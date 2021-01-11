3 Electric Vehicle Stocks Already Up More Than 20% in 2021: NIO, Tesla, and Niu

: NIO | NIO Inc. American depositary shares, each representing one Class A ordinary share News, Ratings, and Charts

NIO – A rising demand for electric vehicles (EVs), in-part driven by support from governments across the globe in the form of subsidies and grants and the declining cost of powering the vehicles, drove the performance of these stocks handsomely last year. So far in 2021 that bullishness has persisted. As a result, promising stocks like Nio (NIO), Tesla (TSLA) and Niu Technologies (NIU) have already gained more than 20% since January 1.

Imon GhoshBy Imon Ghosh

Jan 11, 2021


Get Free Updates

Join thousands of investors who get the latest news, insights and top rated picks from StockNews.com!

The electric vehicles market is revving up with the global fleet of such vehicles expanding significantly over the last decade, supported by favorable government policies and technological advances. The sales of EVs are expected to hit 5.4 million in 2023, accounting for 7% of global vehicle sales, according to Bloomberg New Energy Finance. This growth will be driven by the launch of new models by automakers in China, North America, and other emerging economies.

Some of the best EV stocks skyrocketed last year, powering many investors’ portfolios to new heights. And the industry is well-positioned for growth this year also.  President-elect  Joe Biden’s goal of achieving  a U.S. 100% clean-energy economy, in particular, should help the electric vehicle thrive this year and beyond.

As the tectonic shift from traditional internal combustion engines to electric engines continues this year, some prominent EV players such as  Nio Limited (NIO), Tesla, Inc. (TSLA), and Niu Technologies (NIU) have already gained more than 20% year-to-date. We think these stocks should continue to see solid gains in the upcoming months as well.

NIO Limited (NIO)

Founded in 2014, NIO is a designer, manufacturer, and seller of electric vehicles offering five-, six and seven-seater electric SUVs in the People’s Republic of China. The company also manufactures e-powertrains, battery packs, charging solutions, and battery swapping services.

On January 3, NIO provided its fourth quarter 2020 and full-year 2020 delivery results. The company set a monthly record in  delivering 7,007 vehicles in December. Moreover, its cumulative deliveries of its  ES8, ES6 and EC6 models hit 75,641 vehicles, representing its growing brand recognition, and expanding sales network.

In mid-December,  the company announced the completion of an offering of 68 million American depositary shares at $39.00 per ADS. The company plans to use the offering’s proceeds for research and development of new products, service network expansion and for general corporate purposes.

NIO’s revenue increased 146.4% year-over-year to $666.60 million in the third quarter ended September 30, 2020. Its gross profit rose 87.1% sequentially to $86.30 million, while its gross margin increased 452 basis points sequentially to 12.9%. NIO’s  vehicle sales grew 146.1% from the year-ago value to $628.40 million over this period.

The consensus EPS estimate for the next quarter ending March 31, 2021 represents a 43.5% improvement from the year-ago value. Moreover, NIO has an impressive earnings surprise history; the company has beaten consensus EPS estimates in three of the trailing four quarters. The consensus revenue estimate of $721.39 million for the next quarter represents a 268.4% increase over the same period last year. The stock has gained 20.9% year-to-date.

How does NIO stack up for the POWR Ratings?

A for Trade Grade

A for Buy & Hold Grade

A for Peer Grade

B for Industry Rank

A for Overall POWR Rating.

The stock is also ranked #6 of 122 stocks in the China industry.

Tesla, Inc. (TSLA)

Founded in 2003, the world’s best-selling plug-in and battery electric passenger car manufacturer, TSLA, certainly needs no introduction. The company operates internationally, through two segments – Automotive and Energy Generation, and Storage.  Despite the impact of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020, the company surpassed the half a million mark in electric cars produced and delivered. Moreover, the company’s Model Y production in Shanghai has commenced , with deliveries expected to begin shortly.

TSLA plans to roll out Tesla Cybertruck, Semi, and Roadster this year. Its  electric pickup truck factory, the Gigafactory, is currently under construction and could be ready to build vehicles as soon as May this year. Moreover, last month TSLA was finally added to the S&P 500 Index after five consecutive quarters of profit.

TSLA’s revenue increased 45.3% sequentially to $8.77 billion in the third quarter ended September 30, 2020. Its non-GAAP net income increased 155.5% year-over-year to $874 million, while its EPS rose 105.4% from the year-ago value to $0.76. Its gross margin rose 253 basis points sequentially to 23.5% in the third quarter, and its  free cash flow rose 276% from the year-ago value to $1.40 billion over this period.

The consensus EPS estimate of $0.92 for the current quarter ending December 30, 2020 represents  a 124.4% improvement year-over-year. Moreover, TSLA beat the Street’s EPS estimates in three of the trailing four quarters. The consensus revenue estimate of $10.16 billion for the current quarter represents a 37.6% growth from the same period last year. The stock has gained 24.7% year-to-date.

TSLA is rated a “Strong Buy” in our POWR Ratings. It holds a straight “A” in Trade Grade, Peer Grade, Buy & Hold Grade, and Industry Rank. It is ranked #1 of 53 stocks in the Auto & Vehicle Manufacturers industry.

Niu Technologies (NIU)

Based in the People’s Republic of China, NIU is engaged in designing, manufacturing, and selling smart electric-scooters, scooter accessories, lifestyle accessories, and performance upgrade components such as wheels and brakes. The company offers RQi and TQi series urban commuter electric motorcycles, professional mountain, and road bicycles.

Last week , NIU provided its e-scooter sales volume results for the fourth quarter of 2020. It  sold 149,705 e-scooters, representing a 40.9% year-over-year growth. The number of e-scooters sold in the international markets totaled  12,119, representing an increase of 179.6% compared versus the fourth quarter last year. The growth was driven primarily by a recovery in demand  and retail network expansion.

In December, NIU  entered  a partnership with Aurora Mobile Limited to improve efficiency so as to  optimize the  user experience for its customers. This collaboration will help NIU gain more insight into its users’ needs and hopefully help it  maximize value creation.

NIU’s revenue increased 36.7% year-over-year to RMB 894.5 million in the third quarter ended September 30, 2020. The company’s e-scooter sales revenues from international markets were RMB 59.6 million, an increase of 35.2%, and represented 7.4% of total e-scooter revenues globally. Gross profit rose 28.8% from the year-ago value to RMB 145.23 million over this period.

The consensus EPS estimate of $0.06 for the next quarter ending March 31, 2021, indicates a 250% improvement year-over-year. The consensus revenue estimate of $79.14 million for the next quarter represents a 137.8% increase year-over-year. The stock has gained 26.3% year-to-date.

It is no surprise that NIU is rated “Buy” in our POWR Ratings system. It has an “A” for Buy & Hold Grade and Industry Rank, and a “B” for Trade Grade. Among Technology – Hardware stocks, it is ranked 23rd out of 54.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

“MUST OWN” Growth Stocks for 2021

5 WINNING Stocks Chart Patterns

7 Best ETFs for the NEXT Bull Market

 

NIO shares were trading at $63.86 per share on Monday afternoon, up $4.94 (+8.38%). Year-to-date, NIO has gained 31.02%, versus a 1.59% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Imon Ghosh


Imon is an investment analyst and journalist with an enthusiasm for financial research and writing. She began her career at Kantar IMRB, a leading market research and consumer consulting organization. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
NIOGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
TSLAGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
NIUGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Get Free Updates

Join thousands of investors who get the latest news, insights and top rated picks from StockNews.com!


Most Popular Stories on StockNews.com

: | News, Ratings, and Charts

40 Years of Investing Wisdom in 4 Minutes

Steve Reitmeister boils down the lessons learned in his 40 year investing career into 9 simple to follow strategies that can help you outperform the stock market (SPY) in 2021. This includes how he bought Amazon (AMZN) and Priceline, now Booking (BKNG) back in 2001 and rode them to current highs. Now is a great time to learn these strategies to gain an advantage in the year ahead. Read on for more...
Jan 8, 2021 | 10:42am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Like Dividends? Consider Buying These 3 Stocks with Yields Over 5%

The increase in market volatility brought on by a second strain of COVID-19, coupled with rising unemployment, has led many investors to switch to dividend-paying stocks for a steady source of income. Companies like International Business Machines (IBM), Enbridge (ENB) and Prudential Financial (PRU) are some of the most reliable dividend stocks, currently yielding more than 5% at their prevailing prices. Because the Fed plans to hold the interest rates at near zero for the foreseeable future, these stocks are attractive dividend plays right now we think.
Jan 8, 2021 | 4:12pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Baidu vs. Alphabet: Which Stock is a Better Buy?

Because people have been spending more time online lately while stuck at home, search engine giants Alphabet (GOOGL) and Baidu (BIDU) have seen a jump in their revenues. Moreover, both companies are venturing into new areas, which should help them grow further. But let’s find out which of these two stocks is a better buy now.
Jan 8, 2021 | 2:31pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Should Investors Beware January 6?

The stock market (SPY) stumbled out of the gate to start 2021, but that is getting rectified quickly. Before you starting getting too bullish, you should read this market outlook from investment veteran Steve Reitmeister spelling out his concerns about events starting January 6th. Read on for more.
Jan 6, 2021 | 1:40pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Baidu vs. Alphabet: Which Stock is a Better Buy?

Because people have been spending more time online lately while stuck at home, search engine giants Alphabet (GOOGL) and Baidu (BIDU) have seen a jump in their revenues. Moreover, both companies are venturing into new areas, which should help them grow further. But let’s find out which of these two stocks is a better buy now.
Jan 8, 2021 | 2:31pm

Read More Stories

More NIO Inc. American depositary shares, each representing one Class A ordinary share (NIO) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All NIO News