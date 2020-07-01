FDX – The top winners in the large cap US dividend space for Wednesday, July 1, 2020 are FDX, AMGN, SIG, STZ, and SUI.

Fedex Corp (FDX) Daily Price Recap

Fedex Corp closed yesterday up 11.72% ($16.44); this denotes the 3rd day in a row an upward move has occurred. The price move occurred on stronger volume; specifically, yesterday’s volume was up 188.8% from the day prior, and up 1134.6% from the same day the week before. Let’s take a look at the daily price chart of Fedex Corp.

As for FDX’s beta, it is currently lower than that of approximately 41.04% US dividend payers.

Amgen Inc (AMGN) Daily Price Recap

Amgen Inc came into today up 8.17% ($19.26) from the open of the day prior, marking the 2nd day in a row it has gone up. As for how volume fared, yesterday’s volume was up 154.04% from the previous day (Monday), and up 180.22% from Tuesday of the week before. Let’s take a look at the daily price chart of Amgen Inc.

As for AMGN’s equity discount rate, it is currently lower than that of approximately 93.95% US dividend payers.

Signet Jewelers Ltd (SIG) Daily Price Recap

10.96 was the closing price of the day for Signet Jewelers Ltd, resulting in today being one in which price moved up 6.72% ($0.69) from yesterday. As for how volume fared, yesterday’s volume was up 50.63% from the previous day (Monday), and up 28.26% from Tuesday of the week before. Here is a daily price chart of Signet Jewelers Ltd.

Its beta is lower than 0.59% of US dividend stocks.

Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) Daily Price Recap

Constellation Brands Inc came into today up 6.27% ($10.97) from the open of yesterday, marking the 3rd day in a row an increase has occurred. As for how volume fared, yesterday’s volume was up 158.83% from the previous day (Monday), and up 196.78% from Tuesday of the week before. Below is a daily price chart of Constellation Brands Inc.

As for STZ’s annual compound dividend growth rate, it is currently higher than that of approximately NA% US dividend payers.

Sun Communities Inc (SUI) Daily Price Recap

Sun Communities Inc came into today up 5.56% ($7.54) from the open of the previous day, marking the 2nd day in a row an increase has occurred. The change in price came along side change in volume that was up 2.07% from previous day, but down 5.67% from the Tuesday of last week. The daily price chart of Sun Communities Inc below illustrates.

As for SUI’s dividend discount model value score, it is currently higher than that of approximately 13.54% US dividend payers.

FDX shares . Year-to-date, FDX has gained 4.62%, versus a -2.53% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.

About the Author: StockNews Staff

The StockNews Staff is led by a team of investment experts including CEO, Steve Reitmeister and trading legend Adam Mesh. The goal of our commentary is to provide you with valuable insights to make more successful investment decisions. More...

