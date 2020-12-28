Join thousands of investors who get the latest news, insights and top rated picks from StockNews.com!

Our proprietary POWR Ratings evaluate stocks based on numerous measures. They are calculated daily, with plenty of upgrades and downgrades. The recent ratings have been calculated, highlighting several stocks that have bullish futures.

Check out the latest POWR Ratings for yourself, and you will find a considerable number of stocks have been upgraded to “A” Strong Buy ratings. Even if the market goes sideways in the months ahead, these stocks could keep climbing higher.

Without further ado, let’s take a look at the latest POWR Ratings upgrades: Home Depot (HD), Nutrien (NTR), Rollins (ROL), and Watsco (WSO).

Home Depot (HD)

The housing boom makes this the perfect time to invest in the top home improvement retailer on the planet in HD. HD has 2,300+ stores worldwide where customers buy everything from lawn and garden items to building materials and other home improvement related products.

Check out the HD POWR Ratings, and you will be impressed. HD has “A” grades in the Buy & Hold Grade and Trade Grade components. HD also has a “B” Industry Rank. HD is ranked first out of 69 stocks in the Home Improvement & Goods industry. The stock is up 27.45% year-to-date after returning 30.56% in 2019.

The analysts have set an average price target of $309.57 for HD, indicating a potential upside of 14.06%. Out of the 14 analysts who cover the stock, 11 consider it a “Buy,” three recommend holding, and none advise selling.

It appears as though HD has established a floor of $261. The stock is currently trading at $271. The 30-year mortgage rate recently dropped again, which may drive more home purchases, which would increase demand for home improvement related items.

Nutrien (NTR)

The production and sale of fertilizers and other feed and industrial products is big business. NTR makes and sells all sorts of fertilizers and related products. The stock has “A” grades in the Buy & Hold Grade and Trade Grade components. NTR is ranked second out of 27 stocks in the Agriculture industry.

NTR has returned 2.57% so far this year after posting a 2019 return of 5.57%. The analysts are bullish on NTR, setting an average price target of $48.84, indicating a potential upside of 3.56%. Of the eight analysts who the stock, five recommend buying, three recommend holding, and none advise selling.

Even if you are not enthusiastic about investing in a fertilizer stock, you will love the fact that NTR pays a dividend of 3.81%.

Rollins (ROL)

Homeowners and businesses are still willing to spend on termite and pest control services, even when the economy is contracting. The bottom line is no one wants to live or work around bugs. ROL is benefitting from the public’s disgust toward nasty little critters.

Aside from treating and protecting homes and businesses, ROL also provides pest management services and products to food makers and oil, gas, and mining businesses.

The POWR Ratings show ROL has “A” grades in the Buy & Hold Grade and Trade Grade components. The stock is ranked third out of 57 stocks in the Outsourcing – Business Services industry. ROL has a year-to-date return of 78.55% and a three-month price return of 7.94%.

Watsco (WSO)

The HVAC industry thrives regardless of the state of the economy. Add in the fact that businesses are paranoid about the quality of their air during the pandemic, and there’s all the demand for HVAC services.

WSO is benefitting from the renewed push for clean air. WSO distributes air conditioners to homes and businesses. The company also makes and sells a litany of HVAC parts ranging from evaporator coils to thermostats, refrigerants, compressors, and motors.

The POWR Ratings reveal WSO has “A” grades in the Buy & Hold Grade and Trade Grade components, along with a “B” Industry Rank. WSO is ranked 7th out of 59 publicly traded companies in the Industrial – Equipment industry. WSO has a year-to-date return of 34.45% along with a three-year return of 53.30%.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

9 “MUST OWN” Growth Stocks for 2021

5 WINNING Stocks Chart Patterns

7 Best ETFs for the NEXT Bull Market

HD shares were unchanged in after-hours trading Monday. Year-to-date, HD has gained 26.20%, versus a 17.79% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.

About the Author: Patrick Ryan

Patrick Ryan has more than a dozen years of investing experience with a focus on information technology, consumer and entertainment sectors. In addition to working for StockNews, Patrick has also written for Wealth Authority and Fallon Wealth Management. More...

More Resources for the Stocks in this Article