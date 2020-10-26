Join thousands of investors who get the latest news, insights and top rated picks from StockNews.com!

Robinhood is a commission-free stock investing and trading app that currently boasts more than 13 million members. The app publishes the Robinhood 100, which is a list of the most popular stocks owned by Robinhood investors.

The stocks on the Robinhood 100 garner a significant amount of attention, as they have mass appeal and are well-known by retail investors. Some of the stocks on this list have soared in 2020, like Amazon (AMZN) and Microsoft (MSFT). Yet others have recently experienced dramatic pull backs in their share prices.

Take a look at these four Robinhood 100 stocks that have plunged in October: Intel Corporation (INTC), Lyft (LYFT), Eastman Kodak Company (KODK) and TherapeuticsMD (TXMD).

Intel Corporation (INTC)

Robinhood traders have good reason to favor INTC but the stock has been a dog lately. INTC is the second largest semiconductor manufacturer in the world. As the leading supplier of chipsets and microprocessors, INTC is largely dependent on the PC segment yet its brass is attempting to partially segue to businesses that are data-oriented.

INTC has had a rough month, dropping from $54 all the way to $46, after releasing its most recent quarterly earnings report. In particular, INTC’s data center group’s margins fell quite considerably. The demand for data center chips has significantly declined, dropping nearly 50% on a year-over-year basis. INTC has a long road to recovery.

INTC has an “A” POWR Rating Industry Rank grade yet it has “C” grades in the Buy & Hold and Trade Grade components. Furthermore, INTC has a “D” Peer Grade component. The stock is ranked 34th of 86 in the Semiconductor & Wireless Chip category.

Check out the top analysts’ take on INTC and you will find eight recommend the stock as a “Buy”, 13 classify it as a “Hold” and six consider it a “Sell”.

Lyft (LYFT)

LYFT is well-known throughout the world as an affordable replacement for conventional taxicab service. The LYFT ride hailing app is easy to use yet the company’s stock has declined in recent months. LYFT was priced over $30 in September. Today, the stock trades under $25.

LYFT is currently struggling as there is no guarantee the company will be exempt from California’s AB5 legislation that treats contractors as full-time employees, meaning they will be provided with full benefits. Though LYFT has a solid balance sheet, paying full benefits to its contractors could cripple the company. Furthermore, Joe Biden has pointed out the injustices of the gig economy, making it all the more likely that LYFT will face increased costs if employee classification changes.

Check out LYFT’s POWR Ratings and you will find the stock has a “B” Industry Rank component yet it has “F” Trade and Buy & Hold Grade components. Furthermore, LYFT has a “D” Peer Grade.

Eastman Kodak Company (KODK)

KODK is known for its imaging products, yet the stock has received considerable attention in recent months after landing a deal to develop medicinal components for drugs and treatments provided by healthcare providers.

Just a few weeks ago, KODK was trading at $10. However, the stock has fallen more than 20%, and is currently trading below $8.

The POWR Ratings reveal KODK has a “B” grade in the Industry Rank yet the stock has “D” grades in the Trade Grade and Peer Grade components along with a “F” in the Buy & Hold Grade component. KODK is ranked in the bottom third of 30 publicly traded stocks in the Technology – Hardware space.

Insider trading allegations will likely continue to plague KODK as the SEC sorts out the rapid hike in price in the days leading up to the news of the company’s deal to convert some of its operations for medicinal components manufacturing.

TherapeuticsMD (TXMD)

TXMD makes pharmaceutical products such as advanced hormone replacements and vitamins for women. The stock traded over $2 this summer, and in October TXMD has fallen about 20% from $1.76 to $1.42.

The POWR Ratings show TXMD has a “C” Peer Grade, a “D” Trade Grade and a “F” Buy & Hold Grade.

TXMD is not yet a profitable company. Unfortunately, TXMD’s vitamin sales have declined in recent quarters. The company’s net loss in the first half of the year was in excess of $108 million. Add in the fact that TXMD was recently hit with a $400,000 fine for breaking rules pertaining to disclosure and you have all the more reason to exit this stock.

INTC shares were trading at $46.58 per share on Monday afternoon, down $1.62 (-3.36%). Year-to-date, INTC has declined -20.81%, versus a 6.60% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.

About the Author: Patrick Ryan

Patrick Ryan has more than a dozen years of investing experience with a focus on information technology, consumer and entertainment sectors. In addition to working for StockNews, Patrick has also written for Wealth Authority and Fallon Wealth Management. More...

