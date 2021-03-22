3 Large-Cap Stocks to Buy on the Dip

NYSE: LLY | Eli Lilly and Company News, Ratings, and Charts

LLY – The current economic recovery, supported by a mass coronavirus vaccination program, is accelerating an investment shift toward potential post-pandemic winners and driving volatility and an overall market sell-off. Consequently, certain high-potential large-cap stocks have lost some of their sheen lately. With this, we think Investors should buy the recent dip in Eli Lilly (LLY), Southern Copper (SCCO), and Darling Ingredients (DAR) in anticipation of steady returns in the future.

Aaryaman AashindBy Aaryaman Aashind

Mar 22, 2021


The U.S. economy is on the path to recovery thanks to the current COVID-19 vaccine distribution, the recently passed huge federal recovery package, and the low-interest-rate environment. In anticipation of the recovery, investors are rotating away from the expensive pandemic gainers to potential post-pandemic winners that are trading at discounts. Hopes for a faster economic recovery are leading to increased market volatility, with the majority of the market-driving technology stocks experiencing a sell-off.

However, this correction may be short-lived because most of the pandemic gainers have strong business models, and several pandemic-driven trends are here to stay. So, now  may be an opportune time to invest in high-potential large-cap stocks at reasonable prices.

Thanks to the broader market correction, shares of Eli Lilly and Company (LLY), Southern Copper Corporation (SCCO), and Darling Ingredients, Inc. (DAR) have lost some value lately. So, we think it could be wise to buy the dip in these stocks now to benefit from their strong fundamentals and time-proven business models.

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY)

LLY develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products. The company has worldwide operations. LLY has gained 50.6% over the past year to close Friday’s trading session at $184.29. However, the stock is down 8.3% over the past month.

LLY is currently collaborating with Welldoc to develop BlueStar app capabilities into connected insulin solutions. The company has partnered with Rigel to develop RIPK1 inhibitors for the treatment of immunological and neurodegenerative diseases.

For the quarter ended January 31, 2021, the company’s revenue increased 22% versus the same period last year. Its net income grew 42% over the same period.

LLY is expected to see a revenue growth of 21.4% for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 and 14.1% in 2021. Its EPS is estimated to grow 5.4% in 2021 and at a rate of 11.6% per annum over the next five years.

LLY’s strong fundamentals are reflected in its POWR Ratings. The stock has an overall A rating,  which equates to Strong Buy in our proprietary ratings system. The POWR Ratings are calculated by considering 118 different factors with each factor weighted to an optimal degree.

It has a grade of B for Quality, Growth, Value, and Sentiment. In the Medical – Pharmaceuticals industry, it is ranked #5 of 239 stocks.

In total, we rate LLY on eight different levels. Beyond what we’ve  stated above we have also given LLY grades for Momentum and Stability. Get all the LLY ratings here.

Click here to checkout our Healthcare Sector Report for 2021

Southern Copper Corporation (SCCO)

SCCO explores, mines, smelts, and refines copper and other minerals. The company has operations in Mexico, Chile, Ecuador, Argentina, and Peru.

SCCO’s revenue is estimated to increase 34.9% for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 and 12.7% in 2021. Its EPS is expected to rise 49.3% in 2021 and 7.3% per annum over the next five years.

SCCO recently achieved record production of copper, which topped 1 million tonnes. The company also saw record production of 21.5 million ounces of silver.

For the quarter ended December 31, 2020, the company’s net sales grew 26.7% compared to the same period last year. Its net income grew 93.1% during the same period.

SCCO’s stock has returned 183.9% over the past year but declined 9.2% over the past month to close Friday’s trading session at $72.14.

It’s no surprise that SCCO has an overall A rating, which equates to Strong Buy in our POWR Ratings system. SCCO has a B grade of B for Growth, Momentum, Quality, and Sentiment. In the Industrial – Metals industry, it is ranked #4 of 42 stocks.

Click here to see the additional POWR Ratings for SCCO (Value and Stability).

Darling Ingredients, Inc. (DAR)

DAR is involved in the production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company’s products find application in the food, pet food, pharmaceutical, and other sectors.

For the quarter ended December 31, 2020, the company’s net sales have grown 16.4% versus the same period last year. The company’s cash and cash equivalents grew 12.5% during the same period. DAR’s stock has returned 373.7% over the past year and its last closing price was $71.87. However, the stock lost 9.3% over the past week.

DAR recently started collaborating with the European ENLIGHT project to develop a living 3D model of the pancreatic tissue. It has recently released MSC-certified Marine collagen peptides.

DAR is expected to see a revenue growth of 18.2% for the quarter ended March 31st, 2021 and 11.9% in 2022. Its s EPS is estimated to grow 23.5% in 2021 and 11.8% for the quarter ended March 31, 2021.

DAR’s strong fundamentals are reflected in its POWR Ratings. The stock has an overall B, which equates to Buy in our proprietary ratings system. DAR has a B grade for Momentum, Sentiment, and Quality. In the B-rated Food Makers industry, it is ranked #14 of 82 stocks.

Beyond what we stated above we also have given DAR’s grades for Growth, Value, and Stability. Get all the DAR ratings here.

The POWR Ratings are calculated by considering 118 different factors with each factor weighted to an optimal degree.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

How to Ride the NEW Stock Bubble?

“MUST OWN” Growth Stocks for 2021

5 WINNING Stocks Chart Patterns

11 Top Stocks for March 2021

 

LLY shares were trading at $185.84 per share on Monday afternoon, up $1.55 (+0.84%). Year-to-date, LLY has gained 10.53%, versus a 4.99% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Aaryaman Aashind


Aaryaman is an accomplished journalist that’s passionate about providing in-depth insights about investing and personal finance. Recently he has been focused on the stock market and he specializes in evaluating high-growth stocks. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
LLYGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
SCCOGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
DARGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Most Popular Stories on StockNews.com

: | News, Ratings, and Charts

How to Ride the NEW Stock Bubble?

Let me prove beyond a shadow of a doubt that we are in the midst of a stock market bubble. Even better, let me explain why stocks (SPY) will rise for another 12-24 months so you can ride it higher and then parachute out at the peak. And just for good measure I will share my top 10 stocks for today’s market. Read on below for more...
Mar 18, 2021 | 5:17pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Healthcare Sector in 2021: The Complete Investors Guide

The healthcare sector is the third largest in the US and as of October 2020, it was valued at $6.7 trillion. Over the past 10 years, the Healthcare Sector has outperformed the S&P 500 by 27% and continued gains are expected in the coming decade. To take advantage of this consider adding Cigna Corp. (CI), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), HCA Healthcare Inc. (HCA), Amgen Inc. (AMGN), and Medtronic (MDT) to your portfolio.
Mar 18, 2021 | 6:22pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Why is GM the Stock of the Week?

GM is significantly cheaper than the market, yet growing faster. This opportunity is not going to linger long especially once investors start understanding that it’s going to be a major player in EVs and autonomous driving. Maybe it will never have a 150+ PE like Tesla. However, even a 20 multiple would have the stock doubling in the year ahead. Read on for more details as to why GM is our Stock of the Week...
Mar 22, 2021 | 4:12pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Must-Own Undervalued Growth Stocks

While the growth stocks that skyrocketed over the past year have been experiencing a sell-off lately, there are a new set of stocks in the class that are poised to grow significantly with an economic recovery. While technology-sector growth stocks have yet to trade at reasonable valuations, there are “post-pandemic” growth names that are now significantly undervalued. PulteGroup (PHM), Tupperware Brands (TUP), and Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (IRWD) are three examples of such. We think they could see significant growth in the coming months. Let’s take a closer look at them.
Mar 18, 2021 | 1:58pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Why is GM the Stock of the Week?

GM is significantly cheaper than the market, yet growing faster. This opportunity is not going to linger long especially once investors start understanding that it’s going to be a major player in EVs and autonomous driving. Maybe it will never have a 150+ PE like Tesla. However, even a 20 multiple would have the stock doubling in the year ahead. Read on for more details as to why GM is our Stock of the Week...
Mar 22, 2021 | 4:12pm

Read More Stories

More Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All LLY News