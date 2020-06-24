KR – The top winners in the large cap US dividend space for Wednesday, June 24, 2020 are KR, TSCO, CHRW, GILD, and DG.

Kroger Co (KR) Daily Price Recap

Kroger Co is up 2.24% ($0.72) since the previous day, marking the 2nd day in a row an increase has occurred. As for how volume fared, yesterday’s volume was up 17.54% from the previous day (Monday), and up 35.52% from Tuesday of the week before. Let’s take a look at the daily price chart of Kroger Co.

As for KR’s equity discount rate, it is currently lower than that of approximately 99.49% US dividend payers.

Tractor Supply Co (TSCO) Daily Price Recap

Tractor Supply Co entered today at $131.34, up 1.61% ($2.09) from the previous day. The price move occurred on volume that was down 4.8% from the day prior, but up 34.19% from the same day the week before. Below is a daily price chart of Tractor Supply Co.

As for TSCO’s dividend yield, it is currently higher than that of approximately 14.49% US dividend payers.

C H Robinson Worldwide Inc (CHRW) Daily Price Recap

C H Robinson Worldwide Inc came into today up 1.59% ($1.23) from the open of the previous day, marking the 2nd day in a row an increase has occurred. This move happened on lower volume, as yesterday’s volume was down 30.16% from the day before — and down 8.75% from the same day the week before. Let’s take a look at the daily price chart of C H Robinson Worldwide Inc.

As for CHRW’s dividend discount model value score, it is currently higher than that of approximately 97.75% US dividend payers.

Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) Daily Price Recap

75.93 was the closing price of the day for Gilead Sciences Inc, resulting in today being one in which price moved up 1.17% ($0.88) from the day prior. The price move occurred on stronger volume; specifically, yesterday’s volume was up 11.22% from the day prior, and up 22.27% from the same day the week before. The daily price chart of Gilead Sciences Inc below illustrates.

Dividend investors may wish to pay attention to the dividend yield of dividend stocks, and for GILD, its higher than that of 59.24% of US dividend-issuing stocks.

Dollar General Corp (DG) Daily Price Recap

The back and forth price flow continues for Dollar General Corp, which started today off at 191.85 US dollars, up 0.99% ($1.88) from yesterday. The price move occurred on volume that was up 36.3% from the day prior, but down 13.87% from the same day the week before. The daily price chart of Dollar General Corp below illustrates.

As for DG’s dividend discount model value score, it is currently higher than that of approximately 60.98% US dividend payers.

KR shares fell $0.02 (-0.06%) in after-hours trading Wednesday. Year-to-date, KR has gained 14.38%, versus a -4.55% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.

