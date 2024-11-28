With President-elect Donald Trump returning to office in January, the post-election environment has introduced uncertainties regarding future policies. To navigate these unpredictable times, investors could consider blue-chip stocks, Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), American Express Company (AXP), and AT&T Inc. (T), to stabilize their portfolios.

With his upcoming second term in the White House, Trump’s arrival also comes with significant implications for global trade, climate policy, and international relations. Trump has already proposed tariffs, at least 60% on Chinese imports and 10–20% on other foreign goods, vowing to reshape the economic landscape, raising costs and impacting global growth.

Moreover, Trump also has promised to put an end to international crises involving Israel, Hamas, and Hezbollah and to end the Russia-Ukraine war within 24 hours of taking office. Regardless of how these might turn out, a shift in global power dynamics impacts businesses worldwide.

Amid these uncertainties, investors could turn toward blue-chip stocks as a safe haven. These stocks would show resilience during times of uncertainty, offering stability and reliable returns. Their dominant market positions, broad presence, and consistent income streams make them an ideal investment choice in unpredictable economic climates.

So, let’s take a closer look at the fundamentals of three blue-chip stocks, beginning with #3.

Stock #3: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

JNJ researches, develops, manufactures, and sells a variety of healthcare products. It offers products for conditions such as immunology, infectious diseases, oncology, and pulmonary hypertension. The company’s two operational segments are: Innovative Medicine and MedTech.

On November 12, JNJ announced the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) approval of its OTTAVA™ robotic surgical system investigational device exemption (IDE). With the rise in Medtech and robotics in medical fields, the approval would strengthen JNJ’s position in the sector and establish a dominant market presence.

On November 7, JNJ announced the FDA approval of its e VARIPULSE™ Platform for the treatment of drug-refractory paroxysmal Atrial Fibrillation (AFib). This approval strengthens JNJ’s position in the cardiac treatment market and enhances the company’s growth prospects.

For the fiscal 2024 third quarter that ended September 29, JNJ’s sales to customers increased 5.2% year-over-year to $22.47 billion. Its gross profit also grew 5.2% from the year-ago value to $15.51 billion.

Additionally, the company’s adjusted net earnings and adjusted net earnings per share from continuing operations came in at $5.88 billion and $2.42, respectively.

Analysts expect JNJ’s revenue for the fiscal year ending December 2024 to increase 4.3% year-over-year to $88.78 billion. Its EPS for the ongoing fiscal year is expected to grow marginally from the previous year to $9.96. Moreover, the company topped the consensus EPS estimates in all four trailing quarters.

Shares of JNJ have surged 5.7% over the past six months, closing the last trading session at $155.40.

JNJ’s POWR Ratings mirror its strong fundamentals. The stock has an overall rating of A, which translates to a Strong Buy in our proprietary rating system. The POWR Ratings assess stocks by 118 different factors, each with its own weighting.

JNJ has a B grade for Value, Stability, Sentiment, and Quality. It is ranked #12 out of 155 stocks in the Medical – Pharmaceuticals industry.

In addition to the POWR Rating highlighted above, you can check JNJ’s ratings for Momentum and Growth here.

Stock #2: American Express Company (AXP)

AXP is an integrated payments company that operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services; Commercial Services; International Card Services; and Global Merchant and Network Services. The company offers credit card, charge card, banking, and other payment, financing products and more.

On October 23, AXP announced an expanded partnership with Formula 1® that includes a new multi-year sponsorship. With the popularity of F1 going through the roof, this partnership is set to bring AXP a range of new customers and enhance its growth potential.

For the fiscal third quarter that ended September 30, 2024, AXP’s total non-interest revenues increased 5.8% year-over-year to $12.63 billion. Its total interest income rose 17.3% from the year-ago value to $6.15 billion.

The company’s net income and EPS attributable to common shareholders rose 2.3% and 5.8% from the prior year’s quarter to $2.51 billion and $3.49, respectively.

For the fiscal fourth quarter ending December 2024, Street expects AXP’s revenue and EPS to increase 8.5% and 14.7% year-over-year to $17.14 billion and $3, respectively. Additionally, the company has surpassed the consensus EPS estimates three of its four trailing quarters.

AXP’s shares surged 27.7% over the past six months and 85.5% over the past year to close the last trading session at $304.25.

AXP’s POWR Ratings reflect its fundamentals. It has a B grade for Stability, Sentiment, and Momentum.

AXP is ranked #15 out of 47 stocks in the Consumer Financial Services industry.

Click here to access AXP’s ratings for Value, Growth, and Quality.

Stock #1: AT&T Inc. (T)

T offers telecommunications and technology services. It has two operational segments: Communications and Latin America. The company’s offerings include wireless voice and data communications services, handsets, wireless data cards, AT&T Dedicated Internet, Ethernet, data services, cloud solutions, and more.

On September 30, T announced an agreement to sell its entire 70% stake in DIRECTV to TPG. This move sharpens T’s focus on its core strengths as a leading wireless 5G and fiber connectivity provider in the United States. The transaction also bolsters T’s balance sheet by accelerating cash flow anticipated over the coming years.

For the fiscal 2024 third quarter that ended September 30, T’s total operating revenues came in at $30.21 billion. Its adjusted operating income was reported to be $6.51 billion. The company’s adjusted EBITDA increased 3.4% year-over-year to $11.58 billion. Plus, its net income and adjusted EPS came in at $145 million and $0.60, respectively.

The consensus revenue and EPS estimates of $123.84 billion and $2.27 for the fiscal year ending December 2025 exhibit a year-over-year rise of 1.4% and 2.5%, respectively.

Shares of T have gained 33% over the past six months and 43.6% over the past year, closing the last trading session at $23.27.

T’s bright prospects are reflected in its POWR Ratings. The stock has an overall rating of B, which translates to a Buy in our proprietary rating system.

T has a B grade for Growth. Within the Telecom – Domestic industry, it is ranked #4 out of 20 stocks.

Click here to access T’s ratings for Momentum, Value, Quality, Stability, and Sentiment.

JNJ shares were unchanged in premarket trading Thursday. Year-to-date, JNJ has gained 2.28%, versus a 27.18% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.

