5 Best Grocery Store Stocks to Buy for a Recession

NYSE: KR | Kroger Co. News, Ratings, and Charts

KR – Many analysts predict a recession soon due to skyrocketing oil prices and surging inflation. But since groceries are required for human survival, the industry is expected to garner stable consumer demand despite economic stagnation. Therefore, we think it could be wise to bet on quality grocery stocks The Kroger (KR), Albertsons Companies (ACI), Sprouts Farmers Market (SFM), Ingles Markets (IMKTA), and Weis Markets (WMK). Let’s discuss these names.

Riddhima ChakrabortyBy Riddhima Chakraborty

Mar 14, 2022


As the world continues to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic, record-high oil and gas prices owing to the ban on Russian energy imports are the new threat to the economic recovery. Analysts expect the skyrocketing oil and gas prices along with looming interest rate increases to control inflation to result in a recession this year. Goldman Sachs recently downgraded its growth outlook for both the United States and the European Union in the face of surging prices and declining economic growth rates.

However, since groceries are consumer staples, businesses in this space should see steady demand. The industry is expected to perform steadily even if the economy suffers a recession because grocery stores can easily pass on rising costs to consumers, capitalizing on the inelastic demand for their products.

Therefore, we think fundamentally strong grocery stocks The Kroger Co. (KR), Albertsons Companies, Inc. (ACI), Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (SFM), Ingles Markets, Incorporated (IMKTA), and Weis Markets, Inc. (WMK) could be solid bets now.

The Kroger Co. (KR)

KR in Cincinnati, Ohio, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its nearly half a million associates serve more than 11 million customers daily.

On March 3, 2022, Chairman and CEO Rodney McMullen said, “As we look to 2022, we expect the momentum in our business to continue and have confidence in our ability to navigate a rapidly changing operating environment. We remain confident in our growth model and our ability to deliver total shareholder returns of 8% to 11% over time.”

For its fourth fiscal quarter, ended Jan. 29, 2022, KR’s sales increased 7.5% year-over-year to $33.05 billion. The company’s net earnings came in at $566 million, compared to a  $77 million loss in the year-ago period. Also, its EPS came in at $0.75, compared to a $0.10 loss per share.

Analysts expect KR’s revenue to be $142.31 billion in its fiscal year 2023, representing a 3.2% year-over-year increase. The company’s EPS is expected to rise 5.5% per annum for the next five years. In addition, it has surpassed the consensus EPS estimates in each of the trailing four quarters. Over the past month, the stock has gained 20.8% in price to close yesterday’s trading session at $55.89.

KR’s POWR Ratings reflect its solid prospects. The company has an overall A rating, which equates to a Strong Buy in our proprietary rating system. The POWR Ratings assess stocks by 118 distinct factors, each with its own weighting.

In addition, it has an A grade for Growth and a B grade for Value and Quality. KR is ranked #6 of 39 stocks in the A-Rated Grocery/Big Box Retailers industry. Click here to see the additional POWR Ratings for KR (Momentum, Sentiment, and Stability).

Albertsons Companies, Inc. (ACI)

ACI, a leading food and drug retailer in the United States, operates food and drug stores in the United States through its subsidiaries. The Boise, Idaho-based concern operates approximately 2,278 stores under various banners across 34 states.

On Jan.11, 2022, Vivek Sankaran, CEO, said, “We are pleased with our third quarter results as we continue to execute against our transformation strategy. A favorable economic backdrop together with the heroic performance of our frontline retail, distribution, and manufacturing teams contributed to these better-than-expected results.”

ACI’s net sales and other revenue came in at $16.73 billion for the third quarter, ended Dec. 4, 2021, up 8.6% year-over-year. Its net income came in at $424.50 million, up 243.2% year-over-year, while its EPS came in at $0.74, up 270% year-over-year.

Analysts expect ACI’s revenue to be $21.81 billion for the quarter ended May 31, 2022, representing a 6.6% year-over-year rise. It surpassed the Street’s EPS estimates in each of the trailing four quarters. And over the past month, the stock has gained 21% in price  to close yesterday’s trading session at $34.41.

ACI’s POWR Ratings reflect this promising outlook. The stock has an overall A rating, which equates to a Strong Buy in our POWR Ratings system.

It has an A grade for Growth and a B grade for Value, Quality, and Sentiment. It is ranked #2 in the Grocery/Big Box Retailers industry. Click here to see the additional ratings for ACI (Momentum and Stability).

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (SFM)

SFM offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. It operates through the Healthy Grocery Stores segment. It employs approximately 35,000 team members and operates more than 360 stores in 23 states nationwide.  SFM is headquartered in Phoenix, Ariz.

On Feb. 24, 2022, Jack Sinclair, SFM’s CEO, said, “We made progress in 2021 on our strategic roadmap, which sets us up for continued growth and financial success in the years to come. More importantly, I am amazed each and every day by the incredible contribution and dedication of our approximately 31,000 team members, who are committed to providing a broad array of healthy options at great prices for Sprouts’ customers.”

SFM’s cash and cash equivalents came in at $245.29 million for the period ended Jan. 2, 2022, compared to $169.70 million, for the period ended Jan.3, 2021. Its total current assets came in at $567.72 million, compared to $465.96 million for the same period in the prior year. Furthermore, its total assets came in at $2.92 billion, compared to $2.81 billion, for the same period in the prior year.

For its fiscal year 2023, analysts expect SFM’s revenue to increase 7.6% year-over-year to $6.86 billion. Its EPS is expected to increase 7.1% per annum for the next five years. In addition, it has surpassed the consensus EPS estimates in each of the trailing four quarters. Over the past month, the stock has gained 4.8% in price to close yesterday’s trading session at $31.01.

SFM’s strong fundamentals are reflected in its POWR Ratings. The stock has an overall B rating, which indicates a Buy in our proprietary rating system.

It has an A grade for Quality. Again, within the Grocery/Big Box Retailers industry, it is ranked #28. Click here to see the additional POWR Ratings for Growth, Value, Momentum, Sentiment, and Stability for SFM.

Ingles Markets, Incorporated (IMKTA)

IMKTA operates a chain of supermarkets in the Southeast United States. The Black Mountain, N.C.-based company operates approximately 189 supermarkets under the brand name Ingles and nine supermarkets under the brand name Sav-Mor, and 111 pharmacies and 107 fuel stations.

On Feb. 3, 2022, Robert P. Ingle II, Chairman of the Board, stated, “We were fortunate to have good sales and overall results for the quarter that includes Thanksgiving and Christmas. Despite supply chain disruptions from the omicron variant, our associates did an excellent job of meeting customer needs under difficult circumstances.”

IMKTA’s net sales increased 16.9% year-over-year to $1.39 billion for its  fiscal year 2022 first quarter, ended Dec. 25, 2021. Its net income came in at $66.19 million, up 23% year-over-year, while its EPS came in at $3.48, up 30.8% year-over-year.

For its fiscal year 2023, analysts expect IMKTA’s revenue to be $4.70 billion, representing a 3% year-over-year rise. In addition, the company’s EPS is expected to increase 14.5% per annum for the next five years. Over the past month, the stock has gained 3.1% to close yesterday’s trading session at $88.26.

IMKTA has an overall A grade, which  equates to a Strong Buy in our POWR Ratings system. It has an A grade for Value and a B grade for Growth, Stability, and Quality. Click here to see IMKTA’s rating for Momentum and Sentiment also. It is ranked #3 in the Grocery/Big Box Retailers industry.

Weis Markets, Inc. (WMK)

WMK engages in the retail sale of food in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The Sunbury, Pa.-based company is a Mid Atlantic food retailer that owns and operates approximately  197 retail food stores across the country.

On March 7, 2022, Weis Markets’ Chairman, President, and CEO Jonathan H. Weis, said, “We are proud and grateful for the contributions of our resilient team of associates who adapted to the challenges of supply chain disruptions, a tight labor market, and inflationary pressures. Our associates effectively served our customers and delivered strong financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2021 that significantly exceeded pre-pandemic levels and our original expectations.”

WMK’s net sales for the fourth quarter, ended Dec. 25, 2021, came in at $1.11 billion, up 8% year-over-year. Its net income was  $22.61 million, up 16.4% year-over-year, while its EPS came in at $0.84, up 15.1% year-over-year.

Over the past month, the stock has gained 22.5% in price to close yesterday’s trading session at $75.04.

WMK has an overall A grade, which equates to a Strong Buy in our POWR Ratings system. It has an A grade for Stability and a B grade for Growth, Value, and Quality. The stock is ranked #5 in the Grocery/Big Box Retailers industry. Click here to check additional ratings for Momentum and Sentiment for WMK.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year

Top 10 Stocks for 2022

2022 Stock Market Outlook

7 SEVERELY Undervalued Stocks

KR shares were trading at $55.97 per share on Monday morning, up $0.08 (+0.14%). Year-to-date, KR has gained 24.23%, versus a -11.23% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Riddhima Chakraborty


Riddhima is a financial journalist with a passion for analyzing financial instruments. With a master's degree in economics, she helps investors make informed investment decisions through her insightful commentaries. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
KRGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
ACIGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
SFMGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
IMKTAGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
WMKGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Most Popular Stories on StockNews.com

: | News, Ratings, and Charts

How to Unearth More “Hidden Gem” Stocks?

The S&P 500 (SPY) is in full blown correction territory while many popular growth stocks are in bear market territory with losses of 20% or greater. Discover why this is a time “to be greedy when others are fearful”. Even better, which stocks in particular are the true hidden gems to select at this time. Read on below for more…
Mar 11, 2022 | 11:03am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

4 Growth Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in March

Amid worries regarding the Fed’s tighter monetary policy and other geopolitical issues, the stock market has been experiencing a major downturn of late. However, the recent selloff in growth stocks provides a great opportunity to scoop the shares of strong companies at low prices. Thus, we think it advisable to invest in growth stocks ON Semiconductor (ON), Westlake (WLK), Choice Hotels (CHH), and Ralph Lauren (RL) now. Read on.
Mar 11, 2022 | 12:26pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

20% Bear Market Threshold in Sight

The 2022 stock market (SPY) is not for the faint of heart. It’s not just the losses, but the bucking bronco wild ride that is getting us there is unsettling. At this stage there are signs that indeed stocks could approach the feared 20% sell off mark that denotes bear market. Let’s talk about that possibility and recommended trading strategies to stay one step ahead of the pack. Get the full story below...
Mar 9, 2022 | 10:47am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

5 Fundamentally Strong Stocks to Weather a Bear Market

Growing concerns over high inflation, escalating sanctions on Russia, and a surge in oil and commodity prices have pushed major benchmark indexes to correction territory. And analysts expect this string of concerns to culminate in a bear market. Therefore, we think it could be wise to bet on Anthem (ANTM), Cigna (CI), América Móvil (AMX), Emcor (EME), and Crane (CR). The companies possess solid fundamentals, but their stocks are trading at discounts to their peers. So, let’s take a closer look.
Mar 9, 2022 | 12:23pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

20% Bear Market Threshold in Sight

The 2022 stock market (SPY) is not for the faint of heart. It’s not just the losses, but the bucking bronco wild ride that is getting us there is unsettling. At this stage there are signs that indeed stocks could approach the feared 20% sell off mark that denotes bear market. Let’s talk about that possibility and recommended trading strategies to stay one step ahead of the pack. Get the full story below...
Mar 9, 2022 | 10:47am

Read More Stories

More Kroger Co. (KR) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All KR News