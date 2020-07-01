Top 5 Large Cap Dividend Stocks for July 1, 2020

NYSE: FDX | FedEx Corporation News, Ratings, and Charts

FDX – The top winners in the large cap US dividend space for Wednesday, July 1, 2020 are FDX, AMGN, SIG, STZ, and SUI.

By StockNews Staff
Jul 1, 2020

Get Free Updates

Join thousands of investors who get the latest news, insights and top rated picks from StockNews.com!

The top winners in the large cap US dividend space for Wednesday, July 1, 2020 are FDXAMGNSIGSTZ, and SUI. Below is a recap of how they fared.

Fedex Corp (FDX) Daily Price Recap

Fedex Corp closed yesterday up 11.72% ($16.44); this denotes the 3rd day in a row an upward move has occurred. The price move occurred on stronger volume; specifically, yesterday’s volume was up 188.8% from the day prior, and up 1134.6% from the same day the week before. Let’s take a look at the daily price chart of Fedex Corp.

As for FDX’s beta, it is currently lower than that of approximately 41.04% US dividend payers.

Make investment decisions regarding FDX using the data that counts. Learn more about POWR Ratings.

Amgen Inc (AMGN) Daily Price Recap

Amgen Inc came into today up 8.17% ($19.26) from the open of the day prior, marking the 2nd day in a row it has gone up. As for how volume fared, yesterday’s volume was up 154.04% from the previous day (Monday), and up 180.22% from Tuesday of the week before. Let’s take a look at the daily price chart of Amgen Inc.

As for AMGN’s equity discount rate, it is currently lower than that of approximately 93.95% US dividend payers.

Is AMGN a Buy, Hold or Sell? See the POWR Ratings now!

Signet Jewelers Ltd (SIG) Daily Price Recap

10.96 was the closing price of the day for Signet Jewelers Ltd, resulting in today being one in which price moved up 6.72% ($0.69) from yesterday. As for how volume fared, yesterday’s volume was up 50.63% from the previous day (Monday), and up 28.26% from Tuesday of the week before. Here is a daily price chart of Signet Jewelers Ltd.

Its beta is lower than 0.59% of US dividend stocks.

What is the outlook for SIG? Use POWR Ratings for clearer insight into price direction.

Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) Daily Price Recap

Constellation Brands Inc came into today up 6.27% ($10.97) from the open of yesterday, marking the 3rd day in a row an increase has occurred. As for how volume fared, yesterday’s volume was up 158.83% from the previous day (Monday), and up 196.78% from Tuesday of the week before. Below is a daily price chart of Constellation Brands Inc.

As for STZ’s annual compound dividend growth rate, it is currently higher than that of approximately NA% US dividend payers.

Make investment decisions regarding STZ using the data that counts. Learn more about POWR Ratings.

Sun Communities Inc (SUI) Daily Price Recap

Sun Communities Inc came into today up 5.56% ($7.54) from the open of the previous day, marking the 2nd day in a row an increase has occurred. The change in price came along side change in volume that was up 2.07% from previous day, but down 5.67% from the Tuesday of last week. The daily price chart of Sun Communities Inc below illustrates.

As for SUI’s dividend discount model value score, it is currently higher than that of approximately 13.54% US dividend payers.

Make investment decisions regarding SUI using the data that counts. Learn more about POWR Ratings.

To further your research on dividend stocks, check out our list of dividend stocks sorted by yield.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

9 “BUY THE DIP” Growth Stocks for 2020

Is the Bull S#*t Rally FINALLY Over?

7 “Safe-Haven” Dividend Stocks for Turbulent Times

Top 3 Investing Strategies for 2020

FDX shares . Year-to-date, FDX has gained 4.62%, versus a -2.53% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: StockNews Staff


The StockNews Staff is led by a team of investment experts including CEO, Steve Reitmeister and trading legend Adam Mesh. The goal of our commentary is to provide you with valuable insights to make more successful investment decisions. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
FDXGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
AMGNGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
SIGGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
STZGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
SUIGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Get Free Updates

Join thousands of investors who get the latest news, insights and top rated picks from StockNews.com!


Top Stories on StockNews.com

NYSE: BAC | Bank of America Corporation News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Stocks to Avoid in July

The economy continues to suffer due to the coronavirus pandemic and some stocks are underperforming the market. As a result, Bank of America (BAC), Coca-Cola (KO) and Consolidated Edison (ED) were recently downgraded.
Jul 1, 2020 | 7:30pm
NYSE: FDX | FedEx Corporation News, Ratings, and Charts

Top 5 Large Cap Dividend Stocks for July 1, 2020

The top winners in the large cap US dividend space for Wednesday, July 1, 2020 are FDX, AMGN, SIG, STZ, and SUI
Jul 1, 2020 | 6:55pm
NASDAQ: AMZN | Amazon.com, Inc. News, Ratings, and Charts

4 Streaming Stocks to Consider as Lockdowns Resume

Amazon (AMZN), AT&T (T), Netflix (NFLX), and Roku (ROKU) stocks are taking advantage of the new lockdown orders.
Jul 1, 2020 | 6:18pm
NYSE: PG | Procter & Gamble Company (The) News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Consumer Goods Stock Expected to Outperform

Consumer goods stocks have proven resilient during downtrends. Procter & Gamble (PG), Colgate-Palmolive (CL), and Kimberly Clark (KMB) will outperform during these turbulent times.
Jul 1, 2020 | 6:17pm
NASDAQ: MSFT | Microsoft Corporation News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Video Game Stocks That Belong in Your Portfolio

Microsoft (MSFT), Sony (SNE), and Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO) stocks are poised to benefit from continued lockdowns.
Jul 1, 2020 | 5:43pm

Read More Stories

More FedEx Corporation (FDX) News View All

Event/DateSymbolNews DetailStart PriceEnd PriceChangePOWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All FDX News