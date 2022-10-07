2 Stocks with Great Track Records to Buy Right Now

NYSE: UNH | UnitedHealth Group Inc. News, Ratings, and Charts

UNH – Despite the Fed’s aggressive interest rate hikes, the job market remains strong. However, given the mounting recessionary fears, it may be prudent to invest in UnitedHealth Group (UNH) and Biogen (BIIB), based on their solid fundamentals and impressive growth prospects. Continue Reading….

Pragya PandeyBy Pragya Pandey

Oct 7, 2022


The job report for September showed that non-farm payrolls increased by 263,000 for the month. The unemployment rate fell to 3.5%, despite harsh efforts by the Federal Reserve to slow the economy.

Analysts are concerned that the Fed’s measures would eventually tip the economy into a recession. Also, the International Monetary Fund’s managing director, Kristalina Georgieva, announced on Thursday that the IMF is once again cutting its global economic growth estimates for 2023 and expecting a $4 trillion reduction through 2026.

Given these rising uncertainties, investing in fundamentally sound stocks UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) and Biogen Inc. (BIIB) could be wise. Their solid growth attributes and consistent track record of shareholder returns make them ideal picks now.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH)

UNH operates as a diversified healthcare company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare; Optum Health; Optum Insight; and Optum Rx.

Last month, UnitedHealthcare, a division of UNH, and Peloton Interactive, Inc. (PTON) renewed and expanded their partnership to assist more individuals in beginning or staying active and enhancing their overall well-being.

Under the newly expanded arrangement, up to 10 million UnitedHealthcare commercial members may be eligible for a yearlong subscription to the Peloton App Membership – or a three-month waiver toward a Peloton All-Access Membership – as part of their health benefits.

Also, last month, Walmart Inc. (WMT) and UNH announced the start of an initial 10-year partnership. The extensive partnership would combine the expertise of both businesses in providing millions of people with high-quality, reasonably priced health services that enhance patient outcomes.

During the second quarter that ended June 30, 2022, UNH’s revenue increased 13% year-over-year to $80.30 billion. Its earnings from operations increased 19% year-over-year to $7.10 billion. The company’s net earnings grew 18.8% from the year-ago value to $5.07 billion, while its adjusted EPS increased 18.6% from the prior-year quarter to $5.57.

Street expects UNH’s revenues and EPS to rise 12% and 14.9% year-over-year to $322.08 billion and $21.86, respectively, in fiscal 2022. In addition, UNH’s EPS is expected to rise at a 14.3% CAGR per annum over the next five years. Moreover, the company has an impressive earnings surprise history, as it topped Street EPS estimates in all of the trailing four quarters.

The stock has gained 31.7% over the past year and 10.5% over the past nine months.

UNH’s POWR Ratings reflect this promising outlook. The company has an overall rating of A, which translates to a Strong Buy in our proprietary rating system. The POWR Ratings assess stocks by 118 different factors, each with its own weighting.

UNH has a B grade for Growth, Quality, and Stability. Within the A-rated Medical – Health Insurance industry, it is ranked #2 of 11 stocks.

To see additional POWR Ratings for Value, Momentum, and Sentiment for UNH, click here.

Biogen Inc. (BIIB)

BIIB develops, manufactures, and distributes medicines for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Additionally, it has collaboration and license agreements with Acorda Therapeutics, Inc., Alkermes Pharma Ireland Limited, Denali Therapeutics Inc., Eisai Co., Ltd., Genentech, Inc., Neurimmune SubOne AG, and Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

This month, BIIB and Denali Therapeutics Inc. (DNLI) announced that dosing has begun in the global Phase 3 LIGHTHOUSE study to compare the efficacy and safety profile of BIIB122 (DNL151) to placebo in approximately 400 participants with Parkinson’s disease and a confirmed pathogenic mutation in the leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) gene.

Last month, BIIB announced that the European Medicines Agency (EMA) had accepted the Marketing Authorization Application (MAA) for BIIB800, a biosimilar candidate referencing RoACTEMRA1 (tocilizumab), an anti-interleukin-6 receptor monoclonal antibody.

Ian Henshaw, Head of Global Biosimilars at Biogen, said, “The EMA filing acceptance for BIIB800 brings us a step closer to potentially offering broader patient access to another more affordable and important new biosimilar treatment option in Europe, and we look forward to continued engagement with the EMA throughout the review process.”

For the second quarter that ended June 30, 2022, BIIB’s total revenue came in at $2.59 billion. Its total cost and expenses declined 39.8% year-over-year to $1.32 million. The company’s net income increased 135.9% from the year-ago value to $1.06 billion, while its EPS grew 142.1% from the prior-year quarter to $7.24.

BIIB’s EPS is expected to grow 5.3% in the next quarter. The stock has gained 34.7% over the past month and 21.4% over the past three months.

It is no surprise that BIIB has an overall B rating, which equates to Buy in our POWR Rating system. The stock also has an A grade for Value and Quality and a B for Sentiment. In the Biotech industry, it is ranked #2 of 385 stocks.

Beyond the POWR Rating grades I have just highlighted, you can view the BIIB ratings for Growth, Momentum, and Stability.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Updated: Bear Market Game Plan!

3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year

Top 10 Stocks for the Year Ahead

7 SEVERELY Undervalued Stocks

UNH shares were trading at $505.71 per share on Friday afternoon, down $13.42 (-2.59%). Year-to-date, UNH has gained 1.69%, versus a -22.58% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Pragya Pandey


Pragya is an equity research analyst and financial journalist with a passion for investing. In college she majored in finance and is currently pursuing the CFA program and is a Level II candidate. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
UNHGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
BIIBGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Most Popular Stories on StockNews.com

: | News, Ratings, and Charts

How Long Will This SUCKERS Rally Last?

As quickly as the S&P 500 (SPY) fell in September it has bounced as quickly to start October. Yet with inflation still raging, and the Fed likely to keep raising rates that also harms the economy...it becomes hard to get long term bullish at this time. So let’s discuss what this all means for the market outlook...trading plan...and top picks to profit in the weeks and months ahead.
Oct 5, 2022 | 6:24am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Keep an Eye on These 2 Upgraded Stocks This Week

Many analysts still see the possibility of the economy avoiding a recession, despite the possibility of further aggressive interest rate hikes. Moreover, consumer confidence surged in September. Therefore, quality stocks Texas Instruments (TXN) and Energy Transfer (ET), which were recently upgraded in our proprietary rating system, could be ideal additions to your watchlist this week. Read on…
Oct 3, 2022 | 10:31am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

1 S&P 500 Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid

With a recession expected by next year, investors must consider investing in stocks that will remain resilient. To that end, Kroger (KR) could be a good choice, given the inelastic demand for its products and strong fundamentals. On the other hand, it could be wise to avoid Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), given its weak fundamentals and the tech industry’s bleak near-term prospects. Read on…
Oct 4, 2022 | 7:31am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Blockchain Stocks to Sell Before They Lose Even More Ground

Despite blockchain’s massive potential due to its decentralized nature and wide-ranging application, the macroeconomic headwinds have kept blockchain stocks under pressure along with other technology stocks. Furthermore, blockchain’s near-term prospects look bleak as cryptocurrency, its most popular use case, is witnessing significant declines amid regulation issues and increased skepticism. Hence, we think blockchain stocks Block (SQ), Digital (MARA), and Riot Blockchain (RIOT) are best avoided now to avoid further losses. Read more…
Oct 3, 2022 | 9:57am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

1 S&P 500 Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid

With a recession expected by next year, investors must consider investing in stocks that will remain resilient. To that end, Kroger (KR) could be a good choice, given the inelastic demand for its products and strong fundamentals. On the other hand, it could be wise to avoid Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), given its weak fundamentals and the tech industry’s bleak near-term prospects. Read on…
Oct 4, 2022 | 7:31am

Read More Stories

More UnitedHealth Group Inc. (UNH) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All UNH News