3 Retail Stocks Ready to Shine in the Holiday Season

NASDAQ: AMZN | Amazon.com, Inc. News, Ratings, and Charts

AMZN – With a recent notable increase in U.S. retail sales and a positive outlook fueled by rising personal income and easing inflation, fundamentally strong retail stocks such as Amazon.com (AMZN), Costco (COST), and Target (TGT) are well-positioned for success this holiday season. Read on…

Kritika SarmahBy Kritika Sarmah

Oct 25, 2024


With consumer spending strong, inflation easing, and personal incomes on the rise, the U.S. retail sector is primed for a robust holiday season. With promising growth potential, investors might consider top retail stocks like Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN), Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST), and Target Corporation (TGT) for their reliable dividends and consistent returns.

U.S. retail sales rose 0.4% in September, exceeding economists’ expectations of 0.3%, likely due to lower gasoline prices, which left consumers with more disposable income to spend at restaurants, bars, clothing stores, and online. This solid growth supports the view of a strong economic performance in the third quarter.

Besides, personal income rose by $50.5 billion (0.2%) in August, , while disposable income increased by $34.2 billion (0.2%), and personal consumption expenditures grew by $47.2 billion (0.2%), per the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis.

Further, the cherry on top for consumers is the easing inflation in August, with the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) price index rising 2.2% year-over-year, down from 2.5% in July. This marks the lowest inflation rate since February 2021, moving closer to the Fed’s 2% target.

In this favorable landscape, here are three retail stocks ready to shine this holiday season.

Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN)

AMZN operates globally through its retail, advertising, and subscription services. It also manufactures and sells electronic devices and develops and produces media content. The segments in which the company operates are North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS).

On October 24, AMZN’s AWS and Box, Inc. (BOX) expanded their partnership to enhance productivity with generative AI. Box customers can now access Amazon Bedrock’s foundation models, starting with Anthropic’s Claude and Amazon Titan, within Box AI. This integration enables companies to build secure generative AI applications using their data on Box’s platform.

Additionally, on October 16, 2024, AMZN unveiled a new lineup of Kindle devices, including the first-ever color Kindle, a revamped Kindle Scribe, the fastest Kindle Paperwhite, and a new entry-level Kindle in a fresh Matcha color.

During the financial second quarter that ended June 30, 2024, AMZN’s total net sales increased 10.1% year-over-year to $147.98 billion. Its operating income grew to 91% from the year-ago value of $14.67 billion. In addition, the company’s net income and EPS came in at $13.49 billion and $1.26, up 99.8% and 93.8% from the second quarter of 2023, respectively.

Analysts expect AMZN’s EPS and revenue for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, to increase 20.9% and 9.9% year-over-year to $01.14 and $157.27 billion, respectively. It surpassed the Street EPS estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, which is impressive.

Over the past year, the stock has gained 45% to close the last trading session at $186.38. It soared 22.7% year-to-date.

AMZN’s POWR Ratings reflect its robust outlook. The stock has an overall rating of B, equating to a Buy in our proprietary rating system. The POWR Ratings are calculated by considering 118 distinct factors, with each factor weighted to an optimal degree.

AMZN has a B grade in Sentiment, Momentum, and Quality. It is ranked #15 out of 53 stocks in the B-rated Internet industry.

Beyond what we have stated above, we also have given AMZN grades for Growth, Value, and Stability. Get all the AMZN’s ratings here.

Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST)

COST operates membership warehouses worldwide, offering a wide range of branded and private-label products, including groceries, electronics, appliances, and more.

On October 16, COST announced a quarterly cash dividend on its common stock of $1.16 per share, payable on November 15, 2024. The stock pays an annual dividend of $4.64, yielding 0.52% at current prices. Its four-year average yield stands at 1.69%. Over the past three and five years, COST’s dividend payments have grown at a CAGR of 23% and 17.9%, respectively. COST boasts 19 years of consecutive dividend growth,

In the third quarter of 2024, which ended on May 12, COST’s total revenue increased 9.1% year-over-year to $58.52 billion, while its operating income stood at $2.20 billion, up 30.9% year-over-year. Its net income for the quarter amounted to $1.68 billion or $3.78 per share, representing an increase of 29% from the same period last year. Also, the company’s cash flow from operating activities grew 14.1% from the year-ago value to $8.38 billion.

Street expects COST’s revenue and EPS for the quarter ending November 2024 to increase 7.7% and 5.2% year-over-year to $62.25 billion and $3.77, respectively. It surpassed the consensus EPS estimates in the each of the four quarters.

The stock climbed 35.4% year-to-date and 61.9% over the past year to close the last trading session at $893.42.

COST’s POWR Ratings reflect strong prospects. It has a B for Momentum. It is ranked #32 out of 37 stocks in the Grocery/Big Box Retailers industry.

To access COST’s Growth, Value, Stability, Quality, and Sentiment ratings, click here.

Target Corporation (TGT)

TGT operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company provides a wide range of products, including apparel for all ages, jewelry, beauty, personal care items, and groceries.

On October 22, TGT announced its intention to lower regular prices on more than 2,000 items across owned and national brands this holiday season, which should boost its sales.

In addition, on September 18, the company declared a quarterly dividend of $1.12 per common share, which is payable on December 10. This will be the company’s 229th consecutive dividend paid since October 1967, when the company became public. Its annual dividend of $4.48 yields 2.98% on the prevailing price level, higher than the four-year average of 2.28%.

In the second quarter of 2024, which ended August 3, TGT’s total revenue increased 2.7% year-over-year to $25.45 billion. Its operating income rose 36.6% to $1.64 billion, driven by higher sales and an improved gross margin rate. The company reported an EPS of $2.57, up 42.8% from the prior year quarter.

Street expects TGT’s revenue and EPS for the quarter ending October 2024 to increase 2.2% and 9.4% year-over-year to $25.96 billion and $2.30, respectively.

The stock climbed 5.5% year-to-date and has returned 38.19% over the past year, closing the last trading session at $150.18.

TGT’s bright prospects are apparent in its POWR Ratings. The stock has an overall rating of B, which translates to a Buy in our proprietary rating system.

It has a B grade for Value, Momentum, and Quality. Within the Grocery/Big Box Retailers industry, it is ranked #14.

Click here to see TGT’s ratings for Growth, Value, and Stability.

What To Do Next?

Get your hands on this special report with 3 low priced companies with tremendous upside potential even in today’s volatile markets:

3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year >

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year

Updated: 2024 Stock Market Outlook >

10 Stocks to SELL NOW!

AMZN shares were trading at $189.82 per share on Friday afternoon, up $3.44 (+1.85%). Year-to-date, AMZN has gained 24.93%, versus a 23.67% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Kritika Sarmah


Her interest in risky instruments and passion for writing made Kritika an analyst and financial journalist. She earned her bachelor's degree in commerce and is currently pursuing the CFA program. With her fundamental approach, she aims to help investors identify untapped investment opportunities. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
AMZNGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
COSTGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
TGTGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Most Popular Stories on StockNews.com

: SPY | News, Ratings, and Charts

2 Concerns for Investors in October

The S&P 500 (SPY) may be touching all time highs...but recent action points to concerns on 2 fronts: inflation and earnings. Investment veteran Steve Reitmeister shares his views on these 2 timely topics along with a preview of his top stocks to buy now.
Oct 23, 2024 | 6:16am
: UPS | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Top-Rated Logistics Stocks Benefiting From E-Commerce Boom

As more consumers turn to online shopping, logistics companies are stepping up to meet the demand for faster, more efficient deliveries. With that in mind, investing in top-rated logistics stocks like United Parcel Service (UPS), Universal Logistics Holdings (ULH), and Radiant Logistics (RLGT) could be beneficial. Read on…
Oct 24, 2024 | 6:27am
: NVDA | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Tech Stocks With Big Metaverse Potential

The metaverse has been a buzzword in the tech industry for a while now, evolving from a niche idea to a transformative force captivating companies and investors alike. With its growing impact, investing in quality tech stocks like NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA), Meta Platforms (META), and Autodesk (ADSK) could be rewarding. Learn more…
Oct 23, 2024 | 6:20pm
: VRTX | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Pharma Stocks to Watch as Gene Therapy Gains Momentum

The pharma market shows promise as gene therapy gains momentum through rapid advancements that address complex diseases and improve treatment options. Given this favorable trend, it could be wise to watch strong pharma stocks such as Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX), Wave Life Sciences (WVE), and Poseida Therapeutics (PSTX). Read more...
Oct 23, 2024 | 4:43pm
: SPY | News, Ratings, and Charts

Investors…Why Be Bearish?

The S&P 500 (SPY) is making new highs and yet some experts are still trying to scare investors that a bear market is looming. 44 year investment expert Steve Reitmeister tackles this subject to show why there should be more good times ahead for stock investors. Read on for the full story...
Oct 19, 2024 | 6:13am

Read More Stories

More Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All AMZN News