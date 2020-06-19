WPM – The top winners in the large cap US dividend space for Friday, June 19, 2020 are WPM, AU, TKC, WBA, and CERN.

The top winners in the large cap US dividend space for Friday, June 19, 2020 are WPM, AU, TKC, WBA, and CERN. Below is a recap of how they fared.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (WPM) Daily Price Recap

The choppiness in the recent daily price action of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp continues; to start today, it came in at a price of 41.92 US dollars, up 6.86% ($2.69) since yesterday. As for how volume fared, yesterday’s volume was up 193.66% from the previous day (Wednesday), and up 80.16% from Thursday of the week before. Here is a daily price chart of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

As for WPM’s dividend discount model value score, it is currently higher than that of approximately 98.37% US dividend payers.

Anglogold Ashanti Ltd (AU) Daily Price Recap

Anglogold Ashanti Ltd entered today at $26.01, up 6.6% ($1.61) from the previous day. The price move occurred on volume that was down 33.29% from the day prior, but up 2.77% from the same day the week before. The daily price chart of Anglogold Ashanti Ltd below illustrates.

Its beta is lower than 98.48% of US dividend stocks.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A S (TKC) Daily Price Recap

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A S came into today up 5.79% ($0.34) from the open of the previous day, marking the 2nd day in a row it has gone up. The price move occurred on stronger volume; specifically, yesterday’s volume was up 0.41% from the day prior, and up 1250.23% from the same day the week before. Let’s take a look at the daily price chart of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A S.

Its beta is lower than 87.96% of US dividend stocks.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA) Daily Price Recap

44.13 was the closing price of the day for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc, resulting in today being one in which price moved up 5.12% ($2.15) from the day prior. As for how volume fared, yesterday’s volume was up 303.29% from the previous day (Wednesday), and up 184.43% from Thursday of the week before. Let’s take a look at the daily price chart of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.

As for WBA’s equity discount rate, it is currently lower than that of approximately 92.07% US dividend payers.

CERNER Corp (CERN) Daily Price Recap

CERNER Corp closed the previous day up 4.96% ($3.46); this denotes the 5th day in a row it has gone up. As for how volume fared, yesterday’s volume was up 220.11% from the previous day (Wednesday), and up 248.91% from Thursday of the week before. Let’s take a look at the daily price chart of CERNER Corp.

As for CERN’s equity discount rate, it is currently lower than that of approximately 96.57% US dividend payers.

WPM shares . Year-to-date, WPM has gained 41.72%, versus a -3.54% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.

