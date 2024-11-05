The outlook for small-cap stocks is bright in the near term, bolstered by robust consumer spending, increased business investment, and a strengthening economy paired with easing inflation. Small-cap stocks provide diverse sector exposure, helping to mitigate regulatory and sector-specific risks while offering a broad array of investment opportunities.

For risk-tolerant investors, now is an opportune time to consider fundamentally strong and stable small-cap stocks like TTM Technologies, Inc. (TTMI), Kennametal Inc. (KMT), and Semrush Holdings, Inc. (SEMR).

The U.S. economy grew at an annualized rate of 2.8% in the third quarter, outpacing the expected non-inflationary growth rate of 1.8%. The resilient labor market supports consumer spending, which is vital as it constitutes over two-thirds of economic activity. Notably, consumer spending increased by 3.7%, highlighting strong economic momentum.

Meanwhile, inflation is currently at 2.1%, slightly above the Federal Reserve’s target, leading to expectations for rate cuts next week and in December. These cuts could lower borrowing costs, boost consumer spending, and enhance small-cap stock valuations. With a focus on domestic revenues, small-cap stocks are well-positioned to benefit from these favorable economic conditions.

Additionally, small caps offer broader industry exposure with less concentration in the tech and communication sectors, providing growth potential across various industries. Considering these conducive trends, let’s examine the fundamentals of the above-mentioned small-cap stocks.

TTM Technologies, Inc. (TTMI)

Valued at $2.30 billion by market cap, TTMI and its subsidiaries manufacture and sell mission systems, radio frequency (RF) components, RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. The company operates in two segments: PCB and RF&S Components.

On September 24, 2024, TTMI announced the release of its new Xinger Ultra-Wide Band Balun Transformers, XMB0220K1-50100G and XMB0465Z1-50100G, for efficient signal conversion across diverse markets including telecom, military, 5G, and aerospace. The transformers are now available for sampling, with full purchase availability expected later this fall.

In terms of the trailing-12-month EBITDA margin, TTMI’s 13.08% is 33.8% higher than the 9.77% industry average. Its 6.50% trailing-12-month EBIT margin is 24.8% higher than the 5.21% industry average. Likewise, the stock’s 0.71x trailing-12-month asset turnover ratio is 15.6% higher than the 0.61x industry average.

TTMI’s net sales for the fiscal third quarter ended September 30, 2024, increased 7.7% year-over-year to $616.54 million. Its non-GAAP gross profit was $129.89 million, up 14.7% year-over-year. Additionally, the company’s non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP EPS were $42.67 million and $0.41, respectively.

For the quarter ending December 31, 2024, TTMI’s revenue and EPS are expected to grow 10.8% and 15.9% year-over-year to $630.68 million and $0.48, respectively. It surpassed the Street EPS estimates in each of the trailing four quarters. Over the past year, TTMI’s stock has gained 74.9% to close the last trading session at $22.60. Its 24-month beta is 1.81.

It’s no surprise that TTMI has an overall rating of B, which translates to a Buy in our proprietary POWR Ratings system. The POWR Ratings assess stocks by 118 different factors, each with its own weighting.

It has an A grade for Momentum and a B for Growth and Sentiment. It is ranked #4 out of 42 stocks in the Technology – Electronics industry. To see TTMI’s Value, Stability, and Quality ratings, click here.

Kennametal Inc. (KMT)

Valued at $2.02 billion by market cap, KMT engages in the development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications, enabling customers to work against corrosion and high-temperature conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments: Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

On October 25, 2024, KMT announced the expansion of its turning portfolio with three new products – TopSwiss Turning Inserts, Micro Boring Solid (MBS) tooling, and KCU25B Turning Inserts – designed to enhance precision, output, and quality in small parts and medical machining. These products support various industries with improved performance, durability, and versatile applications.

In terms of the trailing-12-month Capex / Sales, KMT’s 5.25% is 82.5% higher than the 2.88% industry average. Its 8.65% trailing-12-month levered FCF margin is 29.6% higher than the 6.67% industry average. Also, the stock’s 15.65% trailing-12-month EBITDA margin is 11.5% higher than the 14.04% industry average.

During the fiscal fourth quarter ended June 30, 2024, KMT’s total revenues were $543.31 million. Its operating income was $62.58 million, up marginally from the prior-year quarter. Similarly, the company’s adjusted net income and adjusted EPS were $38.78 million and $0.49, respectively.

Street expects KMT’s EPS and revenue for the quarter ending March 31, 2025, to rise 26.7% and 1.6% year-over-year to $0.38 and $524.27 million, respectively. It surpassed the consensus EPS estimates in each of the trailing four quarters. KMT’s stock has gained 13.4% over the past year to close the last trading session at $25.88. Its 60-month beta is 1.64.

KMT’s strong fundamentals are reflected in its POWR Ratings. It has an overall rating of B, equating to a Buy in our proprietary rating system.

It has an A grade for Value and a B for Quality. It is ranked #14 out of 34 stocks in the B-rated Industrial – Manufacturing industry. Beyond what we stated above, we also have given KMT grades for Growth, Momentum, Stability, and Sentiment. Get all the KMT ratings here.

Semrush Holdings, Inc. (SEMR)

Valued at $1.92 billion by market cap, SEMR develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform internationally, enabling companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the appropriate channels.

In terms of the trailing-12-month net income margin, SEMR’s 4.39% is 26% higher than the 3.49% industry average. Likewise, its 83.38% trailing-12-month gross profit margin is 66.1% higher than the 50.21% industry average. Moreover, the stock’s 1.02x trailing-12-month asset turnover ratio is 66.4% higher than the 0.61x industry average.

SEMR’s net sales for the fiscal second quarter ended June 30, 2024, increased 21.8% year-over-year to $90.95 million. The company’s non-GAAP income from operations grew 431.5% from the prior-year value to $12.19 million. Additionally, its net income attributable to SEMR was $1.66 million, compared to a net attributable loss of $279 thousand in the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect SEMR’s EPS for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, to increase 13.5% year-over-year to 0.07. Its revenue for the same quarter is expected to grow 22.9% year-over-year to $96.73 million. It surpassed the Street revenue estimates in three of the trailing four quarters. Over the past year, SEMR’s stock has gained 71.9% to close the last trading session at $13.08. Its 24-month beta is 1.81.

SEMR’s POWR Ratings reflect its solid prospects. The stock has an overall rating of B, which translates to a Buy in our proprietary rating system.

SEMR has a B grade for Growth and Quality. Within the Software – Application industry, it is ranked #20 out of 129 stocks. To access SEMR’s additional ratings for Value, Momentum, Stability, and Sentiment, click here.

What To Do Next?

Get your hands on this special report with 3 low priced companies with tremendous upside potential even in today’s volatile markets:

3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year >

Want More Great Investing Ideas? 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year

TTMI shares . Year-to-date, TTMI has gained 42.95%, versus a 21.01% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.

About the Author: Abhishek Bhuyan

Abhishek embarked on his professional journey as a financial journalist due to his keen interest in discerning the fundamental factors that influence the future performance of financial instruments. More...

More Resources for the Stocks in this Article