, WDAY and Compa, a leading provider of software-delivered market data, partnered to integrate Compa’s real-time market intelligence into WDAY. The collaboration helps companies make more informed pay decisions, enabling them to attract and retain top talent. This could enable WDAY to enhance its value in workforce management.

For the fiscal 2025 second quarter ended July 31, 2024, WDAY’s total revenues increased 16.7% year-over-year to $2.09 billion. Its non-GAAP operating income rose 23% from the year-ago value to $518 million.

Additionally, the company’s net income and non-GAAP net income per share grew 67.1% and 22.4% from the prior year’s quarter to $132 million and $1.75, respectively.

Street expects WDAY’s revenue and EPS for the fiscal 2025 third quarter (ended October 2024) to increase 14.2% and 14.9% year-over-year to $2.13 billion and $1.76, respectively. Furthermore, the company surpassed the consensus revenue and EPS estimates in each of the four trailing quarters, which is impressive.

WDAY’s shares have gained 2.8% over the past six months and 15.3% over the past year, closing the last trading session at $256.54.

WDAY’s solid fundamentals are projected in its POWR Ratings. The stock has an overall rating of B, which translates to a Buy in our proprietary rating system.

WDAY has an A grade for Growth and a B for Sentiment and Quality. It is ranked #25 out of 129 stocks in the Software – Application industry.

It is ranked #25 out of 129 stocks in the Software – Application industry.

Stock #1: Docebo Inc. (DCBO)

Based in Toronto, Canada, DCBO delivers learning platforms driven by AI and innovation. The company focuses on transforming how enterprises use technology to create and manage content, deliver training, and measure the impact of their learning programs. Its solutions are designed to enhance organizational learning and development strategies.

On October 2, DCBO partnered with TEDAI for the TEDAI Vienna event, serving as the business learning partner. DCBO played a key role in showcasing how enterprises can harness AI to transform workplace learning and development. The collaboration highlights the company’s commitment to reshaping the future of work through AI.

For the fiscal 2024 third quarter that ended on September 30, DCBO’s revenue increased 19.2% year-over-year to $55.43 million. Its operating income grew 51.7% from the year-ago value to $4.72 million. Plus, the company’s adjusted net income and adjusted EPS rose 66.7% and 80% from the prior year’s quarter to $8.26 million and $0.27, respectively.

The consensus revenue and EPS estimates of $56.23 million and $0.28 for the fiscal fourth quarter ending December 2024 reflect a year-over-year rise of 14.1% and 12%, respectively. Also, the company surpassed the consensus revenue and EPS estimates in all four trailing quarters.

DCBO’s shares have gained 11.9% over the past six months and 19.3% over the past year, closing the last trading session at $51.45.

DCBO’s robust prospects are projected in its POWR Ratings. The stock has an overall rating of B, which translates to a Buy in our proprietary rating system.

DCBO has an A grade for Quality and a B for Sentiment and Growth. It is ranked #14 within the Software – Application industry.

It is ranked #14 within the Software – Application industry.

IBM shares fell $0.12 (-0.06%) in premarket trading Monday. Year-to-date, IBM has gained 34.34%, versus a 27.04% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.

