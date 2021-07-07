Beware of These 2 Software Stocks Wall Street Hates

NASDAQ: SCWX | SecureWorks Corp. - News, Ratings, and Charts

SCWX – Even though the software industry’s prospects look promising thanks to the ongoing digital transformation, not all stocks are well positioned to benefit from the industry tailwinds. Shares of software companies SecureWorks (SCWX) and Materialise (MTLS) look extremely overvalued at their current price levels, and Wall Street analysts expect them to witness a significant retreat in the near term. So, we think it is better to avoid these two stocks now. Read on.

Nimesh JaiswalBy Nimesh Jaiswal

Jul 7, 2021


The continuation of remote working, even as the COVID-19 pandemic abates, and the ongoing digital transformation have been driving the software industry’s relentless growth. Investors’ increasing interest in software stocks is evident in the SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF’s (XSW) 7% returns over the past month compared to the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF’s (SPY) 2.4% gains.

The growing demand for advanced software products and services from almost every industry should help the software industry keep growing in the coming months. According to Grand View Research, the global business software and services market is expected to grow at an 11.3% CAGR between 2021 – 2028. However, the software industry is overcrowded with small players vying for market share. So, every company in this space may not be able to capitalize on the industry tailwinds.

SecureWorks Corp. (SCWX) and Materialise NV (MTLS) are currently trading at valuations that are not justified  by their financials and growth prospects. In fact, Wall Street analysts expect these two stocks to suffer price declines in the near term. So, these stocks are best avoided now.

SecureWorks Corp. (SCWX)

SCWX in Atlanta, Ga., provides technology-driven information security solutions for the protection of customers, such as software-as-a-service solutions, managed security services, and professional services. The company serves customers in a range of industries, including financial services, manufacturing, technology, retail, insurance, utility, and healthcare sectors.

SCWX’s net revenue decreased 1.2% year-over-year to $139.46 million for its fiscal first quarter ended April 30, 2021. Its loss from operations came in at $ 7.86 million compared to $10.77 million in the prior-year period. Its net loss for the quarter was  $6.39 million compared to $7.54 million in the previous year. Also, its loss per share was  $0.08 compared to $0.09 in the year-ago period.

In terms of forward EV/EBITDA, SCWX’s 44.23kx is significantly higher than the 16.98x industry average. In terms of forward P/CF, the stock’s 347.83x is much higher than the 22.65x industry average.

Analysts expect SCWX’s EPS to remain negative in its fiscal years 2022 and 2023. The company’s revenue is expected to decrease 2.8% year-over-year to $545.20 million in 2022. The stock has gained 32.5% over the past month to close yesterday’s trading session at $20.96. However, Wall Street Analysts expect the stock to hit $15 in the near-term, which indicates a potential 28.4% decline.

SCWX’s poor prospects are apparent in its POWR Ratings also. The POWR Ratings assess stocks by 118 different factors, each with its own weighting. It has a D grade for Growth.

Click here to see more of SCWX’s component grades. It is ranked #8 of 24 stocks in the D-rated Software – Security industry.

Click here to check out our Software Industry Report for 2021

Materialise NV (MTLS)

Headquartered in Leuven, Belgium, MTLS provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services. It operates through three segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The company has collaboration agreements with Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (ZBH), Medtronic Inc. (MDT) and Abbott Laboratories Inc. (ABT).

MTLS’ revenue decreased 1.5% year-over-year to $53.41 million for its fiscal first quarter ended March 31, 2021. Its loss before taxes was  $4.48 million, which represents a 56.4% year-over-year increase. Its net loss increased 26.5% year-over-year to $4.30 million. The company’s loss per share increased 40% year-over-year to $0.08.

In terms of forward non-GAAP P/E, MTLS’ 2,062.87x is 7,613.1% higher than the 26.74x industry average. In terms of forward non-GAAP PEG, the stock’s 19.63x is 953.8% higher than the 1.86x industry average.

The company’s revenue is expected to increase 12.4% year-over-year to $267.21 million in its fiscal year 2022. However, analysts expect MTLS’ EPS to decrease 100% year-over-year to negative $0.02 for the quarter ending September 30, 2021. The stock has lost 13.3% over the past month to close yesterday’s trading session at $24.43. Wall Street Analysts expect the stock to hit $15 in the near-term, which indicates a potential 38.6% decline. MTLS’ weak fundamentals are reflected in its POWR Ratings. The stock has an overall D rating, which translates to Sell in our proprietary rating system. It also has a D grade for Sentiment.

Click here to see MTLS’ rating for Growth, Value, Stability, Quality, and Momentum as well. MTLS is ranked #5 of 8 stocks in the F-rated Technology – 3D Printing industry.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

7 SEVERELY Undervalued Stocks

9 "Must Own" Growth Stocks for 2021

Stock Market Outlook for 2nd Half of 2021

5 Ways to Beat the S&P 500

SCWX shares were trading at $21.66 per share on Wednesday afternoon, up $0.70 (+3.34%). Year-to-date, SCWX has gained 52.32%, versus a 16.88% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Nimesh Jaiswal


Nimesh Jaiswal's fervent interest in analyzing and interpreting financial data led him to a career as a financial analyst and journalist. The importance of financial statements in driving a stock’s price is the key approach that he follows while advising investors in his articles. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
SCWXGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
MTLSGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Most Popular Stories on StockNews.com

: | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Super-Cheap Oil & Gas Stocks to Buy for the Second Half

Vista Oil & Gas (VIST), Vaalco Energy (EGY), and Geopark (GPRK) are 3 oil & gas stocks that are trading at very cheap valuations. This means that if energy prices keep trending higher, these stocks have considerable upside.
Jul 6, 2021 | 5:21pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Top Value Stocks to Buy for July

As the U.S. economic recovery gains steam, driving major stock market indexes to new highs, it is becoming progressively more difficult to find true value stocks. However, given the growth prospects of Molina Healthcare (MOH), AGCO Corporation (AGCO), and Lumber Liquidators (LL), their stocks still look undervalued at their current price levels. So, we think it could be wise to add these stocks to one’s portfolio pronto. Read on.
Jul 2, 2021 | 12:46pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Is a Nasty Pullback for the Stock Market on the Way?

Last week, we speculated about whether the breakout attempt would succeed or fail. While, the S&P 500 (SPY) has clearly broken out and we are now 1.5% above the upper end of the range, I still have some nagging concerns. We’ve broken out in quantitative terms, but we are not seeing similar developments on a qualitative basis. Some notable examples include an increase in the number of stocks advancing, expansion in the number of stocks making new highs, and risk appetites becoming more bullish. Rather, the market’s advance seems constrained to a handful of sectors, while other parts of the market are churning sideways or in distribution. In this week’s commentary, I will discuss this topic in more detail and preview the second-half of the year. Read on below to find out more…
Jul 1, 2021 | 1:38pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 'Strong Buy' Retail Stocks to Own This Summer

With the market breaking out to new highs, it's a good time to rebalance our portfolios. Investors should have exposure to retail due to improving conditions and low valuations. We can use the POWR Ratings to identify ‘Strong Buy’ rated stocks such as Best Buy (BBY), Big Five Sporting Goods (BGFV), and Foot Locker (FL)
Jun 28, 2021 | 12:49pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Is a Nasty Pullback for the Stock Market on the Way?

Last week, we speculated about whether the breakout attempt would succeed or fail. While, the S&P 500 (SPY) has clearly broken out and we are now 1.5% above the upper end of the range, I still have some nagging concerns. We’ve broken out in quantitative terms, but we are not seeing similar developments on a qualitative basis. Some notable examples include an increase in the number of stocks advancing, expansion in the number of stocks making new highs, and risk appetites becoming more bullish. Rather, the market’s advance seems constrained to a handful of sectors, while other parts of the market are churning sideways or in distribution. In this week’s commentary, I will discuss this topic in more detail and preview the second-half of the year. Read on below to find out more…
Jul 1, 2021 | 1:38pm

Read More Stories

More SecureWorks Corp. - (SCWX) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All SCWX News