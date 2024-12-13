The cloud storage industry is experiencing robust growth due to the rise in unstructured data and the increasing demand for AI, analytics, and automation. Its efficiency and cost-effectiveness have prompted numerous corporations to integrate cloud storage services into their workflows, enhancing overall productivity and scalability.

According to a report by Fortune Business Insights, the global cloud storage market is forecasted to soar from $132.03 billion in 2024 to a staggering $665 billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 22.4%. Leading the digital revolution is Box, Inc. (BOX), which is redefining how businesses store and access their data.

In the fiscal third quarter, BOX impressed the market by exceeding analyst expectations for both revenue and EPS. The company’s growth trajectory is further supported by its expansive portfolio of highly valued Software as a Service (SaaS) solutions.

BOX’s success is evident in its stock performance. The stock has surged 22.9% in the past six months and 34.7% over the past year to close the last trading session at $33.02. The company has demonstrated its ability to capitalize on the boom of cloud services and maintain a strong market position.

So, let us dive into the factors that could shape BOX’s performance in the near future.

Recent Developments

On December 10, BOX announced a partnership with Adobe Inc. (ADBE), empowering BOX users to create engaging content through the inclusion of Adobe Express in BOX’s secure platform. The partnership is expected to enhance BOX’s service offerings which could boost the company’s growth.

On November 12, BOX announced the release of a new set of AI-powered innovations, namely, Box AI Studio and Box Apps, that enable its users to create and deploy powerful Box AI agents and to build applications for critical business processes like contract management, invoice processing, employee onboarding and more.

With the rapid adoption of AI in the SaaS industry, these offerings position BOX to solidify its market dominance and unlock new growth opportunities.

Sound Historical Growth

Over the past three years, BOX has demonstrated consistent growth across key financial metrics. Its revenue grew at a CAGR of 8.5%, while EBITDA rose faster at 35.5%. Moreover, the company’s levered free cash flow marginally rose over the same time period.

Strong Financials

For the fiscal 2025 third quarter that ended October 31, 2024, BOX’s revenue increased 5.5% year-over-year to $275.91 million. Its non-GAAP gross profit grew 13.2% from the year-ago value to $226.07 million. Moreover, the company’s non-GAAP operating income rose 24.1% from the prior year’s quarter to $80.19 million.

Additionally, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP net income per share attributable to common stockholders increased 26.7% and 25% year-over-year to $67.46 million and $0.45, respectively. As of October 31, 2024, BOX’s cash and cash equivalents amounted to $608.77 million, compared to $383.74 million on January 31, 2024.

Favorable Analyst Estimates

Analysts predict BOX’s revenue and EPS for the fiscal 2025 fourth quarter ending January 2025 to increase 6.3% and 1.4% year-over-year to $279.36 million and $0.43, respectively. Moreover, the company exceeded the consensus revenue and EPS estimates in each of the four trailing quarters, which is noteworthy.

For the full fiscal year 2025, ending January 2025, BOX’s revenue and EPS are expected to rise 5% and 17.3% from the previous year, reaching $1.09 billion and $1.71, respectively.

Discounted Valuation

BOX is currently trading at a forward non-GAAP P/E of 19.29x, which is 26.4% lower than the industry average of 26.21x. Moreover, the stock’s forward EV/EBIT multiple stands at 17.40, 21.7% lower than the industry average of 22.22x. This indicates that BOX is undervalued compared to the broader market, offering potential upside for investors looking for growth in the cloud storage space.

Robust Profitability

BOX’s trailing-12-month gross profit margin of 78.38% is 54.2% higher than the industry average of 50.83%. Its trailing-12-month levered FCF margin stands at 30.20%, 173.3% higher than the industry average of 11.05%.

Additionally, BOX’s trailing-12-month asset turnover ratio of 0.90x outperforms the industry average of 0.61x by 47.2%. Moreover, the company boasts a trailing-12-month net income margin of 13.96%, which is 267.3% above the sector average of 3.80%.

POWR Ratings Reflects Optimism

BOX’s solid fundamentals are reflected in its POWR Ratings. The stock has an overall rating of B, which equates to a Buy in our proprietary rating system. The POWR Ratings are calculated by taking into account 118 different factors, with each factor weighted to an optimal degree.

BOX holds a B grade for Value, reflecting its discounted valuation metrics compared to the industry average. Additionally, it secures a B grade for Quality, supported by profitability metrics that outperform industry standards.

Within the B-rated Technology – Services industry, BOX is ranked #11 out of 78 stocks. Beyond what is stated above, we have also given BOX grades for Momentum, Growth, Sentiment, and Stability. Get all BOX ratings here.

Bottom Line

BOX is poised for even greater success as cloud services and storage continue to become the standard for organizations worldwide. With its growing customer base and numerous strategic partnerships, the company is well-positioned to capitalize on the increasing demand for cloud solutions.

With high profitability, a valuation lower than the industry average, and robust financials, BOX is attracting positive attention from analysts. Favorable projections further support the company’s potential. For investors seeking value and growth in the cloud sector, now may be the ideal time to consider BOX as part of their portfolio.

BOX shares were unchanged in premarket trading Friday. Year-to-date, BOX has gained 28.93%, versus a 28.78% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.

