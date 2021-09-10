Teradata: My Top Value Company This Week

NYSE: TDC | Teradata Corporation News, Ratings, and Charts

TDC – Big data is considered the future in many industries. That makes companies that simplify this data extremely important. Teradata Corporation (TDC) is one such company and is also considerably undervalued. Read more to learn why this value stock belongs in your portfolio.

David CohneBy David Cohne

Sep 10, 2021


Teradata Corporation (TDC) provides analytic data products and related services. The company operates in data and analytics, which captures, integrates, stores, manages, and analyzes data of all types to answer business questions and deliver insight.

Its marketing applications offer marketing management products to help businesses win customer loyalty. TDC’s solutions include components such as data warehousing, big data, discovery tools, integration tools, and business intelligence tools to manage and integrate the complex data ecosystem.

Essentially, its analytics platform allows customers to integrate and simplify their analytics ecosystem. The company’s target market is companies that are large-scale users of data. These firms are seeing a huge increase in data-driven by the pandemic-driven move to digital, as well as an increase in the complexity, cost, and risk associated with managing large sets of data across diverse environments.

TDC’s transition to a subscription-based business model has been boosting recurring revenues. The firm’s second-quarter performance benefited from this momentum as its revenues and earnings rose year over year.

Recurring revenues, which make up 76.6% of revenues, increased 16% year over year to $376 million. Its non-GAAP earnings of 74 cents per share beat analyst forecasts and significantly increased from 24 cents in the same quarter last year. It also comfortably beat out the company’s own guidance of 47-49 cents per share.

The recurring business model is expected to be a long-term growth driver for the company. TDC is also benefiting from the expansion of cloud-based features in its Vantage platform. This solution is available at top public cloud vendors such Google Cloud, AWS, and Azure. In fact, its portfolio of solutions should help drive its market share in the highly lucrative big data market.

The company continues to add features to the cloud and on-premise platform to address customer needs for high-performance and hybrid analytics. TDC generates significant revenue in areas such as financial services, government, and healthcare, which have, for the most part, remained stable during the pandemic.

TDC is also expected to gain long-term growth from strategic partnerships with top companies, including Accenture (ACN), Cognizant (CTSH), Deloitte, IBM (IBM), and many more. Strengthening its relationships with these vendors should help drive revenues and earnings in the upcoming years.

The company has an overall grade of A, translating into a Strong Buy rating in our POWR Ratings system. TDC has a Value Grade of A, which makes sense when you look at its valuation metrics. For instance, its price-to-free cash flow ratio of 13.8 is well below the industry average.

The stock is also undervalued by as much as 66.9% based on analyst estimates. The company also has a Quality Grade of B due to solid fundamentals. As of the most recent quarter, the company had $684 million in cash compared with only $62 million in short-term debt. TDC is also quite efficient, with a return on equity of 21.4%.

We also provide Growth, Momentum, Stability, and Sentiment grades for the company, which you can find here. TDC is ranked #1 in the Technology – Storage industry.

NetApp, Inc. (NTAP) is another company in this industry. While the stock has an overall grade of B and a Buy rating in the POWR Ratings system, most of its component grades are a C. For instance, the company has a Value Grade of C. Its price to free cash flow of 18 is much higher than TDC’s 13.8.

Its sky-high price-to-book ratio is also well above TDC’s 12.2. In addition to a lower overall grade and rank in the same industry, the stock’s valuation underwhelms compared to TDC. Pure Storage, Inc. (PSTG) is another company in this industry. The stock has an overall grade of C, which translates into a Neutral rating in our POWR Ratings system.

The company has a Value Grade of D, and multiple component grades of C. Its forward P/E is 77.52, making this a highly unattractive stock in this industry. Its price-to-free cash flow of 50.8 is also quite high. Plus, its Stability Grade of C is quite concerning. So, once again, TDC is the better play.

TDC is just one of the stocks in my POWR Value portfolio. That’s where I combine my many years of investing experience with the Top 10 Value Stocks strategy, which has +38.63% annual returns, to bring investors the best value stocks for today’s market. 

If you would like to see the current portfolio of 14 stocks, and be alerted to our next timely trades, then consider starting a 30-day trial by clicking the link below.

About POWR Value newsletter & 30 Day Trial

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

9 "Must Own" Growth Stocks for 2021

7 SEVERELY Undervalued Stocks

Top 12 Stocks for the Rest of the Year

5 Stocks Ready to BREAKOUT!

TDC shares rose $0.28 (+0.55%) in after-hours trading Friday. Year-to-date, TDC has gained 127.46%, versus a 19.92% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: David Cohne


David Cohne has 20 years of experience as an investment analyst and writer. He is the Chief Value Strategist for StockNews.com and the editor of POWR Value newsletter. Prior to StockNews, David spent eleven years as a consultant providing outsourced investment research and content to financial services companies, hedge funds, and online publications. David enjoys researching and writing about stocks and the markets. He takes a fundamental quantitative approach in evaluating stocks for readers. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
TDCGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Most Popular Stories on StockNews.com

: | News, Ratings, and Charts

How to Turn Low Priced Stocks into BIG Winners?

Some investors are into growth stocks...some prefer value stocks while others are into momentum, income, chart patterns, insider trading and more. But one area that most investors agree upon is the great appeal in buying low priced stocks. Like those under $10 given the potential that prices soar and you easily beat the stock market (SPY). Read on to discover our brand new strategy for selecting low priced stocks that has led to a surprising +62.88% average annual return. Get the rest below...
Sep 9, 2021 | 6:19pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

How Reflation Stocks Outperform the Stock Market

Typically, stocks are divided into two broad categories – growth and value. For the current S&P 500 (SPY) environment, I don’t think that is sufficient. Instead, I believe a better way is to classify stocks into three categories – growth, value, and reflation. Reflation stocks outperform when optimism about economic growth and the economy returning to normal increase. Think of energy, materials, and travel stocks. Value stocks are comprised of industries like utilities, defense, and consumer staples that deliver steady returns and perform best when interest rates and growth expectations decline. They are the best bet in an environment of low-growth and low rates. In recent months, growth stocks have underperformed after leading in 2020. For the sake of clarity, I define them as stocks with exposure to industries that are expected to rapidly expand in the coming years (independent of the broader economy) and tend to have high multiples and are riskier in the event of a market sell-off or poor earnings results. In this week’s commentary, I want to discuss why the environment is improving for this group and the reflation stocks, plus how we will take advantage. Read on below to find out more…
Sep 9, 2021 | 3:00pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Signet: A Jewel of a Value Stock

With valuations sky high on many stocks, you might think it would be hard to find a great value stock. But that's not the case if you use our POWR Ratings service. Signet Jewelers Limited (SIG) is not only trading at a low valuation, but is also growing, giving you the best of both worlds.
Sep 8, 2021 | 2:41pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Growth Stock of the Week: Integra Lifesciences

Integra Lifescience Holdings (IART) is our growth stock of the week. The company has shown an ability to consistently grow by entering new markets and raise margins. Further, the stock is quite attractive from a value perspective.
Sep 7, 2021 | 12:26pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Signet: A Jewel of a Value Stock

With valuations sky high on many stocks, you might think it would be hard to find a great value stock. But that's not the case if you use our POWR Ratings service. Signet Jewelers Limited (SIG) is not only trading at a low valuation, but is also growing, giving you the best of both worlds.
Sep 8, 2021 | 2:41pm

Read More Stories

More Teradata Corporation (TDC) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All TDC News