Down 70% in 2021, is Now a Good Time to Scoop Up Shares of TherapeuticsMD?

NYSE: TXMD | TherapeuticsMD, Inc. News, Ratings, and Charts

TXMD – Shares of leading healthcare company TherapeuticsMD (TXMD) declined by 72.9% in price last year as the company suffered losses and negative cash flows. In addition, given worries surrounding the stock’s non-compliance with Nasdaq’s listing rules, is it wise to bet on the stock now? Read on, let’s find out.

Pragya PandeyBy Pragya Pandey

Jan 7, 2022


Leading healthcare company TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (TXMD) in Boca Raton, Fla., is focused on developing and commercializing novel products, exclusively for women. The company saw robust revenue growth in its last reported quarter due to a steady rise in sales of its many drugs, including ANNOVERA, IMVEXXY, and BIJUVA. However, its losses widened.

TXMD’s shares plunged 72.9% in price last year. And the stock has lost 43.1% over the past three months to close yesterday’s trading session at $0.39.

TXMD has received a notice of continued listing standard letter from Nasdaq, notifying it that it had failed to meet Nasdaq’s minimum bid price criterion. In addition, its widening losses and negative profit margin continue to threaten its future price performance.

Here is what could shape TXMD’s performance in the near term:

Notice of Deficiency

On Sept.15, 2021, TXMD received a deficiency letter from the Nasdaq Stock Market, LLC’s Listing Qualifications Department notifying it that the bid price for the company’s common stock had closed below $1.00 per share for the past 30 business days, which is the minimum closing price required to maintain a listing on the Nasdaq Global Select Market. To regain compliance, the common stock’s closing bid price must be at least $1.00 per share for a minimum of 10 consecutive business days. However, if the company cannot cure the deficiency or fails to fulfill the other listing conditions, the common stock will be subject to delisting.

Inadequate Financials

TXMD’s revenue increased 31.4% year-over-year to $25.41 million for the third quarter, ended Sept. 30, 2021. However, its operating loss grew 59.9% from its year-ago value to $39.92 million. Its operating expenses rose 46.3% year-over-year to $60.05 million. And the company’s net loss surged 45.4% from the prior-year quarter to $47.42 million, while its loss per share came in at $0.11. In addition, its net cash used in operating activities amounted to $103.14 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021.

Weak Profitability

TXMD’s 0.22% trailing-12-months CAPEX/Sales multiple is 94.4% lower than the 3.93% industry average. Also, its ROC, Levered FCF margin, and net income margin are negative 64.4%, 77.6%, and 188.8%, respectively. And its trailing-12-month cash from operations stood negative at $133.49 million, versus the $16.89 million industry average.

POWR Ratings Reflect Uncertainty

TXMD has an overall D rating, which equates to Sell in our proprietary POWR Ratings system. The POWR ratings are calculated by considering 118 distinct factors, with each factor weighted to an optimal degree.

Our proprietary rating system also evaluates each stock based on eight distinct categories. TXMD has a D grade for Stability and Momentum. The stock’s 1.75 beta is consistent with its stability grade. In addition, TXMD is currently trading below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages of $0.54 and $0.90, respectively, which is in sync with its momentum grade.

Of the 197 stocks in the F-rated Medical – Pharmaceuticals industry, TXMD is ranked #114.

Beyond what I have stated above, one can view TXMD ratings for Value, Growth, Quality, and Sentiment here.

Bottom Line

While TXMD’s diversified portfolio of pharmaceutical products should bode well for the company in the long run, its inability to generate sufficient cash flows is affecting its price performance now. In addition, the company’s poor financial health and concerns regarding its Nasdaq listing have cast a pall over the stock’s prospects. So, we believe the stock is best avoided now.

How Does TherapeuticsMD Inc. (TXMD) Stack Up Against its Peers?

While TXMD has an overall D rating, one might want to consider its industry peers, GlaxoSmithKline PLC (GSK), Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK), and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), which have an overall A (Strong Buy) rating.

Click here to checkout our Healthcare Sector Report  

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

100 Best Stocks for 2022

3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year

How to Trade Options with the POWR Ratings

9 "Must Own" Growth Stocks

TXMD shares were trading at $0.39 per share on Friday morning, down $0.00 (-1.13%). Year-to-date, TXMD has gained 9.70%, versus a -1.66% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Pragya Pandey


Pragya is an equity research analyst and financial journalist with a passion for investing. In college she majored in finance and is currently pursuing the CFA program and is a Level II candidate. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
TXMDGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
GSKGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
MRKGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
JNJGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Most Popular Stories on StockNews.com

: | News, Ratings, and Charts

100 Best Stocks for 2022

2022 is a key year for investors. The easy money from the start of the current bull market via the S&P 500 (SPY) has already come and gone. Now gains for the average investor will slow down...but who wants to be average? The path to outperformance just became easier with our listing of the 100 best stocks for 2022. Get full details below...
Jan 6, 2022 | 6:44pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

The Semiconductor Industry in 2022: The Complete Investors Guide

As the digital age continues to advance, so too does our reliance on semiconductors. This increased demand should drive semiconductor stocks, such as Kulicke & Soffa Industries (KLIC), Amkor Technology (AMKR), Vishay Intertechnology (VSH), Texas Instruments (TXN), and Intel (INTC) higher in 2022.
Dec 30, 2021 | 1:43pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

DXLG: Undervalued Retailer With ‘Big’ Potential in 2022

DXLG (DXLG) is a specialty retailer of big and tall men’s clothing and shoes in the United States and Canada. Its stores offer athletic apparel and dress clothes, in addition to formalwear, for purchase or rental. It sells its products in its locations and through other retailers. Read on to find out why it's poised to move higher in 2022.
Dec 30, 2021 | 10:15am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

5 Dividend Aristocrats to Buy as We Enter 2022

In the face of high inflation, low-interest rates, and heightened market volatility, investors are focusing on dividend aristocrats with long histories of solid dividend payouts to hedge their portfolios against an anticipated market correction. Thus, we think relatively stable industry leaders AbbVie (ABBV), PepsiCo (PEP), Caterpillar (CAT), Target (TGT), and Cardinal Health (CAH) are poised to deliver stable returns over the long run. So, let’s take a closer look at these names.
Dec 30, 2021 | 2:14pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

DXLG: Undervalued Retailer With ‘Big’ Potential in 2022

DXLG (DXLG) is a specialty retailer of big and tall men’s clothing and shoes in the United States and Canada. Its stores offer athletic apparel and dress clothes, in addition to formalwear, for purchase or rental. It sells its products in its locations and through other retailers. Read on to find out why it's poised to move higher in 2022.
Dec 30, 2021 | 10:15am

Read More Stories

More TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (TXMD) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All TXMD News