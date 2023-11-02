Diversify Your Portfolio With These 3 Promising Tech ETFs

NYSE: VGT | Vanguard Information Tech ETF News, Ratings, and Charts

VGT – The tech sector remains well-poised for growth thanks to rising investments in digitization and the rapid adoption of emerging technologies. Given this backdrop, investors could consider investing in promising tech ETFs, such as Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund (VOX), Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK), and Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund (VGT). Read more….

Dipanjan BanchurBy Dipanjan Banchur

Nov 2, 2023


Growing investments in digital transformation, the shift to cloud-based services, and the adoption of new-age technologies are all boosting the tech industry’s growth prospects. While this could be the right time to invest in the space, the high-interest rate environment could have varied impacts on different tech businesses, making it risky to invest in specific stocks.

Therefore, a relatively safer approach to capitalize on the industry’s growth prospects could be to have exposure to buckets of tech stocks by investing in promising tech ETFs. To that end, Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund (VOX), Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK), and Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund (VGT) could be wise portfolio additions now.

Before diving deeper into these ETFs, let’s discuss what’s happening in the tech space.

Tech has become pivotal, almost nondiscretionary, in the success of any organization. Tech companies are facilitating the digital transformation journeys of various enterprises.

Enterprises are swiftly transitioning from traditional software applications to cloud-based software services. Cloud technology aims to provide rapid, scalable access to computing resources and IT services. Moreover, adopting emerging technologies like generative AI will likey boost the tech industry’s growth.

Software companies with subscription-based business models are expected to benefit from integrating generative AI into their applications. Goldman Sachs estimates that the total addressable market (TAM) of the generative AI software is approximately $150 billion. Additionally, the move to 5G wireless networks is underway. The increased bandwidth offered by 5G could enable several industries to shift to autonomous systems.

Gartner expects worldwide IT spending to grow 3.5% year-over-year to $4.69 trillion in 2023.

Considering these conducive industry trends, let’s evaluate the three Technology Equities ETF picks, starting with number 3.

ETF #3: Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund (VOX)

VOX is managed by The Vanguard Group, Inc. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across communication services sectors. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across diversified market capitalization. The fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Index (IMI)/Communication Services 25/50.

With $3.06 billion in assets under management, VOX’s top holding as of September 30, 2023, is Meta Platforms, Inc. (META), with a 20.15% weighting, followed by Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL), with a 12.65% weighting. It has a total of 117 holdings.

VOX has an expense ratio of 0.10%, lower than the category average of 0.37%. VOX’s fund inflows were $173.79 million over the past six months and $212.94 million over the past year. It currently has a NAV of $104.74.

The ETF pays an annual dividend of $1.12, which yields 1.07% on the current price. It has a four-year average dividend yield of 0.91%.

VOX has gained 27.3% year-to-date and 25% over the past year to close the last trading session at $104.69.

VOX’s POWR Ratings reflect this promising outlook. The ETF’s overall B rating equates to Buy in our proprietary rating system. The POWR Ratings are calculated by considering 118 different factors, each weighted to an optimal degree.

VEA has an A for Peer and a B for Buy & Hold and Trade. Of the 119 ETFs in the B-rated Technology Equities ETFs group, it is ranked #11. Click here to access all of VOX’s POWR Ratings.

ETF #2: Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK)

XLK was launched by State Street Global Advisors, Inc. It is managed by SSGA Funds Management, Inc. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across information technology sectors. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across diversified market capitalization. The fund seeks to track the performance of the Technology Select Sector Index.

With $48.23 billion in AUM, the fund has a total of 64 holdings. XLK’s top holding is Microsoft Corporation (MSFT), with a 24.46% weighting, followed by Apple Inc. (AAPL), with a 23.17% weighting, and Broadcom Inc. (AVGO), with 4.35%.

XLK has an expense ratio of 0.10%, lower than the category average of 0.57%. It currently has a NAV of $167.20. Its fund inflows were $345.57 million over the past six months.

The fund’s annual dividend of $1.40 yields 0.84% on the current share price. Its four-year average yield is 0.92%. Its dividend payouts have increased at a CAGR of 5.5% over the past three years and 7.8% over the past five years.

XLK has gained 34.4% year-to-date and 31.9% over the past year to close the last trading session at $167.18.

XLK’s strong outlook is reflected in its POWR Ratings. The ETF has an overall rating of B, translating to a Buy in our proprietary rating system.

It has an A grade for Peer and a B for Buy & Hold and Trade. It is ranked #3 in the same group. To access all the POWR Ratings for XLK, click here.

ETF #1: Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund (VGT)

VGT is managed by The Vanguard Group, Inc. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across information technology sectors. The fund invests in growth and value stocks of companies across diversified market capitalization. The fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Index (IMI)/Information Technology 25/50.

With $58.10 billion in AUM, VGT’s top holding is Apple Inc. (AAPL), with a 21.26% weighting, followed by Microsoft Corporation (MSFT), with a 17.06% weighting, and NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA), with 6.17%. It has a total of 319 holdings.

VGT has an expense ratio of 0.10%, lower than the category average of 0.57%. VGT’s fund inflows were $326.72 million over the past six months. It currently has a NAV of $414.49.

The fund’s annual dividend of $3.20 yields 0.77% on the current share price. Its four-year average yield is 0.85%. Its dividend payouts have increased at a CAGR of 13.2% over the past five years.

VGT has gained 29.8% year-to-date and 26.5% over the past year to close the last trading session at $414.49.

VGT’s POWR Ratings are consistent with its promising outlook. The ETF has an overall B rating, which equates to Buy in our proprietary rating system.

It also has a B grade for Buy & Hold and Peer. It is ranked #2 within the Technology Equities ETFs group. To access VGT’s POWR Rating for Trade, click here.

What To Do Next?

43 year investment veteran, Steve Reitmeister, has just released his 2024 market outlook along with trading plan and top 11 picks for the year ahead.

2024 Stock Market Outlook >

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year

2024 Stock Market Outlook >

10 Stocks to SELL NOW!

VGT shares rose $5.51 (+1.33%) in premarket trading Thursday. Year-to-date, VGT has gained 32.25%, versus a 12.80% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Dipanjan Banchur


Since he was in grade school, Dipanjan was interested in the stock market. This led to him obtaining a master’s degree in Finance and Accounting. Currently, as an investment analyst and financial journalist, Dipanjan has a strong interest in reading and analyzing emerging trends in financial markets. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
VGTGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
XLKGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
VOXGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Most Popular Stories on StockNews.com

: SPY | News, Ratings, and Charts

November Stock Market Outlook

October was quite spooky for investors even with a late month mini bounce. Yet with stocks still pinned under the 200 day moving average for the S&P 500 it is hard to feel bullish at this time. 43 year investment veteran Steve Reitmeister looks at all the factors at play to discuss where stocks head next in November and beyond. This includes a preview of his top 11 picks for the days ahead. Read on below for more…
Nov 1, 2023 | 4:23pm
: SHEL | News, Ratings, and Charts

Bullish or Bearish ⎯ Analyzing 3 Energy Stocks

The energy sector is poised for significant expansion, propelled by escalating crude oil prices. Given this backdrop, let’s analyze the energy stocks Suncor Energy (SU), Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC), and Shell plc (SHEL) to see whether investors should be bullish or bearish on the stocks now. Read on…
Nov 2, 2023 | 6:50am
: SXI | News, Ratings, and Charts

This Stock May be the Next (Old School) GE

Anyone in Mergers and Acquisitions, apart from the bankers, will tell you that acquisitions are hard. You need to get everything right, the culture fit, the product fit, the marketing fit…the list is long, and one item being out of alignment can wreck what may have been a great marriage. But one company stands out as a master matchmaker, and Standex International (SXI) is making its mark as a first rate acquirer.
Oct 31, 2023 | 12:22pm
: TSYHY | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Tech Stocks for a Stable Portfolio and Resilient Returns

Increased IT spending and the demand for advanced technologies are expected to boost the technology services industry’s long-term prospects. Therefore, it could be prudent to buy fundamentally strong and stable tech stocks N-able (NABL), PC Connection (CNXN), and TravelSky Technology (TSYHY). Read on…
Nov 1, 2023 | 1:48pm
: SPY | News, Ratings, and Charts

Bull or Bear Market???

Indeed this is what everyone wants to know…are we still in a bull market or have we returned to bear market conditions? Or even crazier…what if the bull market was just a mirage caused by 7 mega cap tech stocks artificially inflating the S&P 500 (SPY)? 43 year investment veteran Steve Reitmeister shares his latest insights on the market including a preview of his top 10 picks for the days ahead. Read on below for more…
Oct 28, 2023 | 6:28am

Read More Stories

More Vanguard Information Tech ETF (VGT) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All VGT News