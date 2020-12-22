Avoid These Recently Downgraded Stocks: Virgin Galactic, Paramount Group, Range Resources, and Scholastic

: SPCE | Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. News, Ratings, and Charts

SPCE – Our POWR Ratings system evaluates stocks based on numerous factors. The ratings are updated daily, which results in upgrades and downgrades. Stocks such as Virgin Galactic Holdings (SPCE), Paramount Group (PGRE), Range Resources (RRC), and Scholastic (SCHL) that were recently downgraded are headed in the wrong direction and should be avoided.

Patrick RyanBy Patrick Ryan

Dec 22, 2020


Get Free Updates

Join thousands of investors who get the latest news, insights and top rated picks from StockNews.com!

Our proprietary POWR Ratings evaluate stocks based on numerous measures. They are calculated daily, with plenty of upgrades and downgrades. The recent ratings include a few stocks headed in the wrong direction.

If you own any of the stocks listed below or are considering buying them, it is time to reconsider your stance. These stocks are showing bearish momentum, which could continue in the weeks ahead.

Without further ado, let’s delve into four of the latest POWR Ratings downgrades: Virgin Galactic Holdings (SPCE), Paramount Group (PGRE), Range Resources (RRC), and Scholastic (SCHL).

Virgin Galactic Holdings (SPCE)

If you have ever wanted to visit the stars or at least venture out into space, you have likely heard of SPCE. Though SPCE certainly has potential, the company is enduring a cash crunch, resorting to personal financing by founder Richard Branson. Though SPCE might one day provide a profitable space tourism service, that day is far away.

SPCE has “D” grades in the Industry Rank, Trade Grade, Peer Grade, and Buy & Hold Grade POWR components. SPCE is ranked 17th out of 22 stocks in the Airline industry.

SPCE jumped to $34 then slid right back down to its prior ceiling around $25. Add in the fact that it appears as though insiders are selling the stock, and investors should have even less confidence in the company.

Paramount Group (PGRE)

PGRE is a real estate investment trust. This company owns, operates, and manages office properties. PGRE offers asset management, financing, redevelopment, acquisitions, leasing, and more throughout the beltway, San Francisco, and New York City.

This is not the greatest time to be in the office real estate business. The shift towards working from home is likely here to stay, even after the pandemic ends.

PGRE has “D” grades in the Industry Rank, Trade Grade, Peer Grade, and Buy & Hold Grade POWR components. The stock is ranked 13th out of 15 stocks in the REITs – Office industry. The stock’s year-to-date price return is -33.11%. The average analyst price target is under $9, indicating that analysts expect the stock to fall.

Range Resources (RRC)

Exploring for oil and gas is no longer as lucrative as it once was. This phenomenon is evident in the downgrade of RRC. RRC explores for, develops, and acquires oil/gas properties throughout Northern Louisiana and the Appalachian Basin.

The POWR Ratings reveal RRC has “D” grades in the Peer Grade, Trade Grade, and Industry Rank components. RRC is ranked 45th out of 97 stocks in the Energy Oil & Gas industry. RRC returned a loss of 48.60% last year and has a three-year return of -57.26%.

Of the 13 analysts who cover the stock, four recommend buying, seven recommend holding, and two advise selling. In other words, you can find better stocks to invest in than RRC.

Scholastic (SCHL)

As the top distributor and publisher of kids’ books and a trailblazer in educational technology, SCHL is certainly worthy of your attention. However, the shift toward learning from home has reduced the need for children’s books. SCHL products and services are distributed directly to learning institutions and libraries, most of which have either closed entirely or are only partially open in recent months.

The POWR Ratings reveal SCHL has an “F” grade in the Buy & Hold Grade component, along with “D” grades in the Industry Rank and Peer Grade components. Out of 31 stocks in the Outsourcing – Education Services industry, SCHL is ranked 21st. The stock currently has a forward P/E ratio of 44.96, indicating it is likely overvalued.

SCHL’s latest earnings reports show the company missed expectations by a significant margin. Analyst expectations of $528 million in anticipated sales turned out to be significantly greater than actual sales of $406.2 million. The ongoing closure of schools, libraries, and book fairs will make it challenging for SCHL to meet investors’ expectations for at least another year. 

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

“MUST OWN” Growth Stocks for 2021

Where is the Santa Claus Stock Rally?

5 WINNING Stocks Chart Patterns

SPCE shares were trading at $24.80 per share on Tuesday morning, down $0.00 (0.00%). Year-to-date, SPCE has gained 114.72%, versus a 15.96% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Patrick Ryan


Patrick Ryan has more than a dozen years of investing experience with a focus on information technology, consumer and entertainment sectors. In addition to working for StockNews, Patrick has also written for Wealth Authority and Fallon Wealth Management. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
SPCEGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
PGREGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
RRCGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
SCHLGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Get Free Updates

Join thousands of investors who get the latest news, insights and top rated picks from StockNews.com!


Most Popular Stories on StockNews.com

: | News, Ratings, and Charts

4 Dividend-Paying Tech Stocks with "Buy" Ratings

A just-discovered new coronavirus strain could lead to the imposition of renewed lockdown rules, and with that another rally in tech stocks soon. However, with tech giants currently battling antitrust lawsuits worldwide, we think lesser-known companies Cisco Systems (CSCO), Amdocs (DOX), Juniper Networks (JNPR) and National Instruments (NATI) could provide investors with an ideal combination of dividend income and capital appreciation. Let’s take a closer look.
Dec 21, 2020 | 4:34pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

2 Best Stocks of All Time!

I bought Amazon (AMZN) and Booking (BKNG) back in 2001 for phenomenal gains to date. Let’s discuss what they have in common and how that will help us find more big winners in the years ahead.
Dec 17, 2020 | 2:38pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

4 Cannabis Stocks Heating up for 2021

The United States has already warmed up to the benefits of medical marijuana. Now, with President elect Joe Biden’s plan to decriminalize recreational marijuana, the entire sector stands at a major growth juncture. The legalization of adult-use cannabis would help companies raise additional capital economically in the financial markets to finance their expansion. In-part because of all this, we think Canopy Growth (CGC), Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR), Cronos Group (C`RON), and Aphria (APHA) are four cannabis companies whose stocks will likely see massive upside going into 2021.
Dec 21, 2020 | 2:17pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Why is CyberArk Stock Surging Higher?

With the recent cyber-attack on several U.S. governmental agencies now dominating the news headlines and highlighting the risk posed by an increase in cyber-attacks generally, the demand for CyberArk’s (CYBR) services has increased significantly. Several companies have turned to CYBR to secure digital transformations amid the pandemic. With record increases in its software-as-a-service (SaaS) bookings, the company looks set for big gains in the near term based on a growing market for its services, its strategic partnerships, and its consistent technical innovations.
Dec 21, 2020 | 10:32am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

4 Cannabis Stocks Heating up for 2021

The United States has already warmed up to the benefits of medical marijuana. Now, with President elect Joe Biden’s plan to decriminalize recreational marijuana, the entire sector stands at a major growth juncture. The legalization of adult-use cannabis would help companies raise additional capital economically in the financial markets to finance their expansion. In-part because of all this, we think Canopy Growth (CGC), Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR), Cronos Group (C`RON), and Aphria (APHA) are four cannabis companies whose stocks will likely see massive upside going into 2021.
Dec 21, 2020 | 2:17pm

Read More Stories

More Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (SPCE) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All SPCE News