SCHW – Our proprietary POWR Ratings rates stocks based on various measures. The ratings are calculated on a daily basis to provide investors an evaluation of stocks. The following four stocks were just upgraded to a “Buy” or “strong Buy” Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW), Paccar (PCAR), Wipro (WIT), and Avantor (AVTR).

By Patrick Ryan

Nov 27, 2020


The latest POWR Ratings have been calculated. It is clear that the creation of several effective coronavirus vaccines has given investors considerable hope for the future. This hope is reflected in the increasing number of POWR Ratings upgrades.

Take a look at the latest POWR Ratings upgrades for yourself, and you will find stocks across a wide array of industries that have been upgraded to either “Buy” or “Strong Buy” ratings.

Below, we shine the spotlight on the following POWR Ratings upgrades that are particularly intriguing: Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW), Paccar (PCAR), Wipro (WIT), and Avantor (AVTR).

Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW)

Ask anyone who uses SCHW’s trading platform and other financial services about their merit, and you will be inundated with praise. Between stock trading, banking, and other finance-oriented services, SCHW has numerous revenue streams. The company serves everyday people as well as institutional clients.

The POWR Ratings show SCHW has “A” grades in the Buy & Hold Grade and Trade Grade components. The stock is ranked in the top 10 out of 27 publicly traded companies in the Investment Brokerage industry. SCHW has a forward P/E ratio of 20.5, indicating it is undervalued at its current trading price.  

SCHW had a 16.38% return in 2019. The stock’s six-month return is 38.08%. Furthermore, the stock has a one-month price return of 22.58%. There have been some rumblings that SCHW might acquire another broker, possibly Robinhood, in an attempt to minimize competition and add to its customer base.

Paccar (PCAR)

Trucks used both on, and off-road have become quite popular. PCAR makes these trucks as well as other vehicles used for commercial activity. In fact, the company designs, creates, and distributes these vehicles under brands such as Foden, Leyland, DAF, Peterbilt, and Kenworth.

Take a look at PCAR’s POWR Ratings, and you will find “A” grades in the Industry Rank, Buy & Hold Grade, and Trade Grade components. PCAR is ranked in the top 10 out of 33 Auto & Vehicle Manufacturers stocks. Though PCAR has a one-month price return in the red, it has a year-to-date price return of 16.29% along with a six-month price return of 23.30%.

The analysts have set an average price target of $96.55 for PCAR, indicating the stock has the potential to pop by 6.76%. PCAR has gained market share in recent quarters. Furthermore, the company has made its plans for electric vehicles public, generating all the more buzz for this POWR Ratings superstar.

Wipro (WIT)

IT services have been in demand and will continue to be in demand throughout the pandemic and beyond. WIT provides IT services, IT consulting, software solutions, and research/development services. WIT has an “A” grade in the Buy & Hold Grade, Trade Grade, and Industry Rank components.

WIT is ranked in the top five out of 14 publicly traded companies in the Outsourcing – Tech Services industry. Though WIT dropped down to $2.50 when the pandemic first began, the stock has since doubled in value. The stock has a year-to-date price return of 36.24% and a three-year price return of 30.12%.

Avantor (AVTR)

Biopharma, government, healthcare, education, and applied materials businesses receive their products and services from AVTR. Take a look at the stock’s POWR Ratings, and you will find it has “A” grades in the Trade Grade and Peer Grade components. The stock also has “B” grades in the Industry Rank and Buy & Hold Grade components.

AVTR is ranked third out of 34 stocks in the Consumer Goods industry. In terms of price returns, AVTR has a one-year return of 52.79%, along with a six-month return of 41.79% and a three-month return of 19.49%. Analysts agree that the future looks promising, setting an average price target of $27.86, indicating a potential 7% upside. Each of the nine analysts who cover the stock recommends it as a “Buy.”

SCHW shares fell $0.45 (-0.90%) in after-hours trading Wednesday. Year-to-date, SCHW has gained 6.52%, versus a 14.29% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Patrick Ryan


Patrick Ryan has more than a dozen years of investing experience with a focus on information technology, consumer and entertainment sectors. In addition to working for StockNews, Patrick has also written for Wealth Authority and Fallon Wealth Management. More...


