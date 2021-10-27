Should You Buy the Dip in MultiPlan Corp.?

: MPLN | MultiPlan Corporation News, Ratings, and Charts

MPLN – Shares of software company MultiPlan (MPLN) have declined in price significantly year-to-date. So, is it wise to buy the stock now based on its strength and expansion strategies? Read on to find out.

Nimesh JaiswalBy Nimesh Jaiswal

Oct 27, 2021


MultiPlan Corporation (MPLN), which is headquartered in New York City, is a leading value-added provider of data analytics and technology-enabled end-to-end cost management solutions to the U.S. healthcare industry. It recently announced a $250 million share repurchase program, reflecting its business and cash flow strength. Furthermore, it has completed the expansion of its Payment and Revenue Integrity services.

However, the stock has declined 19.9% in price over the past month and 39.5% over the past three months to close yesterday’s trading session at $4.74. 

In addition, it is currently trading 51.7% below its 52-week high of $9.82, which it hit on December 18, 2020. Moreover, it is currently trading below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages of $5.51 and $7.02, respectively, indicating a downtrend.

Click here to check out our Software Industry Report for 2021

Here’s what could influence MPLN’s performance in the upcoming months:

Improving Financials

MPLN’s revenues surged 33.5% year-over-year to $276.30 million for its fiscal second quarter, ended June 30, 2021. In addition, its adjusted EBITDA grew 37.1% year-over-year to $205.30 million. The company’s net loss came in at $46.93 million, representing a 16.5% year-over-year decrease. Also, its loss per share was $0.07, down 50% year-over-year.

Reasonable Valuation

In terms of forward P/S, MPLN’s 2.80x is 64.2% lower than the 7.83x industry average. Likewise, its 9.66x forward EV/EBITDA is 38.9% lower than the 15.80x industry average.

Ongoing Investigations

Several law firms have launched an investigation into MPLN and certain of its officers on potential violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. It is alleged that the company made materially false and/or misleading statements and failed to disclose material adverse facts. For example, MPLN was losing tens of millions of dollars in sales and revenues to Naviguard, a competitor created by one of the company’s largest customers, UnitedHealthcare (UNH).

Poor Profitability

In terms of its trailing-12-month asset turnover ratio, MPLN’s 0.12% is 65.5% lower than the 0.35% industry average. Furthermore, its trailing-12-month EBIT margin is negative compared to the 2.38% industry average.

POWR Ratings Don’t Indicate Enough Upside

MPLN has an overall C rating, which equates to a Neutral in our POWR Ratings system. The POWR Ratings are calculated by considering 118 distinct factors, with each factor weighted to an optimal degree.

Our proprietary rating system also evaluates each stock based on eight distinct categories. MPLN has a D grade for Quality, which is in sync with its lower-than-industry profitability ratios.

MPLN also has a C grade for Sentiment. This is justified because analysts expect its EPS to decline 37.5% year-over-year to $0.05 in the current quarter, ending December 31, 2021.

Also, the stock has a C grade for Momentum, which consistent with its 40.7% loss year-to-date and 35.7% price decline over the past six months.

MPLN is ranked #37 of 59 stocks in the Software – Business industry. Click here to access MPLN’s ratings for Growth, Stability, and Value as well.

Bottom Line

Several investigations are going on against MPLN. Also, analysts expect its EPS to decline 37.5% in the current quarter. Therefore, it could be wise to wait for better entry points in the stock.

How Does MultiPlan (MPLN) Stack Up Against its Peers?

While MPLN has an overall POWR Rating of C, one might want to consider investing in the following Software – Business stocks with an A (Strong Buy) rating: SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (SSNC) and CSG Systems International, Inc. (CSGS).

Click here to check out our Software Industry Report for 2021

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year

2022 Stock Market Outlook

9 “Must Own” Growth Stocks

MPLN shares were trading at $4.45 per share on Wednesday afternoon, down $0.29 (-6.12%). Year-to-date, MPLN has declined -44.31%, versus a 23.14% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Nimesh Jaiswal


Nimesh Jaiswal's fervent interest in analyzing and interpreting financial data led him to a career as a financial analyst and journalist. The importance of financial statements in driving a stock’s price is the key approach that he follows while advising investors in his articles. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
MPLNGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
SSNCGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
CSGSGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Most Popular Stories on StockNews.com

: | News, Ratings, and Charts

E + E = Record Stock Market Highs

The stock market (SPY) is quite simple sometimes. When the Economy is improving, so too does corporate Earnings which begets a bullish environment. The recent proof of strength in these areas helped stocks shake off the recent slumber with shares pushing to new all time highs once again. Let’s get more in-depth on these catalysts including a game plan for how to outperform in the days and weeks ahead. Read on for more...
Oct 27, 2021 | 10:59am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

10 Best POWR Ratings Stocks

Investors love using our POWR Ratings to track down stocks likely to outperform the S&P 500 (SPY). However, on any given day there are over 1,300 that are Buy rated. This leads customers to reach out to us to discover which are the BEST of these stocks. Today I share the answer including details on the current 10 best POWR Ratings stocks. Get the rest below...
Oct 22, 2021 | 3:23pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Buy-Rated Stocks in A-Rated Industries

Our POWR Ratings system makes it easy to find stocks that are more likely to outperform. Investors just need to look for stocks that have an overall grade of A or B. But, you can go a step further, and only invest in A or B stocks in industries rated an A or B. That's why investors should consider Gartner, Inc. (IT), Signet Jewelers (SIG), and CRA International, Inc. (CRAI), which are three such stocks.
Oct 26, 2021 | 11:35am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Buy These 3 Tech Stocks Before They Soar Further

Tech stocks, which were underperformers at the start of the year, have made their way back as investors have been buying on the dip. Many of these stocks, which include Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT), KLA Corporation (KLAC), and Amdocs Limited (DOX) are currently in an uptrend and are expected to continue this momentum.
Oct 22, 2021 | 9:31am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Buy-Rated Stocks in A-Rated Industries

Our POWR Ratings system makes it easy to find stocks that are more likely to outperform. Investors just need to look for stocks that have an overall grade of A or B. But, you can go a step further, and only invest in A or B stocks in industries rated an A or B. That's why investors should consider Gartner, Inc. (IT), Signet Jewelers (SIG), and CRA International, Inc. (CRAI), which are three such stocks.
Oct 26, 2021 | 11:35am

Read More Stories

More MultiPlan Corporation (MPLN) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All MPLN News