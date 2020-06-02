LTM – The top winners in the large cap US dividend space for Tuesday, June 2, 2020 are LTM, UGP, CX, WU, and CPG.

The top winners in the large cap US dividend space for Tuesday, June 2, 2020 are LTM, UGP, CX, WU, and CPG. Below is a recap of how they fared.

Latam Airlines Group Sa (LTM) Daily Price Recap

Latam Airlines Group Sa is up 37.5% ($0.45) since yesterday, marking the 3rd day in a row an upward move has occurred. As for how volume fared, yesterday’s volume was up 652.31% from the previous day (Sunday), and up 1134.06% from Monday of the week before. Here is a daily price chart of Latam Airlines Group Sa.

As for LTM’s annual compound dividend growth rate, it is currently higher than that of approximately 44.99% US dividend payers.

Ultrapar Holdings Inc (UGP) Daily Price Recap

Ultrapar Holdings Inc closed the day prior up 13.48% ($0.43); this denotes the 2nd day in a row an increase has occurred. As for how volume fared, yesterday’s volume was up 216.14% from the previous day (Sunday), and up 10.64% from Monday of the week before. Here is a daily price chart of Ultrapar Holdings Inc.

As for UGP’s annual compound dividend growth rate, it is currently higher than that of approximately 8.49% US dividend payers.

Cemex Sab De Cv (CX) Daily Price Recap

Cemex Sab De Cv closed the day prior up 11.79% ($0.29); this denotes the 2nd day in a row an upward move has occurred. As for how volume fared, yesterday’s volume was up 136.64% from the previous day (Sunday), and up 143.37% from Monday of the week before. Let’s take a look at the daily price chart of Cemex Sab De Cv.

Dividend investors may wish to pay attention to the beta of dividend stocks, and for CX, its lower than that of 19.19% of US dividend-issuing stocks.

Western Union CO (WU) Daily Price Recap

Western Union CO is up 11.3% ($2.34) since the day prior, marking the 2nd day in a row an increase has occurred. The price move occurred on stronger volume; specifically, yesterday’s volume was up 168.72% from the day prior, and up 486.4% from the same day the week before. Below is a daily price chart of Western Union CO.

As for WU’s dividend yield, it is currently higher than that of approximately 78.81% US dividend payers.

Crescent Point Energy Corp (CPG) Daily Price Recap

Crescent Point Energy Corp came into today up 10.81% ($0.16) from the open of yesterday, marking the 2nd day in a row an increase has occurred. This move happened on lower volume, as yesterday’s volume was down 12.13% from the day before — and down 9.02% from the same day the week before. Let’s take a look at the daily price chart of Crescent Point Energy Corp.

As for CPG’s beta, it is currently lower than that of approximately 2.71% US dividend payers.

LTM shares rose $0.21 (+12.73%) in after-hours trading Tuesday. Year-to-date, LTM has declined -83.16%, versus a -3.72% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.

