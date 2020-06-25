Top 5 Large Cap Dividend Stocks for June 25, 2020

NYSE: FDS | FactSet Research Systems Inc. News, Ratings, and Charts

FDS – The top winners in the large cap US dividend space for Thursday, June 25, 2020 are FDS, ALLY, NOV, ACN, and NBL.

By StockNews Staff
Jun 25, 2020

Get Free Updates

Join thousands of investors who get the latest news, insights and top rated picks from StockNews.com!

The top winners in the large cap US dividend space for Thursday, June 25, 2020 are FDSALLYNOVACN, and NBL. Below is a recap of how they fared.

Factset Research Systems Inc (FDS) Daily Price Recap

342.16 was the closing price of the day for Factset Research Systems Inc, resulting in today being one in which price moved up 15.12% ($44.95) from yesterday. The price move occurred on stronger volume; specifically, yesterday’s volume was up 151.25% from the day prior, and up 285.99% from the same day the week before. The daily price chart of Factset Research Systems Inc below illustrates.

As for FDS’s annual compound dividend growth rate, it is currently higher than that of approximately 40.04% US dividend payers.

Is FDS a Buy, Hold or Sell? See the POWR Ratings now!

Ally Financial Inc (ALLY) Daily Price Recap

20.5 was the closing price of the day for Ally Financial Inc, resulting in today being one in which price moved up 11.96% ($2.19) from yesterday. The price move occurred on stronger volume; specifically, yesterday’s volume was up 137.07% from the day prior, and up 119.1% from the same day the week before. Here is a daily price chart of Ally Financial Inc.

As for ALLY’s dividend discount model value score, it is currently higher than that of approximately 33.86% US dividend payers.

Is ALLY a Buy, Hold or Sell? See the POWR Ratings now!

National Oilwell Varco Inc (NOV) Daily Price Recap

The back and forth price flow continues for National Oilwell Varco Inc, which started today off at 12.29 US dollars, up 9.83% ($1.1) from yesterday. As for how volume fared, yesterday’s volume was up 137.36% from the previous day (Tuesday), and up 112.36% from Wednesday of the week before. The daily price chart of National Oilwell Varco Inc below illustrates.

As for NOV’s annual compound dividend growth rate, it is currently higher than that of approximately 1.55% US dividend payers.

Make investment decisions regarding NOV using the data that counts. Learn more about POWR Ratings.

Accenture plc (ACN) Daily Price Recap

The back and forth price flow continues for Accenture plc, which started today off at 217.32 US dollars, up 7.67% ($15.48) from yesterday. As for how volume fared, yesterday’s volume was up 69.45% from the previous day (Tuesday), and up 116.54% from Wednesday of the week before. The daily price chart of Accenture plc below illustrates.

As for ACN’s beta, it is currently lower than that of approximately 57.55% US dividend payers.

Make investment decisions regarding ACN using the data that counts. Learn more about POWR Ratings.

Noble Energy Inc (NBL) Daily Price Recap

Noble Energy Inc entered today at $9.84, up 6.26% ($0.58) from yesterday. The change in price came along side change in volume that was down 11.75% from previous day, but up 27.71% from the Wednesday of last week. Below is a daily price chart of Noble Energy Inc.

Its annual compound dividend growth rate is higher than 16.74% of US dividend stocks.

Is NBL a Buy, Hold or Sell? See the POWR Ratings now!

To further your research on dividend stocks, check out our list of dividend stocks sorted by yield.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

9 “BUY THE DIP” Growth Stocks for 2020

Top 3 Investing Strategies for the Year Ahead

7 “Safe-Haven” Dividend Stocks for Turbulent Times

FDS shares rose $0.49 (+0.14%) in after-hours trading Thursday. Year-to-date, FDS has gained 28.17%, versus a -3.52% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: StockNews Staff


The StockNews Staff is led by a team of investment experts including CEO, Steve Reitmeister and trading legend Adam Mesh. The goal of our commentary is to provide you with valuable insights to make more successful investment decisions. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
FDSGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
ALLYGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
NOVGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
ACNGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
NBLGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Get Free Updates

Join thousands of investors who get the latest news, insights and top rated picks from StockNews.com!


Top Stories on StockNews.com

NASDAQ: ALXN | Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. News, Ratings, and Charts

Chart of the Day: Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN)

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN) is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on serving patients with devastating and ultra-rare disorders through the development and commercialization of life-transforming therapeutic products.
Jun 26, 2020 | 9:22am
NYSE: AMT | American Tower Corporation (REIT) News, Ratings, and Charts

4 REITs to Consider Amidst Economic Uncertainty

As the stock market is becoming even more unpredictable, REITs could be a good choice for investors. These 4 top REITs are worthy of investor attention: American Tower Corp. (AMT), Equinix (EQIX), Digital Realty Trust (DLR) and W.P. Carey (WPC).
Jun 25, 2020 | 7:54pm
NYSE: RACE | Ferrari N.V. Common Shares News, Ratings, and Charts

RACE: Four Upgraded Stocks Zooming Higher

Ferrari (Race), Black Knight Financial (BKI), Five9 (FIVN), and LivePerson (LPSN) have recently been upgraded by the POWR Ratings System. Find out what's driving their outperformance.
Jun 25, 2020 | 7:47pm
NYSE: FDS | FactSet Research Systems Inc. News, Ratings, and Charts

Top 5 Large Cap Dividend Stocks for June 25, 2020

The top winners in the large cap US dividend space for Thursday, June 25, 2020 are FDS, ALLY, NOV, ACN, and NBL
Jun 25, 2020 | 6:40pm
NASDAQ: GT | The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company News, Ratings, and Charts

Don’t Buy These 3 Stocks

POWR Ratings has determined MOMO Inc. (MOMO), Kohl's Corporation (KSS), and The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT) to be Strong Sells. Let's take a look at these stocks to understand why they are declining amidst this rally.
Jun 25, 2020 | 6:39pm

Read More Stories

More FactSet Research Systems Inc. (FDS) News View All

Event/DateSymbolNews DetailStart PriceEnd PriceChangePOWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All FDS News