The COVID-19 pandemic brought a renewed interest into the healthcare sector, and with the surging Delta variant raging across the country, that interest isn’t expected to dissipate anytime soon. Due to that attention, many healthcare stocks have reached sky-high valuations. It’s not just companies that offer vaccines and therapies for COVID, either.

In fact, the healthcare sector is one of the largest in the U.S. economy. It makes up close to 20% of GDP. As the baby boomer generation gets older, there will be an increased need for pharmaceuticals, biotech therapies, and hospital stays. Approximately $3.5 trillion is spent on healthcare in the U.S., which is only expected to increase in upcoming years.

While healthcare stocks certainly deserve a place in your portfolio, it’s best to avoid stocks with high valuations. That’s why investors should consider healthcare stocks with an overall grade of Buy and a Value Grade of A in our POWR Ratings system. Three stocks that meet that criterion include Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (IRWD), Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NUS), and Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. (BMY), which is why I am highlighting them below.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (IRWD)

IRWD is a specialty and generic drug manufacturing company that operates a human therapeutics segment. The company is focused on advancing innovative product opportunities in areas of large unmet need, including irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, chronic idiopathic constipation, hyperuricemia associated with uncontrolled gout, and vascular and fibrotic diseases.

The company benefits from strong sales of Linzess, a drug used to treat irritable bowel syndrome with constipation and chronic constipation. It sees strong demand and expansion in new patient populations as well as geographic regions. ITWD is also focused on further label expansions of the drug to include new indications and patient populations.

It is expected to grow double-digits in upcoming quarters. Linzess is the leader in its category with a 42% market share. The drug should even hit blockbuster status this year. Plus, it is well protected by patents, so it shouldn’t face generic competition until March 2029. Management is also focusing on its telemedicine efforts to boost its sales.

The separation of IRWD’s sGC pipeline into another entity, Cyclerion, also bodes well as it increases operational performance. IRWD has an overall grade of B, which translates into a Buy rating in our POWR Ratings system. The company has a Growth Grade of B as earnings per share rose 403.2% over the past year.

Plus, analysts expect earnings to grow 21.7% year over year in the current quarter. IRWD also has a Value Grade of A, which isn’t surprising, with a trailing P/E of only 3.96. Its price-to-free-cash-flow ratio of 9 is also considerably less than the industry average. We also provide Momentum, Stability, Sentiment, and Quality grades for IRWD, which you can find here.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NUS)