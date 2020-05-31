Top 5 Large Cap Dividend Stocks for May 29, 2020

MRVL

MRVL – The top winners in the large cap US dividend space for Friday, May 29, 2020 are MRVL, WIT, DPZ, FNF, and MKTX.

By StockNews Staff
May 31, 2020

The top winners in the large cap US dividend space for Friday, May 29, 2020 are MRVLWITDPZFNF, and MKTX. Below is a recap of how they fared.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd (MRVL) Daily Price Recap

The back and forth price flow continues for Marvell Technology Group Ltd, which started today off at 32.62 US dollars, up 8.84% ($2.65) from the day prior. As for how volume fared, yesterday’s volume was up 32.89% from the previous day (Wednesday), and up 195.78% from Thursday of the week before. Below is a daily price chart of Marvell Technology Group Ltd.

Dividend investors may wish to pay attention to the beta of dividend stocks, and for MRVL, its lower than that of 56.76% of US dividend-issuing stocks.

Wipro Ltd (WIT) Daily Price Recap

The choppiness in the recent daily price action of Wipro Ltd continues; to start today, it came in at a price of 3.31 US dollars, up 8.17% ($0.25) since the previous day. As for how volume fared, yesterday’s volume was up 87.99% from the previous day (Wednesday), and up 41.85% from Thursday of the week before. Let’s take a look at the daily price chart of Wipro Ltd.

Dividend investors may wish to pay attention to the dividend yield of dividend stocks, and for WIT, its higher than that of 1.65% of US dividend-issuing stocks.

Dominos Pizza Inc (DPZ) Daily Price Recap

The choppiness in the recent daily price action of Dominos Pizza Inc continues; to start today, it came in at a price of 385.84 US dollars, up 5.55% ($20.29) since yesterday. The price move occurred on stronger volume; specifically, yesterday’s volume was up 59.41% from the day prior, and up 78.66% from the same day the week before. Below is a daily price chart of Dominos Pizza Inc.

As for DPZ’s dividend discount model value score, it is currently higher than that of approximately 76.27% US dividend payers.

Fidelity National Financial Inc (FNF) Daily Price Recap

The choppiness in the recent daily price action of Fidelity National Financial Inc continues; to start today, it came in at a price of 31.9 US dollars, up 5.42% ($1.64) since the day prior. The price move occurred on volume that was down 10.01% from the day prior, but up 187.48% from the same day the week before. The daily price chart of Fidelity National Financial Inc below illustrates.

Dividend investors may wish to pay attention to the beta of dividend stocks, and for FNF, its lower than that of 57.06% of US dividend-issuing stocks.

Marketaxess Holdings Inc (MKTX) Daily Price Recap

Marketaxess Holdings Inc closed the day prior up 5.19% ($25.08); this denotes the 2nd day in a row it has gone up. The price move occurred on stronger volume; specifically, yesterday’s volume was up 67.01% from the day prior, and up 93.22% from the same day the week before. The daily price chart of Marketaxess Holdings Inc below illustrates.

As for MKTX’s equity discount rate, it is currently lower than that of approximately 92.6% US dividend payers.

To further your research on dividend stocks, check out our list of dividend stocks sorted by yield.

MRVL shares closed at $32.62 on Friday, up $2.65 (+8.84%). Year-to-date, MRVL has gained 23.16%, versus a -4.89% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: StockNews Staff


The StockNews Staff is led by a team of investment experts including CEO, Steve Reitmeister and trading legend Adam Mesh. The goal of our commentary is to provide you with valuable insights to make more successful investment decisions. More...


