Buy These Top 4 Undervalued Stocks During the Current Market Rotation

: TAK | Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited News, Ratings, and Charts

TAK – The stock market is currently experiencing a period of investment rotation in which value stocks are getting a lot of attention—at the expense of growth stocks—given their stronger potential to rebound in a recovering economy. Also, rising bond yields and inflationary headwinds aren’t favorable for growth stocks. With the economy threatening a fast-paced recovery, undervalued stocks Takeda Pharmaceutical (TAK), Orange (ORAN), Universal Health Services (UHS), and Ingredion (INGR) should deliver handsome returns. Read on for a closer look at these names.

Namrata Sen ChandaBy Namrata Sen Chanda

Mar 29, 2021


Growth stocks have outperformed value stocks for a long period, and the difference in the two classes’ returns was eye-catching in 2020. However, the tide is  now slowly turning in the favor of value stocks. The momentum around tech stocks has begun to fizzle and investors are instead now seriously considering long-forgotten turnaround sectors. This trend has grown stronger with the roll out of mass COVID-19 vaccination programs and with that heightened optimism about a fast economic recovery. The decline in weekly jobless claims this month to their lowest level since the pandemic is one positive indicator regarding an economic revival.

However, current market volatility is high. The CBOE volatility index rose for three consecutive days after hitting the pre-pandemic level at the start of the week. A jump in 10-year Treasury yields and concerns over the potential for inflation have also pressured growth stocks. Thus, we think it wise for investors to bet on undervalued stocks right now. These stocks tend to perform particularly well in a growing economy.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TAK), Orange (ORAN), Universal Health Services, Inc. (UHS), and Ingredion Incorporated (INGR) are four value stocks that are  promising. We believe these stocks have huge upside potential.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TAK)

TAK is a pharmaceutical company that focuses on the core therapeutic areas of oncology, gastrointestinal, and central nervous system diseases.

During the nine-month period ended December 31, 2020, its revenue declined 3.6% year-over-year to JPY 2427 billion. However, the company delivered year-to-date underlying revenue growth of 1.1% during the third quarter, led by strong growth in ENTYVIO, TAKHZYRO, and Immunoglobulin. Its EPS for the quarter rose to JPY 115 from JPY 28 posted in the same period last year.

Analysts expect TAK’s revenue for the quarter ending March 31, 2021 to be $7.2 million, representing a 0.6% year-over-year decline. Its EPS is expected to grow at the rate of 0.6% per annum over the next five years.

TAK has climbed 29.7% over the year to close yesterday’s trading session at $19.23. Over the past six months, the stock has gained 3.8%.

In terms of forward price/sales, TAK is currently trading at 2.01x, 72.4% lower than the industry average 7.29x. The stock’s forward price/earnings of 10.41x is  66.4% lower than the industry average  30.96x.

It’s no surprise that TAK has an overall B rating, which equates to Buy in our POWR Ratings system. The POWR Ratings are calculated by considering 118 different factors with each factor weighted to an optimal degree.

TAK has a Growth and Value rating of A along with a Stability rating of B. In the Biotech industry, it is ranked #11 of 487 stocks.

In addition to the POWR Ratings grades we’ve just highlighted, one  can see the TAK’s ratings for Sentiment, Momentum, and Quality.

Click here to checkout our Healthcare Sector Report for 2021

Orange (ORAN)

ORAN offers a diverse range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and  other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators globally.

ORAN’s revenue for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2020 rose 0.3% year-over-year to Euro 10.9 billion. A strong trend in wholesale services due to  the co-financing of France’s  fiber network and convergent services have supported ORAN’s revenue growth. However, its equipment sales declined due to store closures during the coronavirus pandemic. ORAN continued to accelerate the rollout of its broadband networks and at the end of the quarter it had generated Euro 2.5 billion inorganic cash flow from its telecom activities.

ORAN has declined  1% over the last year to end yesterday’s trading session at $12.32. During the past six months, the stock has climbed 18.6%.

In terms of forward price/sales, ORAN is currently trading at 0.64x, which is 65.1% lower than the industry average  1.83x. The stock’s forward price/earnings of 9.06x is also 57.1% lower than the industry average  21.12x.

Due to its bright prospects, ORAN has an overall rating of B, which translates to a Buy. ORAN has a Stability and Value grade of A. In the B-rated, 53-stock Telecom – Foreign industry, it is ranked #16.

Click here to see the additional POWR Ratings for ORAN (Momentum, Growth, and Quality).

Universal Health Services, Inc. (UHS)

UHS owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, surgical hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, and radiation oncology centers.

During the fourth quarter, ended December 31, 2020, UHS’ revenue increased 6.6% year-over-year to $3 billion. Its EPS for the quarter climbed to $3.60 from $2.70 posted in the prior year period. The company received$200 million of grant revenues from various government stimulus programs, including the CARES Act, which had a material impact on its financial results for the quarter.

Analysts expect UHS’s revenue for the quarter ending March 31, 2021 to be $3 billion, representing a 4.8% year-over-year increase. Its EPS is expected to grow at the rate of 6% per annum over the next five years.

UHS ended yesterday’s trading session at $135.50, rallying 54% over the past year. During the past six months, the stock gained 29% higher.

In terms of forward price/sales, UHS is currently trading at 0.95x, 87% lower than the industry average  7.29x. The stock’s forward price/earnings of 12.74x is also 58.8% lower than the industry average  30.96x.

UHS’s strong fundamentals are reflected in its POWR Ratings. The stock has an overall A rating, which equates to Strong Buy in our POWR Ratings system. UHS has a Value grade of A, and a Growth and Stability grade of B. In the 10-stock Medical – Hospitals industry, it is ranked #3.

To see additional POWR Ratings for Momentum, Sentiment, and Quality for UHS, Click here.

Click here to checkout our Healthcare Sector Report for 2021

Ingredion Incorporated (INGR)

INGR manufactures and sells starches and sweeteners, including glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and food-grade and industrial starches.

INGR’s EPS for the fourth quarter, ended December 31, 2020, climbed to $1.70 from $1.61 posted the same period last year. The company’s net sales for the quarter rose 3% year-over-year, driven by growth in its specialty ingredients segment. All regions it serves contributed strongly to INGR’s revenue increase. It also achieved $103 million of run-rate savings and is on track to meet its three-year target of $170 million by the end of 2021.

Analysts expect INGR’s revenue for the quarter ending March 31, 2021 to be $1.6 billion, representing a 2.5% year-over-year rise. Its EPS is expected to grow at the rate of 1.9% per annum over the next five years.

INGR ended yesterday’s trading session at $90.88, climbing 30% over the past year. During the past six months, the stock has climbed 18.9%.

In terms of forward ev/ebitda, INGR is currently trading at 8.40x, which 33% lower than the industry average  12.55x. The stock’s forward price/earnings of 13.95x is also 35.3% lower than the industry average  21.56x.

Due to its bright prospects, INGR has an overall rating of B, which equates to Buy in our POWR Ratings system. INGR has a Value rating of A along with Stability ratings of B. In the B-rated, 81-stock Food Makers industry, it is ranked #16.

Click here to see the additional POWR Ratings for INGR (Sentiment, Growth, Quality, and Momentum).

The POWR Ratings are calculated by considering 118 different factors with each factor weighted to an optimal degree.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

“MUST OWN” Growth Stocks for 2021

How to Ride the NEW Stock Bubble?

5 WINNING Stocks Chart Patterns

Why Are Stocks Struggling with 4,000?

 

TAK shares were trading at $18.74 per share on Monday morning, down $0.44 (-2.29%). Year-to-date, TAK has gained 2.97%, versus a 5.89% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Namrata Sen Chanda


Namrata is an accomplished financial journalist, with nearly a decade of experience. She specializes in interpreting news releases and framing investment strategies, and has worked with some of the leading companies in real estate, banking, insurance, mutual funds, financial research, fintech, and investment education. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
TAKGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
ORANGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
UHSGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
INGRGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Most Popular Stories on StockNews.com

: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Why Are Stocks Struggling with 4,000?

The S&P 500 (SPY) has flirted with a series of moves up towards 4,000. Each time we fall short. And each time we either see a volatile pullback or nasty sector rotation. The latter seems to be more of what is happening at this time. So let’s dissect the action to plot our trading plan forward including insight on the top 10 stocks and 3 ETFs for today’s market environment. Read on…
Mar 24, 2021 | 2:30pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Top Value Stocks to Buy for April

With market volatility and higher bond yields a concern among investors, value stocks may be the preferred route. As the economy continues to improve, value names such as Magna International (MGA), POSCO (PKX), and Bunge (BG) should see improved fundamentals and higher share prices.
Mar 25, 2021 | 5:49pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

How to Ride the NEW Stock Bubble?

Let me prove beyond a shadow of a doubt that we are in the midst of a stock market bubble. Even better, let me explain why stocks (SPY) will rise for another 12-24 months so you can ride it higher and then parachute out at the peak. And just for good measure I will share my top 10 stocks for today’s market. Read on below for more...
Mar 18, 2021 | 5:17pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

4 Top Growth Stocks That Pay Dividends

While the market is witnessing a rotation away from expensive growth stocks to value stocks, it could be a good idea to bet on growth stocks that are available at reasonable prices but nonetheless hold the potential to grow significantly with the impending economic recovery. However, to hedge against market volatility, choosing stocks that also pay dividends could up the odds of success. Vector Group (VGR), Haverty Furniture Companies (HVT), Entravision Communications (EVC), and Big 5 Sporting Goods (BGFV) possess solid growth attributes and pay decent dividends. Want to learn more? Then read on.
Mar 25, 2021 | 1:44pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

How to Ride the NEW Stock Bubble?

Let me prove beyond a shadow of a doubt that we are in the midst of a stock market bubble. Even better, let me explain why stocks (SPY) will rise for another 12-24 months so you can ride it higher and then parachute out at the peak. And just for good measure I will share my top 10 stocks for today’s market. Read on below for more...
Mar 18, 2021 | 5:17pm

Read More Stories

More Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TAK) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All TAK News