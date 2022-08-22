Is It Too Late to Get in on This Warren Buffett Stock?

NYSE: DVA | DaVita Inc. News, Ratings, and Charts

DVA – Renowned kidney dialysis provider DaVita (DVA) reported solid second-quarter results. The company is expected to witness massive growth in the coming quarters, backed by strength in DaVita Kidney Care and steady expansion in international markets. Moreover, Warren Buffett’s Berkshire holds nearly 38% stake in the company. However, is it too late to invest in the stock after its 6.3% gain over the past month? Read on to learn our view….

Mangeet Kaur BounsBy Mangeet Kaur Bouns

Aug 22, 2022


Denver, Colorado-based DaVita Inc. (DVA) provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company operates various kidney dialysis centers and offers related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. In addition, it provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services and disease management services.

Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B) owns nearly 36 million shares of DVA for a market value of $3 billion. This represents about 1% of Berkshire’s overall investment portfolio.

DVA reported impressive financial results. The company’s revenues grew marginally to $2.81 billion in the fiscal 2022 second quarter ended June 30, 2022. Its other revenues came in at $116.66 million, up 18.4% year-over-year. The second-quarter revenue improved due to seasonal improvement driven by patients’ co-insurance and deductibles and the continued shift to Medicare Advantage plans.

As of June 30, the company had provided dialysis services to approximately 243,700 patients at 3,159 outpatient dialysis centers, of which 2,810 were in the United States, and 349 were based in 11 countries outside of the United States. In addition, it had nearly 44,000 patients in risk-based integrated care arrangements representing more than $3.70 billion in annualized medical spending.

On May 26, DVA and Medtronic plc (MDT) announced a new, independent kidney care-focused medical device company to enhance the patient treatment experience and improve overall outcomes.

By leveraging DVA’s deep expertise as a comprehensive kidney care provider and MDT’s capabilities as a healthcare technology leader, NewCo is well-positioned to advance the development of differentiated therapies for patients with kidney failure. The newly formed company is expected to boost the company’s growth and revenue streams.

DVA’s shares have gained 6.3% over the past month to close the last trading session at $93.21.

Here is what could influence DVA’s performance in the upcoming months:

Favorable Analyst Estimates

Analysts expect DVA’s revenue for the fiscal 2023 first quarter (ending March 2023) to come in at $2.91 billion, representing a rise of 3.3% from the same period in 2022. The $1.99 consensus EPS estimate for the same quarter indicates a 23.4% year-over-year increase.

DVA’s revenue for the current year (ending December 2022) is expected to grow 1.1% year-over-year. Also, analysts expect the company’s revenue and EPS for the next year to grow 4% and 26.5% year-over-year, respectively. The company has surpassed the consensus EPS estimates in three of the trailing four quarters, which is impressive.

High Profitability

DVA’s trailing-12-month EBIT margin of 13.8% is 17,051.4% higher than the 0.08% industry average. Its trailing-12-month EBITDA margin of 19.8% is 500% higher than the 3.29% industry average. Likewise, the stock’s trailing-12-month net income margin of 7.17% is higher than the industry average of negative 2.2%.

Furthermore, DVA’s trailing-12-month ROCE, ROTC, and ROTA of 88.62%, 6.83%, and 4.88% are higher than the industry averages of negative 38.42%, 21.26%, and 29.59%, respectively.

Discounted Valuation

In terms of forward non-GAAP P/E, DVA’s 11.99x is 40.4% lower than the 20.13x industry average. The stock’s 9.69x forward EV/EBITDA is 30.8% lower than the 14.01x industry average. Its forward EV/EBIT multiple of 14.00 compares with the industry average of 17.48x.

In addition, DVA’s 0.72x forward Price/Sales is 85.5% lower than the 4.99x industry average. Its forward Price/Cash Flow multiple of 6.05 compares with the industry average of 17.02x.

POWR Ratings Show Promise

DVA has an overall B rating, equating to a Buy in our POWR Ratings system. The POWR Ratings are calculated by accounting for 118 distinct factors, with each factor weighted to an optimal degree. 

DVA has a B grade for Quality, consistent with its higher-than-industry profitability. In addition, the stock has a B grade for Value, in sync with its lower-than-industry valuation multiples.

DVA is ranked #20 out of 83 stocks in the Medical-Services industry.

Beyond what I have stated above, we have also given DVA grades for Sentiment, Momentum, Growth, and Stability. Get access to all the DVA ratings here.

Bottom Line

DVA is well-positioned for immense growth in the coming quarters, supported by strength in DaVita Kidney Care. Moreover, the company is steadily expanding its footprint in international markets.

Given the company’s strong financials, low valuation, high profitability, and solid revenue and earnings growth estimates, we think the stock still has plenty of upside left.

How Does DaVita Inc. (DVA) Stack Up Against its Peers?

DVA has an overall POWR Rating of B. One could also check out these other stocks within the Medical-Services industry with an A (Strong Buy) rating: McKesson Corp. (MCK), Cardinal Health, Inc. (CAH), and AmerisourceBergen Corp. (ABC).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year

Bear Market Game Plan

Top 10 Stocks for the Year Ahead

7 SEVERELY Undervalued Stocks

DVA shares were unchanged in premarket trading Monday. Year-to-date, DVA has declined -18.06%, versus a -11.50% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Mangeet Kaur Bouns


Mangeet’s keen interest in the stock market led her to become an investment researcher and financial journalist. Using her fundamental approach to analyzing stocks, Mangeet’s looks to help retail investors understand the underlying factors before making investment decisions. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
DVAGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
MCKGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
CAHGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
ABCGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Most Popular Stories on StockNews.com

: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Why the Stock Market Winning Streak Ended on a Sour Note...

The 4 week winning streak for stocks ended Friday on our sour note. Not only did the S&P 500 (SPY) tumble -1.29%, but the recent market leaders endured even worse results: -2.07% for Russell 2000 and -2.01% for tech laden Nasdaq. What does this mean for stock prices in the days ahead? And are we returning to bear market conditions? That will be the focus of this week's commentary. Read on below for more…
Aug 20, 2022 | 11:33am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Stocks to Buy Now Before They Rebound

Concerns over the potentially aggressive Fed rate hikes to tackle the elevated inflation are expected to keep the market volatile in the near term. However, fundamentally sound stocks Coca-Cola (KO), Gilead Sciences (GILD), and Packaging Corporation of America (PKG) have the potential to rebound from their current price levels. So, these stocks could be solid investments now. Read more…
Aug 19, 2022 | 4:13pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

#1 Investing Strategy for 2022

Investing before 2022 was easy. Just pick the hottest growth stocks and ride them higher. It kind of felt like 1999 all over again as there seemed to be no end to the gains…that was before the calendar flipped to 2022 and these stocks were crushed. In fact, famed growth investor Cathie Wood’s Ark Innovation fund is down -45% on the year. This article will share with you the new strategy that is working in 2022 even in the midst of this nasty correction. Read on below for more…
Aug 19, 2022 | 2:55pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

How Option Prices Can Help Predict Future Stock Prices

Using an implied volatility based methodolgy to better time the best time to sell the QQQ
Aug 21, 2022 | 3:48pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

#1 Investing Strategy for 2022

Investing before 2022 was easy. Just pick the hottest growth stocks and ride them higher. It kind of felt like 1999 all over again as there seemed to be no end to the gains…that was before the calendar flipped to 2022 and these stocks were crushed. In fact, famed growth investor Cathie Wood’s Ark Innovation fund is down -45% on the year. This article will share with you the new strategy that is working in 2022 even in the midst of this nasty correction. Read on below for more…
Aug 19, 2022 | 2:55pm

Read More Stories

More DaVita Inc. (DVA) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All DVA News