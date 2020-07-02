LFC – The top winners in the large cap US dividend space for Thursday, July 2, 2020 are LFC, NBL, MLCO, CPG, and BCH.

China Life Insurance Co Ltd (LFC) Daily Price Recap

China Life Insurance Co Ltd is up 8.02% ($0.81) since yesterday, marking the 3rd day in a row an increase has occurred. As for how volume fared, yesterday’s volume was up 182.74% from the previous day (Tuesday), and up 153.11% from Wednesday of the week before. Here is a daily price chart of China Life Insurance Co Ltd.

As for LFC’s dividend discount model value score, it is currently higher than that of approximately 30% US dividend payers.

Noble Energy Inc (NBL) Daily Price Recap

9.55 was the closing price of the day for Noble Energy Inc, resulting in today being one in which price moved up 7.79% ($0.69) from the day prior. The change in price came along side change in volume that was down 6.33% from previous day, but up 50.66% from the Wednesday of last week. The daily price chart of Noble Energy Inc below illustrates.

Dividend investors may wish to pay attention to the annual compound dividend growth rate of dividend stocks, and for NBL, its higher than that of 13.43% of US dividend-issuing stocks.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment LTD (MLCO) Daily Price Recap

Melco Resorts & Entertainment LTD came into today up 6.35% ($0.99) from the open of yesterday, marking the 4th day in a row an upward move has occurred. The price move occurred on stronger volume; specifically, yesterday’s volume was up 47.9% from the day prior, and up 53.02% from the same day the week before. The daily price chart of Melco Resorts & Entertainment LTD below illustrates.

As for MLCO’s beta, it is currently lower than that of approximately 72.24% US dividend payers.

Crescent Point Energy Corp (CPG) Daily Price Recap

The back and forth price flow continues for Crescent Point Energy Corp, which started today off at 1.64 US dollars, up 5.81% ($0.09) from the day prior. The price move occurred on volume that was up 81.54% from the day prior, but down 28.41% from the same day the week before. Below is a daily price chart of Crescent Point Energy Corp.

Dividend investors may wish to pay attention to the dividend discount model value score of dividend stocks, and for CPG, its higher than that of 6.14% of US dividend-issuing stocks.

Bank Of Chile (BCH) Daily Price Recap

Bank Of Chile is up 5.4% ($0.99) since yesterday, marking the 2nd day in a row it has gone up. This move happened on lower volume, as yesterday’s volume was down 3.47% from the day before — and down 9.34% from the same day the week before. Below is a daily price chart of Bank Of Chile.

As for BCH’s beta, it is currently lower than that of approximately 79.95% US dividend payers.

LFC shares . Year-to-date, LFC has declined -21.11%, versus a -1.99% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.

