4 Technology Stocks That Will Shape Our Future

NASDAQ: TRMB | Trimble Inc. News, Ratings, and Charts

TRMB – The technology industry has achieved exponential growth over the past year, backed by accelerating digital transformation and the proliferation of remote lifestyles. The continuing innovations and increasing applications of tech solutions in almost all industries should keep driving the industry’s growth. We think this bodes well particularly for fundamentally sound tech stocks Trimble (TRMB), ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM), Diodes (DIOD), and Matson (MATX). These company’s innovations could shape the world’s future. So, read on.

Priyanka MandalBy Priyanka Mandal

Sep 14, 2021


The technology industry continues to grow with the digital transformation of almost all businesses and the growth of remote lifestyles. According to Forrester’s U.S. Tech Market Outlook By Category For 2021 And 2022 report, the U.S. tech budget is expected to expand by 7.4% in 2021 and 6.7% in 2022.

An  increasing dependency on cloud services and the growing popularity of wireless infrastructure have been boosting the industry’s growth. Investors’ interest in tech stocks is evidenced by the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLK) 19.2% gains over the past six months.

Hence, we think it could be wise to bet on quality technology stocks Trimble Inc. (TRMB), ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM), Diodes Incorporated (DIOD), and Matson, Inc. (MATX). These stocks are expected to deliver substantial returns based on consistent innovations, diverse product portfolios, and strong sales growth.

Trimble Inc. (TRMB).

TRMB delivers products and services that connect the physical and digital world, such as Core technologies in positioning, modeling, connectivity, and data analytics. Its products and services enable consumers to improve productivity, quality, safety, and sustainability. The Sunnyvale, Calif.-based company also provides solutions to purpose-built products and enterprise lifecycle solutions.

Last month, TRMB launched Trimble Ventures, a venture fund with $200 million allocated for investments. With this fund, TRMB will partner with companies that focus on innovations. And through these partnerships, TRMB could expand its product offerings by accelerating its innovation capabilities.

TRMB’s total revenue for the second quarter, ended June 30, 2021, increased 28.8% year-over-year to $945.2 million. The company’s gross margin grew 29.5% from its  year-ago value to $525.4 million. Its operating income rose 48.4% from the prior-year quarter to $144.8 million. Also, the company’s net income increased 119.8% year-over-year to $138.9 million.

Analysts expect TRMB’s revenue to increase 15.1% year-over-year to $3.62 billion in its  fiscal year 2021. Also, the company has an impressive earnings surprising history; it beat the consensus EPS estimates in each of the trailing four quarters. In addition, its EPS is expected to increase 17% in the current year. Moreover, the stock has gained 50.5% in price over the past nine months and 91% over the past year.

TRMB’s strong fundamentals are reflected in its POWR Ratings. The stock has an overall B rating, which equates to a Buy in our proprietary rating system. The POWR Ratings assess stocks by 118 different factors, each with its own weighting.

Also, the stock has a B grade for Sentiment, Stability, and Growth. We’ve also graded TRMB for Momentum, Value, and Quality. Click here to access all TRMB’s ratings. TRMB is ranked #8 of 45 stocks in the B-rated Technology-Electronics industry.

Note that TRMB is one of the few stocks handpicked by our Chief Growth Strategist, Jaimini Desai, currently in the POWR Growth portfolio. Learn more here.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM)

Headquartered in Haifa, Israel, ZIM is a shipping company that provides smart, efficient networked, and reliable services with a unique approach. The company also provides seaborne transportation breakbulk and cargo services, inland transport services, ZIMonitor, a reefer cargo tracking service, and other carrier services.

This month, ZIM announced the exercise of its option for the  long-term charter of an additional five 7,000 TEU LNG dual-fuel container vessels from Seaspan Corporation. With this option exercised, the company will  secure a core fleet, which can further help it meet growing demands and reduce its  carbon footprint.

For the second quarter, ended June 30, 2021, ZIM’s income from voyages and related services increased 199.6% year-over-year to $2.38 billion. The company’s gross profit grew 1,092% from its year-ago value to $1.22 billion. Its operating income rose 1,581% from the prior-year quarter to $1.16 billion. And  the company’s profit for the period increased 3,408.8% year-over-year to $888.22 million.

ZIM’s revenue is expected to increase 141.8% year-over-year to $9.65 billion in its  fiscal year 2021. Moreover, its EPS is expected to increase 499.2% in the current year. Over the past six months, the stock has soared 187.3% in price.

ZIM’s POWR Ratings reflect this promising outlook. The stock has an overall A rating, which equates to a Strong Buy in our proprietary rating system. Also, the stock has an A grade for Sentiment, and a B for Growth and Quality.

In addition to the POWR Rating grades I’ve just highlighted, one can see ZIM’s ratings for Value, Stability, and Momentum here. ZIM is ranked #1 of 48 stocks in the Shipping industry.

Diodes Incorporated (DIOD)

DIOD is a global manufacturer and supplier of high-quality application-specific standard products within the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets. The Plano, Tex., company serves the consumer electronics, computing, communications, industrial and automotive markets.

Last month, DIOD introduced the “PI3EQX12902E/PI3EQX12904E” to strengthen its ReDriver product offering. This introduction should support the company’s efforts to deliver consumer’ data rates up to 8Gps.

DIOD’s net sales increased 52.6% year-over-year to $440.45 million in the second quarter, ended June 30, 2021. The company’s gross profit grew 57.5% from its year-ago value to $159.8 million. Its income from operations rose 111.7% from the prior-year quarter to $65.36 million. Also, the company’s net income increased 174.1% year-over-year to $58.63 million.

For its fiscal year 2021, analysts expect DIOD’s revenue to increase 44.6% year-over-year to $1.78 billion. It has surpassed the consensus EPS estimates in each of the four trailing quarters. The company’s EPS is estimated to increase 103.4% in the current year. The stock has gained 37.2% in price over the past nine months and 94.9% over the past year.

It’s no surprise that DIOD has an overall A rating, which equates to a Strong Buy in our POWR Rating system. Also, the stock has a B grade for Momentum, Growth, and Value.

Click here to see the additional POWR Ratings for DIOD (Quality, Stability, and Sentiment). Of the 98 stocks in the A-rated Semiconductor & Wireless Chip industry, DIOD is ranked #5.

Click here to checkout our Semiconductor Industry Report for 2021

Matson, Inc. (MATX)

Incorporated in 1882, MATX is a U.S-owned transportation services company. Its fleet of vessels includes containerships, combination containers, roll-on/roll-off ships, and custom-designed barges. The company’s subsidiary includes Matson Navigation Company, Inc., Matson Terminal Inc., and Matson Logistic Inc. MATX is headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii.

In June, MATX announced a share repurchase program for  three million shares. This should allow it to maintain its  investment-grade balance sheet and acquire business and growth opportunities.

For the second quarter, ended June 30, 2021, MATX’s total operating revenue increased 66.9% year-over-year to $874.9 million. The company’s operating income grew 317.8% from its  year-ago value to $213.9 million. Its net income rose 395.4% from the prior-year quarter to $162.5 million. Also, the company’s EPS increased 388.2% year-over-year to $3.71.

Analysts expect MATX’s revenue to increase 41.8% year-over-year to $3.38 billion in its fiscal year 2021. The company has an impressive earnings surprise history; it beat the consensus EPS estimates in each of the trailing four quarters. MATX’s EPS is expected to increase by 202.5% in the current year. The stock has surged 46.6% in price over the past nine months and 124.4% over the past year.

MATX’s strong fundamentals are reflected in its POWR Ratings. The stock has an overall A rating, which equates to a Strong Buy in our proprietary rating system.

The stock has a B grade for Value, Momentum, and Quality. We’ve also graded MATX for Growth, Stability, and Sentiment. Click here to access all MATX’s ratings. In the Shipping industry, MATX is ranked #2.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

9 "Must Own" Growth Stocks for 2021

7 SEVERELY Undervalued Stocks

Top 12 Stocks for the Rest of the Year

5 Stocks Ready to BREAKOUT!

TRMB shares were trading at $91.76 per share on Tuesday morning, down $0.05 (-0.05%). Year-to-date, TRMB has gained 37.43%, versus a 19.96% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Priyanka Mandal


Priyanka is a passionate investment analyst and financial journalist. After earning a master's degree in economics, her interest in financial markets motivated her to begin her career in investment research. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
TRMBGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
ZIMGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
DIODGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
MATXGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Most Popular Stories on StockNews.com

: | News, Ratings, and Charts

How to Turn Low Priced Stocks into BIG Winners?

Some investors are into growth stocks...some prefer value stocks while others are into momentum, income, chart patterns, insider trading and more. But one area that most investors agree upon is the great appeal in buying low priced stocks. Like those under $10 given the potential that prices soar and you easily beat the stock market (SPY). Read on to discover our brand new strategy for selecting low priced stocks that has led to a surprising +62.88% average annual return. Get the rest below...
Sep 9, 2021 | 6:19pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

How Reflation Stocks Outperform the Stock Market

Typically, stocks are divided into two broad categories – growth and value. For the current S&P 500 (SPY) environment, I don’t think that is sufficient. Instead, I believe a better way is to classify stocks into three categories – growth, value, and reflation. Reflation stocks outperform when optimism about economic growth and the economy returning to normal increase. Think of energy, materials, and travel stocks. Value stocks are comprised of industries like utilities, defense, and consumer staples that deliver steady returns and perform best when interest rates and growth expectations decline. They are the best bet in an environment of low-growth and low rates. In recent months, growth stocks have underperformed after leading in 2020. For the sake of clarity, I define them as stocks with exposure to industries that are expected to rapidly expand in the coming years (independent of the broader economy) and tend to have high multiples and are riskier in the event of a market sell-off or poor earnings results. In this week’s commentary, I want to discuss why the environment is improving for this group and the reflation stocks, plus how we will take advantage. Read on below to find out more…
Sep 9, 2021 | 3:00pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Signet: A Jewel of a Value Stock

With valuations sky high on many stocks, you might think it would be hard to find a great value stock. But that's not the case if you use our POWR Ratings service. Signet Jewelers Limited (SIG) is not only trading at a low valuation, but is also growing, giving you the best of both worlds.
Sep 8, 2021 | 2:41pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Growth Stock of the Week: Integra Lifesciences

Integra Lifescience Holdings (IART) is our growth stock of the week. The company has shown an ability to consistently grow by entering new markets and raise margins. Further, the stock is quite attractive from a value perspective.
Sep 7, 2021 | 12:26pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Signet: A Jewel of a Value Stock

With valuations sky high on many stocks, you might think it would be hard to find a great value stock. But that's not the case if you use our POWR Ratings service. Signet Jewelers Limited (SIG) is not only trading at a low valuation, but is also growing, giving you the best of both worlds.
Sep 8, 2021 | 2:41pm

Read More Stories

More Trimble Inc. (TRMB) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All TRMB News