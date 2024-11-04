The industrial market, which encompasses various sub-segments like manufacturing, machinery, and more, is poised for continued expansion, with encouraging factors such as demand for automation, technological innovation, robot revolution, and growing investments in infrastructure.

Given the industry’s tailwinds, it could be wise to invest in fundamentally sound industrial automation stocks RTX Corporation (RTX), Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (SIEGY), and Eaton Corporation plc (ETN) for substantial returns.

The robotics revolution is leading industrial automation, influenced by groundbreaking innovations in AI, machine learning (ML), the Internet of Things (IoT), collaborative robots, and the significance of autonomous systems. Whether it is machinery, defense, or manufacturing, robotics is marking new milestones and advancing the operations of the fields.

With its expanding scope, the number of innovations in the robotics market is expected to increase further, which will result in an expansion of industrial operations. Robots are increasingly being utilized to improve productivity and minimize labor costs, especially in segments like machinery and manufacturing. The global robotics market is expected to grow to $134.64 billion by 2031 at a CAGR of 16.6%.

Further, as technological advancements in the industrial machinery industry are rapidly increasing with IoT, AI, and robotics, supported by increasing demand for automation and modernization of production processes, the market is flourishing. The global industrial machinery market is projected to achieve a market size of $1.04 trillion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 5.3%.

Besides, the Aerospace and Defense market is expected to see strong growth in the coming year, poised to exhibit growth at a CAGR of 5.8%, resulting in a market value of $1.23 trillion by 2028, fueled by government support, automation, and advancements, and rising military modernization programs.

Given the industry’s solid prospects, investing in fundamentally strong industrial automation stocks RTX, SIEGY, and ETN could be wise.

Let’s discuss the fundamentals of these stocks in detail:

RTX Corporation (RTX)

RTX is an aerospace and defense company that provides systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers internationally. The company operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace; Pratt & Whitney; and Raytheon.

On October 23, RTX’s business, Raytheon, was awarded $676 million to continue manufacturing the tube-launched, optically-tracked, wireless-guided TOW® weapon system for the U.S. Army. The two separate awards consist of an annual production contract for $430 million in fiscal year 2023 and an additional $246 million award in 2024.

On October 15, 2024, RTX’s Raytheon attained full-rate production approval for its SM-3 Block IIA missile, marking a key milestone in its missile defense partnership with Japan.

During the third quarter that ended September 30, 2024, RTX’s net sales increased 49.2% year-over-year to $20.09 billion. The company’s adjusted operating profit grew 11.3% from the year-ago value to $2.48 billion. Adjusted net income attributable to common shareowners and adjusted EPS rose 6.9% and 16% from the prior year’s quarter to $1.95 billion and $1.45, respectively.

In addition, the company’s total assets came in at $164.82 billion as of September 30, 2024, compared to $161.87 billion as of December 31, 2023.

Street expects RTX’s revenue for the fourth quarter (ending December 2024) to increase 3.4% year-over-year to $20.60 billion. The company’s EPS for the same quarter is expected to grow 6.6% year-over-year to $1.38. Moreover, the company topped the consensus EPS and revenue estimates in all four trailing quarters, which is impressive.

Shares of RTX have surged 17.3% over the past six months and 44.6% over the past year to close the last trading session at $118.75.

RTX’s solid fundamentals are reflected in its POWR Ratings. The stock has an overall rating of B, which translates to a Buy in our proprietary rating system. The POWR Ratings are calculated by considering 118 different factors, each weighted to an optimal degree.

RTX has a B grade for Momentum, Sentiment, and Growth. It is ranked #10 out of 72 stocks in the Air/Defense Services industry.

In addition to the POWR Ratings we’ve stated above, we also have RTX ratings for Value, Quality, and Stability. Get all RTX ratings here.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (SIEGY)

Headquartered in Munich, Germany, SIEGY is a technology company that emphasizes the areas of automation and digitalization worldwide. The company operates in Digital Industries; Smart Infrastructure; Mobility; Siemens Healthineers; and Siemens Financial Services (SFS) segments.

On October 30, SIEGY signed an agreement to acquire Altair Engineering Inc., a leading provider of software in the industrial simulation and analysis market. The strategic acquisition will strengthen SIEGY’s leadership in industrial software and AI and will create the world’s most complete AI-powered design and simulation portfolio.

On October 24, SIEGY and Microsoft partnered to revolutionize industrial automation. Through strategic collaboration, the companies reinvented the Siemens Industrial Copilot, enabling it to handle the most demanding environments at scale.

They have combined SIEGY’s unique domain know-how across industries with Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service, the Copilot further improves handling of rigorous requirements in manufacturing and automation.

For the third quarter that ended June 30, 2024, SIEGY’s revenue grew 4.2% year-over-year to €18.90 billion ($20.48 billion). The company’s gross profit rose 9% year-over-year to €7.75 billion ($8.39 billion). Its income from continuing operations came in at €2.16 billion ($2.34 billion), up 55.7% from the prior year’s quarter.

In addition, the company’s net income and EPS came in at €2.13 billion ($2.31 billion) and €2.48, up 48.1% and 56% from the year-ago value, respectively. Its EBITDA from continuing operations of €3.43 billion ($3.71 billion), indicating growth of 36.3% year-over-year.

Analysts expect SIEGY’s revenue and EPS for the first quarter (ending December 2024) to increase 4.1% and 60.9% year-over-year to $20.65 billion and $2.61, respectively. Furthermore, the company has surpassed the consensus EPS estimates in each of the trailing four quarters.

SIEGY’s stock has gained 4.8% over the past six months and 47.4% over the past year to close the last trading session at $98.05.

SIEGY’s bright prospects are reflected in its POWR Ratings. The stock has an overall rating of B, equating to a Buy in our proprietary rating system.

The stock has a B grade for Stability and Value. SIEGY is ranked #3 among 34 stocks in the B-rated Industrial – Manufacturing industry.

Click here to access other SIEGY’s ratings for Growth, Quality, Sentiment, and Momentum.

Eaton Corporation plc (ETN)

Based in Dublin, Ireland, ETN operates as a power management company globally. The company operates in Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment; Aerospace segment; Vehicle segment; and eMobility segment.

On October 23, ETN announced that it would be working with Miami-Dade Transportation & Public Works to help it update the electrical system supporting its Metromover mass transit system, which carried more than 6.5 million riders in 2023. The project is part of Miami-Dade County’s broader $153 million initiative to expand and upgrade the reliability of its automated train network.

On October 10, ETN collaborated with Lunar Energy to simplify the installation and maximize the functionality of home energy storage and solar systems. The integration of ETN’s new AbleEdgeTM smart breakers with the Lunar System will make it easier for installers and homeowners to deploy solar and storage, manage loads, optimize costs, and extend the life of the solar battery system.

In the third quarter that ended September 30, 2024, ETN’s total net sales increased 7.9% year-over-year to $6.34 billion, while its total segment operating profit rose 11.4% from the prior year’s period to $1.54 billion. Furthermore, the company’s adjusted earnings came in at $1.13 billion and $2.84 per share, reflecting increases of 13.9% and 15% year-over-year, respectively.

As per the company’s updated guidance, the company expects adjusted EPS between $2.78 and $2.84 for the fourth quarter of 2024.

Also, ETN’s adjusted EPS is expected to be between $10.75 and $10.81, up 18% at the midpoint over the previous year for the full year 2024.

Street expects ETN’s revenue for the fourth quarter (ending December 2024) to increase 7.1% year-over-year to $6.39 billion. The company’s EPS for the ongoing quarter is expected to grow 10.3% year-over-year to $2.81. In addition, the company has surpassed the consensus EPS estimates in all of the trailing four quarters.

Over the past six months, the stock has gained 7.4% and 55.9% over the past year to close the last trading session at $334.06.

ETN’s POWR Ratings reflect its promising outlook. The stock has an overall rating of B, which translates to a Buy in our proprietary rating system.

The stock has a B grade for Quality and Sentiment. Within the A-rated Industrial – Machinery industry, ETN is ranked #29 in the list of 79 stocks.

Click here to access additional ratings of ETN for Growth, Value, Momentum, and Stability.

What To Do Next?

Discover 10 widely held stocks that our proprietary model shows have tremendous downside potential. Please make sure none of these “death trap” stocks are lurking in your portfolio:

10 Stocks to SELL NOW! >

Want More Great Investing Ideas? 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year

RTX shares were trading at $118.02 per share on Monday afternoon, down $0.73 (-0.61%). Year-to-date, RTX has gained 42.80%, versus a 21.01% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.

About the Author: Rjkumari Saxena

Rajkumari started her career as a writer but gradually shifted her focus to financial journalism, leveraging her educational background in Commerce. Fascinated by the interplay of business and economic shifts in equities, she aspires to evolve as an analyst. With a knack for simplifying complex financial concepts, her mission is to empower investors with insights that lead to profitable decisions. More...

More Resources for the Stocks in this Article