4 Monster Growth Stocks Ready to Move Higher

: CANG | Cango Inc. ADR News, Ratings, and Charts

CANG – A new set of post-pandemic growth stocks that are likely to benefit from an economic recovery has emerged just as established pandemic winners are witnessing a sell-off. We believe that “analog lifestyle” stocks Cango, Inc. (CANG), Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (SWBI), The Container Store (TCS), and Fossil Group, Inc. (FOSL) are poised to benefit significantly from a resurgent economy. So, let’s pore over these firms.

Aaryaman AashindBy Aaryaman Aashind

Mar 17, 2021


The past year has been marked by a skyrocketing rally in high-growth technology stocks that followed a pandemic-led market correction last March. Investors parked their money in technology-based growth stocks as a  bet against market uncertainty. This is evidenced by the SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF’s (SPYG) 72.3% gain over the past year.

However, over the past month these  growth stocks have experienced a sell-off as investors moved to take profits and rotate into stocks that will thrive with an economic recovery.  In the current market scenario, a new class of post-pandemic growth stocks is attracting investors’ attention.

Cango, Inc. (CANG), Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (SWBI), The Container Store (TCS), Fossil Group, Inc. (FOSL) are four such companies. They are expected to benefit as Americans return to  “analog lifestyles” with mass vaccinations and an economic recovery.

Cango, Inc. (CANG)

CANG operates an online platform for vehicles that connects dealers with buyers and other industry participants. The company has operations in China primarily. CANG has gained 70.3% over the past year to close yesterday’s trading session at $10.22.

For the quarter ended December 31, the company’s revenue outperformed its guidance by 46.3%. Its  financing facilitation revenues increased 51.8% compared to the same period in 2019.

CANG’s trailing-12-month revenue grew at a CAGR of 24.9% over the past three years. The company’s revenue is estimated to grow 226% in 2021. Its  EPS is expected to rise at a rate of 11.1% per annum over the next five years.

CANG’s strong fundamentals are reflected in its POWR Ratings. The stock has an overall B rating,  which equates to Buy in our proprietary ratings system. The POWR Ratings are calculated by considering 118 different factors with each factor weighted to an optimal degree.

It has a B grade  for Growth, Sentiment, Quality and Momentum. In the China industry, it is ranked #4 of 86 stocks.

In total, we rate CANG on eight different levels. Beyond what we’ve stated above we have also given CANG grades for Value and Stability. Get all the CANG ratings here.

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (SWBI)

SWBI is designs , manufactures, and markets firearms. The company  operates in the Firearms and Accessories segments primarily. SWBI has returned 198% over the past year to close yesterday’s trading session at $19.01.

The company  recently expanded its portfolio of M&P M2.0 compact pistols to include an optics-ready variant, which is called M&P9 M2.0 Compact 4” OR. It has also recently launched its new Performance Center M&P9 Shield EZ.

SWBI’s  trailing-12-month revenue has grown  at a CAGR of 9.6% over the past five years. Its  trailing-12-month EBITDA has grown  at a CAGR of 40.1% over the past three years.

SWBI is expected to see 11.2%  revenue growth for the quarter ended April 30, and 46.5% in 2021. Its  EPS is estimated to grow 382.9% in 2021 and 15% per annum over the next five years.

It’s no surprise that SWBI has an overall B rating, which equates to Buy in our POWR Ratings system. SWBI has an A  grade for both Value and Quality and B for Growth. In the A-rated Athletics & Recreation industry, it is ranked #14 of 33 stocks.

Click here to see the additional POWR Ratings for SWBI (Sentiment, Momentum, and Stability).

The Container Store (TCS)

TCS is involved in retail sales of storage and organizational products. The company offers various types of containers, closets, hooks, etc. It  has operations primarily in the United States. TCS has gained 732.5% over the past year to close yesterday’s trading session at $17.4.

TCS recently appointed a new CEO, Satish Malhotra. It  is also collaborating with Marie Kondo to launch an exclusive line of products.

Its  trailing-12-month revenue has grown  at a CAGR of 2.7% over the past three years. And its  trailing-12-month EBITDA has grown at a CAGR of 16.4% over the same period.

TCS is expected to see 45.8% revenue growth  for the quarter ended June 2021, and 6% in 2021. Its  EPS is estimated to grow 263.3% in 2021 and 15.3% per annum over the next five years.

The POWR Ratings are also high on TCS. It  has an Overall Rating of A, which translates to a Strong Buy. TCS has an A grade for Growth and Momentum and B for Value and Quality. In the 38-stock Specialty Retailers industry, it is ranked #3.

Beyond what we’ve stated above we have also given TCS grades for Sentiment and Stability. Get all the TCS ratings here.

Fossil Group, Inc. (FOSL)

FOSL designs manufactures and markets  lifestyle and fashion accessories. The company is primarily known for its portfolio of men and women’s watches. It  has international operations. FOSL’s stock has gained 291% over the past year to close yesterday’s trading session at $13.88.

FOSL  recently launched its Hybrid HR, which is the company’s most advanced hybrid technology smartwatch yet. It has  also launched a new line of smartwatches built on the Google Wear OS.

The company’s EPS is expected to grow at a rate of 14.9% per annum over the next five years.

It’s no surprise that FOSL has an overall B rating, which equates to Buy in our POWR Ratings system. FOSL has a B grade  for both Quality and Value. In the B-rated Fashion & Luxury industry, it is ranked #21 of 67 stocks.

Click here to see the additional POWR Ratings for FOSL (Growth, Momentum, Stability, and Sentiment).

The POWR Ratings are calculated by considering 118 different factors with each factor weighted to an optimal degree.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

11 Top Stocks for March 2021

“MUST OWN” Growth Stocks for 2021

How to Ride the 2021 Stock Market Bubble

5 WINNING Stocks Chart Patterns

 

CANG shares were trading at $9.90 per share on Wednesday morning, down $0.32 (-3.13%). Year-to-date, CANG has gained 41.43%, versus a 5.26% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Aaryaman Aashind


Aaryaman is an accomplished journalist that’s passionate about providing in-depth insights about investing and personal finance. Recently he has been focused on the stock market and he specializes in evaluating high-growth stocks. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
CANGGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
SWBIGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
TCSGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
FOSLGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Most Popular Stories on StockNews.com

: | News, Ratings, and Charts

11 Top Stocks for March 2021

Get this newly updated stock market (SPY) outlook from Steve Reitmeister. He discusses his year end target for the S&P 500 and the formula for success to stay one step ahead of the pack. This includes a peek at his top 11 stocks for 2021. Read on for the full story...
Mar 10, 2021 | 5:54pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Growth Stocks You’ll Want to Own in 2021

Growth stocks tend to do well during economic recoveries. So, because the U.S. appears to have finally entered its economic recovery phase, supported by a recent federal support package and a turbo-charged coronavirus vaccination drive, we think Align Technology (ALGN), Horizon Therapeutics (HZNP), and Insperity (NSP), names that possess solid growth attributes, may deliver plenty upside. Let’s look closer at these companies.
Mar 16, 2021 | 4:02pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Our Stock of the Week is NOT a Stock

The ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasuries (TBT) is up 30% YTD. This is largely due to long-term Treasuries becoming less attractive as the economic outlook improves. Despite these gains, TBT is poised for further gains as rates remain well-below their historical norms making this one of the best risk/reward investments for the year ahead. Read on for more details...
Mar 15, 2021 | 8:49pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

4 Buy the Dip Nasdaq Stocks

The stocks of many pandemic winners are now experiencing a correction as investors rotate into potential post-pandemic winners. With that backdrop, we believe the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite’s 4.2% decline over the past month offers good entry points to Adobe (ADBE), Workday (WDAY), Autodesk (ADSK), and Ericsson (ERIC). These names are well-positioned to benefit in the long run because pandemic-driven trends are expected to continue in the post-pandemic world. Let’s discuss.
Mar 16, 2021 | 12:55pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Our Stock of the Week is NOT a Stock

The ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasuries (TBT) is up 30% YTD. This is largely due to long-term Treasuries becoming less attractive as the economic outlook improves. Despite these gains, TBT is poised for further gains as rates remain well-below their historical norms making this one of the best risk/reward investments for the year ahead. Read on for more details...
Mar 15, 2021 | 8:49pm

Read More Stories

More Cango Inc. ADR (CANG) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All CANG News