As consumer spending rebounds, consumer stocks offer promising investment opportunities. The industry represents companies that provide non-essential goods and services, such as home improvement, fashion, and consumer products, which tend to perform well when consumer confidence and spending are high.

Given this backdrop, it could be wise to invest in fundamentally strong consumer stocks Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN), Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (LOW), and The TJX Companies, Inc. (TJX).

Consumers boosted spending in August, propelling the economy’s growth prospects for the third quarter. The Commerce Department reported that consumer spending rose 0.2%.

Unemployment also ticked down in August, with a 0.4% month-to-month growth in wages. This was better than what the economists were expecting and was bigger than the wage growth in July. This can be an indication of a further increase in consumer spending.

Additionally, with the hopes of another 50-point interest rate cut by the Fed, right after the historic cut this month, it could also boost the economy and its consumer spending further alongside easing inflation over the year.

Considering these encouraging economic trends, let’s delve deeper into the fundamentals of top consumer stocks.

Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN)

AMZN specializes in retail sales, advertising, and subscription services through online and physical stores. The company also manufactures and sells electronics like Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and Eero and develops media content. Its segments include North America; International; and Amazon Web Services (AWS).

On September 16, AWS announced a strategic collaboration with Intel Corporation (INTC) to co-invest in custom chip designs under a multi-year, multi-billion-dollar framework. INTC will produce an AI fabric chip for AWS using its most advanced process node, Intel 18A.

By leveraging INTC’s state-of-the-art technology, AWS would enhance its performance and efficiency, positioning AMZN at the forefront of innovation.

On September 9, AWS announced a strategic partnership with Oracle Corporation (ORCL) to launch Oracle Database@AWS. This new service allows customers to access Oracle Autonomous Database on dedicated infrastructure and Oracle Exadata Database Service within AWS.

By integrating ORCL’s services, AWS can enhance its cloud infrastructure, attracting more customers seeking robust database solutions. This strengthens AMZN’s position in the cloud market, driving growth and broadening its service capabilities.

For the fiscal 2024 second quarter, which ended on June 30, AMZN’s total net sales increased 10.1% year-over-year to $147.98 billion. Its operating income rose 91% from the year-ago value to $14.67 billion.

Additionally, the company’s net income amounted to $13.48 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 99.8%. Meanwhile, AMZN’s EPS for the quarter grew 93.8% from the previous year’s quarter to $1.26.

Analysts expect AMZN’s revenue and EPS for the fiscal third quarter (ending September 2024) to increase 9.9% and 20.6% year-over-year to $157.18 billion and $1.13, respectively. In addition, the company topped the consensus EPS estimates in each of the trailing four quarters.

Shares of AMZN have surged 4.5% over the past six months and 49.2% over the past year to close the last trading session at $187.97.

AMZN’s bright prospects are reflected in its POWR Ratings. The stock has an overall rating of B, which translates to a Buy in our proprietary rating system. The POWR Ratings are calculated by considering 118 different factors, each weighted to an optimal degree.

AMZN has an A grade for Sentiment and a B grade for Momentum and Quality. Within the B-rated Internet industry, it is ranked #13 out of 52 stocks.

Click here to see AMZN’s ratings for Growth, Value, and Stability.

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (LOW)

LOW operates as a home improvement retailer. It provides a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also offers home improvement products, like appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden.

On June 3, LOW became the first home improvement retailer to offer customers an in-store, Apple Vision Pro-powered experience. With the technology, customers can try Lowe’s Style Studio™ for Apple Vision Pro firsthand, enabling them to envision and design their dream kitchens using spatial computing and the help of a Lowe’s associate.

This breakthrough launch bodes well with LOW’s operations that immerse users in a high-fidelity 3D kitchen environment and enable them to explore, imagine, and bring their unique project to life in minutes.

During the fiscal second quarter that ended August 2, 2024, LOW reported net sales of $23.59 billion, and its operating income was $3.45 billion. The company’s net earnings and EPS were $2.38 billion and $4.17, respectively. Further, the company’s cash and cash equivalents stood at $4.36 billion as of August 2, 2024, compared to $3.49 billion as of August 4, 2023.

Street expects LOW’s revenue for the fiscal year ending January 2026 to increase 2.32% year-over-year to $84.85 billion. Its EPS for the same period is expected to grow 7.7% year-over-year to $12.71. Also, the company has topped the consensus EPS estimates in each of the four trailing quarters, which is impressive.

Shares of LOW have surged 5.5% over the past six months and 29.1% over the past year to close the last trading session at $267.14.

LOW’s solid fundamentals are reflected in its POWR Ratings. The stock has an overall rating of B, which translates to a Buy in our proprietary rating system.

LOW has a B grade for Quality. It is ranked #20 out of 57 stocks in the B-rated Home Improvement & Goods industry.

In addition to the POWR Ratings we’ve stated above, we also have LOW’s ratings for Momentum, Sentiment, Value, Stability, and Growth. Get all LOW ratings here.

The TJX Companies, Inc. (TJX)

TJX operates as an off-price apparel and home fashion retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx; HomeGoods; TJX Canada; and TJX International.

On June 7, 2024, TJX announced a definitive agreement for a joint venture with Grupo Axo, S.A.P.I. de C.V., under which TJX would own 49% and Axo would own 51% of the joint venture. The joint venture would comprise Axo’s off-price physical store business in Mexico, which includes a total of over 200 stores. The transaction is expected to close later this year.

TJX’s net sales for the fiscal second quarter that ended August 3, 2024, amounted to $13.47 billion. The company’s net income and earnings per share stood at $1.10 billion and $0.96, respectively.

The consensus revenue estimate of $13.98 billion for the fiscal third quarter ending October 2024 represents a 5.4% increase year-over-year. Its EPS is expected to grow 6.7% year-over-year to $1.10 for the same quarter. Moreover, the company surpassed the consensus revenue and EPS estimates in each of the trailing four quarters.

Over the past six months, TJX’s stock has gained 16.2% to close the last trading session at $117.50.

TJX’s POWR Ratings reflect its solid prospects. The stock has an overall rating of B, which translates to a Buy in our proprietary rating system.

TJX has a B grade for Momentum, Stability, Sentiment, and Quality. Within the Fashion & Luxury industry, it is ranked #13 out of 59 stocks.

To see TJX’s additional ratings for Growth and Value, click here.

What To Do Next?

43 year investment veteran, Steve Reitmeister, has just released his 2024 market outlook along with trading plan and top 11 picks for the year ahead.

2024 Stock Market Outlook >

AMZN shares were trading at $185.66 per share on Monday afternoon, down $2.31 (-1.23%). Year-to-date, AMZN has gained 22.19%, versus a 21.27% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.

About the Author: Anushka Dutta

Anushka is an analyst whose interest in understanding the impact of broader economic changes on financial markets motivated her to pursue a career in investment research. More...

More Resources for the Stocks in this Article