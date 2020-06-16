LLY – The top winners in the large cap US dividend space for Tuesday, June 16, 2020 are LLY, BBBY, X, KSS, and VMC.

ELI LILLY & Co (LLY) Daily Price Recap

ELI LILLY & Co is up 15.68% ($22.19) since the previous day, marking a reversal from the day prior — and the end of a 3 day negative run. As for how volume fared, yesterday’s volume was up 302.91% from the previous day (Sunday), and up 226.23% from Monday of the week before. Below is a daily price chart of ELI LILLY & Co.

As for LLY’s annual compound dividend growth rate, it is currently higher than that of approximately 21.83% US dividend payers.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (BBBY) Daily Price Recap

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc came into today up 15.17% ($1.27) from the open of yesterday, marking the 3rd day in a row it has gone up. The change in price came along side change in volume that was up 19.7% from previous day, but down 32.29% from the Monday of last week. Below is a daily price chart of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.

As for BBBY’s annual compound dividend growth rate, it is currently higher than that of approximately NA% US dividend payers.

United States Steel Corp (X) Daily Price Recap

United States Steel Corp closed the day prior up 9.98% ($0.95); this denotes the 3rd day in a row it has gone up. The price move occurred on volume that was up 45.77% from the day prior, but down 18.26% from the same day the week before. The daily price chart of United States Steel Corp below illustrates.

Dividend investors may wish to pay attention to the beta of dividend stocks, and for X, its lower than that of 36.63% of US dividend-issuing stocks.

KOHLS Corp (KSS) Daily Price Recap

The choppiness in the recent daily price action of KOHLS Corp continues; to start today, it came in at a price of 24.82 US dollars, up 8.96% ($2.04) since yesterday. The price move occurred on volume that was up 15.4% from the day prior, but down 29.4% from the same day the week before. Let’s take a look at the daily price chart of KOHLS Corp.

Its annual compound dividend growth rate is higher than 34.21% of US dividend stocks.

Vulcan Materials CO (VMC) Daily Price Recap

Vulcan Materials CO closed the previous day up 8.76% ($9.92); this denotes the 3rd day in a row an increase has occurred. As for how volume fared, yesterday’s volume was up 253.97% from the previous day (Sunday), and up 149.85% from Monday of the week before. Below is a daily price chart of Vulcan Materials CO.

Its dividend discount model value score is higher than 22.64% of US dividend stocks.

LLY shares fell $0.21 (-0.13%) in after-hours trading Tuesday. Year-to-date, LLY has gained 25.80%, versus a -2.19% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.

