The U.S. economy has demonstrated a remarkable recovery from its pandemic-led recession, with the total size of the economy now surpassing pre-pandemic levels. Real gross domestic product (GDP) increased at an annual rate of 6.6% in the second quarter of 2021, reflecting the economy’s sturdiness.

In addition, President Biden is confident that the Congress will approve a bipartisan infrastructure bill and a supplementary spending bill, as Democrats seek to inject nearly $5 trillion into the economy. If approved, the bill, with provisions for investment in several sectors, should boost the economy.

Thus, we think the shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM), DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (XRAY), and Atkore Inc. (ATKR), which possess solid growth attributes, could gain substantially in the long run.

QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM)

QCOM develops and sells technologies for wireless devices. The San Diego, Calif., company holds crucial patent rights for CDMA, LTE, and 5G services. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

On August 5, QCOM submitted an offer to acquire Swedish automotive technology company, Veoneer, Inc. (VNE). If the proposed acquisition succeeds , it might help QCOM gain a competitive edge in the advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) space in the rapidly transforming automotive industry space.

In the third fiscal quarter, ended June 27, QCOM’s non-GAAP revenue increased 63.5% year-over-year to $8 million, while its non-GAAP earnings before taxes (EBT) improved 130.5% from the prior-year quarter to $2.55 billion. The company’s non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP EPS rose 124% and 123.3%, respectively, year-over-year to $2.2 billion and $1.92.

An $8.26 consensus EPS estimate for the current year (fiscal 2021) indicates a 97.1% year-over-year increase. Likewise, the $33.02 billion consensus revenue estimate reflects a 52.5% increase the prior year. Furthermore, QCOM has an impressive surprise earning history; it topped consensus EPS estimates in each of the trailing four quarters. Its EPS is expected to grow 32.2% per annum over the next five years. QCOM has gained 17.7% in price over the past year to close yesterday’s trading session at $131.75.

QCOM’s strong fundamentals are reflected in its POWR Ratings. The stock has an overall B rating, which equates to Buy in our proprietary rating system. The POWR Ratings are calculated by considering 118 distinct factors, with each factor weighted to an optimal degree.

QCOM has a Value, Momentum, Sentiment, and Quality grade of B. In the A-rated Semiconductor & Wireless Chip industry, it is ranked #12 out of the 97 stocks.

