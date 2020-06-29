KSS – The top winners in the large cap US dividend space for Monday, June 29, 2020 are SPR, KSS, SPG, LUV, and LB.

The top winners in the large cap US dividend space for Monday, June 29, 2020 are SPR, KSS, SPG, LUV, and LB. Below is a recap of how they fared.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc (SPR) Daily Price Recap

26.18 was the closing price of the day for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc, resulting in today being one in which price moved up 17.29% ($3.86) from the previous day. As for how volume fared, yesterday’s volume was up 21.5% from the previous day (Saturday), and up 126.83% from Sunday of the week before. Let’s take a look at the daily price chart of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc.

As for SPR’s equity discount rate, it is currently lower than that of approximately 8.48% US dividend payers.

KOHLS Corp (KSS) Daily Price Recap

The end of a 3 day negative run has come for KOHLS Corp, which finished yesterday up 10.07% ($1.89). The change in price came along side change in volume that was down 16.87% from previous day, but up 24.59% from the Sunday of last week. Let’s take a look at the daily price chart of KOHLS Corp.

Its dividend discount model value score is higher than 83.88% of US dividend stocks.

Simon Property Group Inc (SPG) Daily Price Recap

The end of a 3 day negative run has come for Simon Property Group Inc, which finished the previous day up 10.06% ($6.23). The change in price came along side change in volume that was down 19.3% from previous day, but up 10.29% from the Sunday of last week. The daily price chart of Simon Property Group Inc below illustrates.

Its annual compound dividend growth rate is higher than 37.79% of US dividend stocks.

Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) Daily Price Recap

35.04 was the closing price of the day for Southwest Airlines Co, resulting in today being one in which price moved up 9.64% ($3.08) from the day prior. The price move occurred on stronger volume; specifically, yesterday’s volume was up 6.03% from the day prior, and up 84.52% from the same day the week before. Below is a daily price chart of Southwest Airlines Co.

As for LUV’s dividend discount model value score, it is currently higher than that of approximately 35.17% US dividend payers.

L Brands Inc (LB) Daily Price Recap

15.12 was the closing price of the day for L Brands Inc, resulting in today being one in which price moved up 9.09% ($1.26) from yesterday. The change in price came along side change in volume that was down 8.62% from previous day, but up 55.68% from the Sunday of last week. Let’s take a look at the daily price chart of L Brands Inc.

As for LB’s dividend discount model value score, it is currently higher than that of approximately 56.63% US dividend payers.

KSS shares . Year-to-date, KSS has declined -57.95%, versus a -4.43% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.

About the Author: StockNews Staff

The StockNews Staff is led by a team of investment experts including CEO, Steve Reitmeister and trading legend Adam Mesh. The goal of our commentary is to provide you with valuable insights to make more successful investment decisions. More...

