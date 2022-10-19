2 Stocks Under $50 You Shouldn’t Ignore in Q4

NYSE: PFE | Pfizer Inc. News, Ratings, and Charts

PFE – Sky-rocketing inflation and the Fed’s hawkish tilt have led to an economic slowdown. However, a decent start to the corporate earnings season is lifting investors’ optimism. And we think it will not be wise for investors to ignore fundamentally solid stocks such as Pfizer (PFE) and Kroger (KR), currently trading under $50. Keep reading….

Komal BhattarBy Komal Bhattar

Oct 19, 2022


The Fed is expected to launch another outsized rate hike in November as it tries to bring the multi-decade high inflation under control. As a direct consequence of the Fed’s aggressive monetary policy tightening, demand is slowing. The economy contracted for two consecutive quarters, indicating a weakening economy.

Despite strong macroeconomic headwinds, there is a resurgence of optimism among investors this corporate earnings season. The decent start might signal that the economy is in a better state than anticipated. “3Q and 4Q earnings should confirm fundamentals remain anchored in resilient labor market and Covid reopening,” said Dubravko Lakos-Bujas, JPMorgan’s head of global macro research.

Hence, we think investors should load up on fundamentally solid stocks, Pfizer Inc. (PFE) and The Kroger Co. (KR), which are currently trading under $50.

Pfizer Inc. (PFE)

PFE discovers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas. The company serves wholesalers, retailers, hospitals, clinics, government agencies, as well as disease control and prevention centers.

On October 13, PFE and BioNTech SE ADR (BNTX) announced positive early data from a Phase 2/3 clinical trial of Omicron BA.4/BA.5 -adapted bivalent COVID-19 vaccine. Upon the completion of the trials, if the companies receive approval, it should boost their revenues.

On October 5, PFE announced the completion of its acquisition of Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (GBT), a biopharmaceutical company involved in the discovery, development, and delivery of life-changing treatments for patients with sickle cell disease (SCD). This acquisition reinforces PFE’s commitment to SCD and should help address critical needs.

PFE’s revenue increased 46.8% year-over-year to $27.74 billion in the second quarter ended July 3. Its income from continuing operations grew 69.6% from the year-ago value to $9.88 billion, while its adjusted income improved 93.5% year-over-year to $11.66 billion. The company’s adjusted earnings per common share increased 92.5% from its year-ago value to $2.04.

The consensus EPS estimate of $1.35 for the fiscal quarter ending December 2022 indicates a 25.1% improvement year-over-year. Analysts expect its revenue to rise 4.2% year-over-year to $24.84 billion for the same quarter. PFE beat the consensus EPS estimates in all four trailing quarters, which is impressive.

The stock has gained 6.7% over the past year to close the last trading session at $44.09.

PFE’s strong fundamentals are reflected in its POWR Ratings. The stock has an overall rating of A, translating to Strong Buy in our proprietary rating system. The POWR Ratings are calculated by considering 118 different factors, with each factor weighted to an optimal degree.

PFE is also rated an A in Value and a B in Quality. In the 161-stock Medical – Pharmaceuticals industry, PFE is ranked #11.

Click here to access additional POWR Ratings for Growth, Momentum, Sentiment, and Stability for PFE.

The Kroger Co. (KR)

KR, a retailer in the United States, operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. The company also manufactures and processes food products for sale in its supermarkets and online. It also sells fuel through 1,613 fuel centers.

On October 18, KR officially opened its newest Customer Fulfillment Center (CFC) in Romulus, Michigan. The CFC will leverage advanced robotics technology and creative solutions to redefine the customer experience in the greater Detroit area. This should be strategically beneficial for the company.

In the same month, KR and Albertsons Companies (ACI) announced a definitive merger agreement to expand its customer reach and improve proximity to deliver fresh and affordable food to approximately 85 million households with a premier omnichannel experience. The new combined company should drive profitability and deliver superior value to its shareholders.

KR’s sales increased 9.3% year-over-year to $34.64 billion in the fiscal second quarter ended August 13. Its operating profit came in at $954 million, up 13.7% year-over-year. The company’s adjusted EBITDA grew 10.9% from the year-ago value to $7.63 billion, while its adjusted EPS improved 12.5% year-over-year to $0.90.

Street expects KR’s revenue for the fiscal year ending January 2023 to come in at $148.32 billion, indicating an increase of 7.6% year-over-year. The company’s EPS is expected to grow 10.9% year-over-year to $4.08 in the same period. The company surpassed the consensus EPS estimates in all four trailing quarters.

KR has gained 10.1% over the past year to close the last trading session at $43.16.

It’s no surprise that KR has an overall A rating which translates to a Strong Buy in our POWR Ratings system. It also has a B grade in Quality, Growth, and Value. It is ranked #9 of 38 stocks in the A-rated Grocery/Big Box Retailers industry.

Beyond what is stated above, we’ve also rated KR for Momentum, Stability, and Sentiment. Get all KR ratings here.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Updated: Bear Market Game Plan!

3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year

Top 10 Stocks for the Year Ahead

7 SEVERELY Undervalued Stocks

PFE shares were trading at $42.96 per share on Wednesday afternoon, down $1.13 (-2.56%). Year-to-date, PFE has declined -25.52%, versus a -21.49% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Komal Bhattar


Komal's passion for the stock market and financial analysis led her to pursue investment research as a career. Her fundamental approach to analyzing stocks helps investors identify the best investment opportunities. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
PFEGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
KRGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Most Popular Stories on StockNews.com

: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Black Swan Warning for Investors

We all appreciate why high inflation and a hawkish Fed is a bad combination for the stock market (SPY). However, this ill tasting tonic also reawakens serious concerns that could lead to much greater economic devastation and investment losses. 40 year investment veteran Steve Reitmeister spells out this potential “black swan” event in his timely commentary below...
Oct 19, 2022 | 6:26am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

4 Stocks to Help You Navigate a Bear Market

Amid sky-high inflation and consecutive big rate hikes, recessionary fears are looming. We believe fundamentally sound and stable dividend-paying stocks Walmart (WMT), AbbVie (ABBV), Coca-Cola Company (KO), and International Paper Company (IP) could be ideal investments to navigate a bear market. Read more...
Oct 18, 2022 | 11:19am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Autonomous Vehicle Stocks to Buy on the Dip

Autonomous vehicles (AV) are the next major evolutionary step in transportation. However, there are many years before its full adoption. Here are 3 stocks that will benefit from this industry's growth and increasing adoption: Tesla (TSLA), Micron (MU) and ON Semiconductor (ON).
Oct 18, 2022 | 11:17am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Dividend Stocks to Buy That'll Pay You Forever

The Fed's consecutive aggressive interest rate hikes to combat record-high inflation have led to heightened volatility in the market. Dividend stocks could be ideal investments to generate stable income amid such unstable market conditions. Therefore, investors could consider buying fundamentally sound dividend stocks Pfizer (PFE), ICL Group (ICL), and Karooooo (KARO). Keep reading…
Oct 18, 2022 | 3:41pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Autonomous Vehicle Stocks to Buy on the Dip

Autonomous vehicles (AV) are the next major evolutionary step in transportation. However, there are many years before its full adoption. Here are 3 stocks that will benefit from this industry's growth and increasing adoption: Tesla (TSLA), Micron (MU) and ON Semiconductor (ON).
Oct 18, 2022 | 11:17am

Read More Stories

More Pfizer Inc. (PFE) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All PFE News