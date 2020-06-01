COTY – The top winners in the large cap US dividend space for Monday, June 1, 2020 are COTY, MUR, SPR, PBI, and APA.

The top winners in the large cap US dividend space for Monday, June 1, 2020 are COTY, MUR, SPR, PBI, and APA. Below is a recap of how they fared.

Coty Inc (COTY) Daily Price Recap

The choppiness in the recent daily price action of Coty Inc continues; to start today, it came in at a price of 4.39 US dollars, up 20.94% ($0.76) since the day prior. The change in price came along side change in volume that was down 9.46% from previous day, but up 159.59% from the Sunday of last week. Here is a daily price chart of Coty Inc.

As for COTY’s dividend discount model value score, it is currently higher than that of approximately 81.29% US dividend payers.

Murphy Oil Corp (MUR) Daily Price Recap

The choppiness in the recent daily price action of Murphy Oil Corp continues; to start today, it came in at a price of 13.13 US dollars, up 9.87% ($1.18) since the previous day. The change in price came along side change in volume that was down 1.13% from previous day, but up 53.27% from the Sunday of last week. Below is a daily price chart of Murphy Oil Corp.

As for MUR’s dividend discount model value score, it is currently higher than that of approximately 56.73% US dividend payers.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc (SPR) Daily Price Recap

The back and forth price flow continues for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc, which started today off at 23.79 US dollars, up 9.78% ($2.12) from yesterday. The change in price came along side change in volume that was down 61.46% from previous day, but up 17.36% from the Sunday of last week. Below is a daily price chart of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc.

As for SPR’s dividend yield, it is currently higher than that of approximately 0.33% US dividend payers.

Pitney Bowes Inc (PBI) Daily Price Recap

Pitney Bowes Inc entered today at $2.58, up 8.86% ($0.21) from the previous day. The change in price came along side change in volume that was up 18.29% from previous day, but down 1.19% from the Sunday of last week. The daily price chart of Pitney Bowes Inc below illustrates.

Its dividend yield is higher than 87.36% of US dividend stocks.

Apache Corp (APA) Daily Price Recap

Apache Corp is up 8.71% ($0.94) since the previous day, marking a reversal from the day prior — and the end of a 3 day negative run. The price move occurred on volume that was down 48.11% from the day prior, but up 59.46% from the same day the week before. The daily price chart of Apache Corp below illustrates.

As for APA’s equity discount rate, it is currently lower than that of approximately 0.55% US dividend payers.

COTY shares were unchanged in after-hours trading Monday. Year-to-date, COTY has declined -60.10%, versus a -4.51% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.

