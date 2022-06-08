Is PayPal a Buy Under $90?

NASDAQ: PYPL | PayPal Holdings, Inc. News, Ratings, and Charts

PYPL – PayPal Holdings’ (PYPL) shares are currently trading at a higher valuation than its peers’ despite declining more than 66% in price over the past year. So, given macroeconomic headwinds and mixed analyst estimates, is it worth betting on the stock at its current price level? Read on to learn our view.

Dipanjan BanchurBy Dipanjan Banchur

Jun 8, 2022


PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL) is a San Jose, Calif.-based digital payments company that enables digital payments on behalf of consumers and merchants. Its combined payment solutions comprise its Payments Platform, including PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, iZettle, and Hyperwallet products and services.

In its last reported quarter, PYPL’s revenue increased 7% year-over-year. However, its net income and free cash flow declined from their year-ago levels. The stock has been under pressure due to multi-decade high inflation, which has impacted consumer spending on discretionary items. Furthermore, the company faces intense competition from Apple Inc.’s (AAPL) Pay and Block, Inc.’s (SQ) Cash app. The company has reduced its adjusted EPS forecast from $4.60 – $4.75 to $3.81 – $3.93. Also, it expects its revenue for fiscal 2022 to rise between 11% – 13%, down from its earlier 15% – 17% outlook.

PYPL’s stock has declined 53% in price year-to-date and 66% over the past year to close the last trading session at $88.59. It is currently trading 71.4% below its 52-week high of $310.16, which it hit on July 26, 2021.

Here is what could influence the performance of PYPL’s in the coming months:

Mixed Financials

PYPL’s total payment volume (TPV) increased 13% year-over-year to $322.98 billion for the first quarter, ended March 31, 2022. The company’s net revenues increased 7% year-over-year to $6.48 billion. Also, its non-GAAP net income declined 29% year-over-year to $1.03 billion. Its adjusted EPS came in at $0.88, representing a decline of 28% year-over-year to $0.88. In addition, its net cash provided by operating activities declined 29% year-over-year to $1.24 billion.

Unfavorable Analyst Estimates

Analysts expect PYPL’s EPS for the quarter ending June 30, 2022, to decrease 24.3% year-over-year to $0.87.

Stretched Valuation

In terms of forward non-GAAP P/E, PYPL’s 22.70x is 21.6% higher than the 18.66x industry average. And its 1.86x forward non-GAAP PEG is 28.3% higher than the 1.45x industry average. Also, the stock’s 4.41x forward P/B is 8.6% higher than the 4.06x industry average.

Mixed Profitability

In terms of trailing-12-month gross profit margin, PYPL’s 45.38% is 9.9% lower than the 50.38% industry average. And  its 0.35% trailing-12-month asset turnover ratio is 45.5% higher than the 0.64% industry average. Furthermore, the stock’s trailing-12-month ROCE and ROA came in at 17.89% and 4.72%, respectively, compared to the 7.95% and 3.46% industry averages.

POWR Ratings Reflect Bleak Prospects

PYPL has an overall D rating, which equates to Sell in our POWR Ratings system. The POWR Ratings are calculated by considering 118 distinct factors, with each factor weighted to an optimal degree.

Our proprietary rating system also evaluates each stock based on eight distinct categories. PYPL has a D grade for Sentiment, which is in sync with its expected decline in EPS for fiscal 2022.

PYPL is ranked #41 out of 49 stocks in the D-rated Consumer Financial Services industry. Click here to access PYPL’s ratings for Growth, Value, Momentum, Stability, and Quality.

Bottom Line

Multi-decade high inflation and rising competition are expected to keep PYPL under pressure. The company has slashed its revenue and earnings guidance. Furthermore, it is currently trading at a stretched valuation. Thus, we think it could be wise to avoid the stock now.

How Does PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL) Stack Up Against Its Peers?

PYPL has an overall POWR Rating of D, equating to a Sell rating. Therefore, one might want to consider investing in other Consumer Financial Services stocks with a B (Buy) rating, such as EZCORP, Inc. (EZPW), Regional Management Corp. (RM), and OneMain Holdings, Inc. (OMF).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Bear Market Here We Come?

3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year

Top 10 Stocks for the Year Ahead

7 SEVERELY Undervalued Stocks

PYPL shares were trading at $88.64 per share on Wednesday morning, up $0.05 (+0.06%). Year-to-date, PYPL has declined -53.00%, versus a -12.32% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Dipanjan Banchur


Since he was in grade school, Dipanjan was interested in the stock market. This led to him obtaining a master’s degree in Finance and Accounting. Currently, as an investment analyst and financial journalist, Dipanjan has a strong interest in reading and analyzing emerging trends in financial markets. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
PYPLGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
EZPWGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
RMGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
OMFGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Most Popular Stories on StockNews.com

: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Bear Market Here We Come?

40 year investment veteran Steve Reitmeister is not a permabear by any stretch of the imagination. Thus, when he becomes cautious on the stock market’s (SPY) outlook it pays to listen. Read on below for Steve’s current market outlook and trading plan to outperform even as a bear market unfolds in the days ahead.
Jun 8, 2022 | 6:30am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Buy the Dip: 3 Oversold Stocks Rated 'Strong Buy'

The stock market sell-offs triggered by investor concerns over macroeconomic and geopolitical uncertainties this year have driven many quality stocks into oversold territory. So, it could be wise to invest in oversold stocks Agilent (A), Hillenbrand (HI), and TriNet (TNET), which have immense upside potential. Also, these stocks are rated ‘Strong Buy’ in our proprietary rating system. So, let’s discuss.
Jun 7, 2022 | 12:45pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Dogs of the Dow: 4 Stocks to Buy Now

Market sentiment was mostly unchanged on Monday, as investors await the May inflation report. Given the market uncertainties, we think investing in high-yielding dividend stocks that are part of the Dow Jones index—commonly known as the Dogs of the Dow—might the ideal strategy now. And our top choices among these Dogs of the Dow stocks are Merck (MRK), Amgen (AMGN), Coca-Cola (KO), and Intel (INTC). Read on.
Jun 7, 2022 | 10:51am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 High-Quality Large-Cap Stocks to Buy This Month

The better-than-expected May employment report indicates that the Federal Reserve will continue to raise interest rates aggressively this year. Since the fears of an economic slowdown are expected to keep the stock market extremely volatile, it could be wise to bet on high-quality large-cap stocks McKesson (MCK), Novo Nordisk (NVO), and Waste Management, Inc. (WM), given their ability to perform steadily.
Jun 6, 2022 | 3:35pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Dogs of the Dow: 4 Stocks to Buy Now

Market sentiment was mostly unchanged on Monday, as investors await the May inflation report. Given the market uncertainties, we think investing in high-yielding dividend stocks that are part of the Dow Jones index—commonly known as the Dogs of the Dow—might the ideal strategy now. And our top choices among these Dogs of the Dow stocks are Merck (MRK), Amgen (AMGN), Coca-Cola (KO), and Intel (INTC). Read on.
Jun 7, 2022 | 10:51am

Read More Stories

More PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All PYPL News