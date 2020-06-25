FDS – The top winners in the large cap US dividend space for Thursday, June 25, 2020 are FDS, ALLY, NOV, ACN, and NBL.

Factset Research Systems Inc (FDS) Daily Price Recap

342.16 was the closing price of the day for Factset Research Systems Inc, resulting in today being one in which price moved up 15.12% ($44.95) from yesterday. The price move occurred on stronger volume; specifically, yesterday’s volume was up 151.25% from the day prior, and up 285.99% from the same day the week before. The daily price chart of Factset Research Systems Inc below illustrates.

As for FDS’s annual compound dividend growth rate, it is currently higher than that of approximately 40.04% US dividend payers.

Ally Financial Inc (ALLY) Daily Price Recap

20.5 was the closing price of the day for Ally Financial Inc, resulting in today being one in which price moved up 11.96% ($2.19) from yesterday. The price move occurred on stronger volume; specifically, yesterday’s volume was up 137.07% from the day prior, and up 119.1% from the same day the week before. Here is a daily price chart of Ally Financial Inc.

As for ALLY’s dividend discount model value score, it is currently higher than that of approximately 33.86% US dividend payers.

National Oilwell Varco Inc (NOV) Daily Price Recap

The back and forth price flow continues for National Oilwell Varco Inc, which started today off at 12.29 US dollars, up 9.83% ($1.1) from yesterday. As for how volume fared, yesterday’s volume was up 137.36% from the previous day (Tuesday), and up 112.36% from Wednesday of the week before. The daily price chart of National Oilwell Varco Inc below illustrates.

As for NOV’s annual compound dividend growth rate, it is currently higher than that of approximately 1.55% US dividend payers.

Accenture plc (ACN) Daily Price Recap

The back and forth price flow continues for Accenture plc, which started today off at 217.32 US dollars, up 7.67% ($15.48) from yesterday. As for how volume fared, yesterday’s volume was up 69.45% from the previous day (Tuesday), and up 116.54% from Wednesday of the week before. The daily price chart of Accenture plc below illustrates.

As for ACN’s beta, it is currently lower than that of approximately 57.55% US dividend payers.

Noble Energy Inc (NBL) Daily Price Recap

Noble Energy Inc entered today at $9.84, up 6.26% ($0.58) from yesterday. The change in price came along side change in volume that was down 11.75% from previous day, but up 27.71% from the Wednesday of last week. Below is a daily price chart of Noble Energy Inc.

Its annual compound dividend growth rate is higher than 16.74% of US dividend stocks.

FDS shares rose $0.49 (+0.14%) in after-hours trading Thursday. Year-to-date, FDS has gained 28.17%, versus a -3.52% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.

About the Author: StockNews Staff

The StockNews Staff is led by a team of investment experts including CEO, Steve Reitmeister and trading legend Adam Mesh. The goal of our commentary is to provide you with valuable insights to make more successful investment decisions. More...

