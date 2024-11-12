AI is rapidly evolving, with its applications expanding across sectors like customer service, cybersecurity, and automation. This transformative potential signals significant future demand, making early investments highly attractive. Against this dynamic backdrop, it could be wise to buy top AI stocks such as Cloudflare, Inc. (NET), MongoDB, Inc. (MDB), and Pegasystems Inc. (PEGA).

AI has revolutionized customer service and engagement across the globe, leveraging tools such as chatbots, predictive models, and sentiment analysis to improve interactions and enhance support, leading to better business outcomes. As adoption continues to rise, global AI spending is expected to exceed $632 billion by 2028, fueled by a 29% CAGR driven by advancements in AI and generative technologies.

Additionally, AI technology is now enhancing areas such as cybersecurity, personalized marketing, inventory management, and recruitment. Notably, AI-powered robotics are transforming manufacturing and customer service, driving advancements in automation and production efficiency. As a result, the AI market is expected to reach $184 billion in 2024, with a 28.46% CAGR, growing to $826.7 billion by 2030.

Considering these conducive trends, let’s analyze the fundamentals of the three AI picks mentioned above.

Cloudflare, Inc. (NET)

NET operates as a cloud services provider, delivering a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure various platforms, along with website and application security products. Additionally, it provides website and application performance solutions, a SASE platform, and network services.

On October 18, 2024, NET announced the opening of a new headquarters in Lisbon, Portugal, to strengthen its EMEA operations and support growing customer demand. This expansion highlights NET’s commitment to the region and aims to leverage Lisbon’s tech talent and strategic location.

On October 8, 2024, NET announced its acquisition of Kivera to enhance proactive cloud security within its Cloudflare One platform. This integration aims to prevent cloud security risks by implementing preventive controls, simplifying secure cloud operations for businesses.

In terms of the trailing-12-month gross profit, NET’s 77.53% is 54.4% higher than the 50.23% industry average. Likewise, its 9.08% trailing-12-month Capex / Sales is 345.8% higher than the 2.04% industry average. Its 22.82% trailing-12-month levered FCF margin is 103.7% higher than the 11.20% industry average.

During the third quarter that ended September 30, 2024, NET’s revenues increased 28.2% year-over-year to $430.08 million. The company’s non-GAAP gross profit rose 28.3% from the year-ago value to $339.11 million. Moreover, its non-GAAP net income was $72.58 million and $0.20 per share, up 31.3% and 25% from the previous year’s quarter, respectively.

Street expects NET’s EPS and revenue for the quarter ending December 31, 2024, to increase 19.7% and 24.8% year-over-year to $0.18 and $452.19 million, respectively. It surpassed Street EPS estimates in each of the trailing four quarters. Over the past year, the stock has gained 45.5% to close the last trading session at $92.05.

NET’s POWR Ratings reflect strong prospects. The POWR Ratings assess stocks by 118 different factors, each with its own weighting.

It is ranked #15 out of 20 stocks in the B-rated Software – Security industry. It has a B grade for Growth. Click here to see NET’s ratings for Value, Momentum, Stability, Sentiment, and Quality.

MongoDB, Inc. (MDB)

MDB and its subsidiaries provide a general-purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, and Community Server.

On August 20, 2024, MDB announced that its Atlas for Government now supports Google Cloud’s Assured Workloads, enhancing flexibility and resilience for public sector customers. This makes it the first multi-cloud data platform at FedRAMP Moderate, expanding secure cloud options for government agencies.

In terms of the trailing-12-month levered FCF margin, MDB’s 15.99% is 42.7% higher than the 11.20% industry average. Its 74.02% trailing-12-month gross profit margin is 47.4% higher than the 50.23% industry average. Similarly, the stock’s 0.63x trailing-12-month asset turnover ratio is 2.5% higher than the 0.61x industry average.

MDB’s total revenue for the second quarter, which ended on July 31, 2024, increased 12.8% year-over-year to $478.11 million. Similarly, the company’s non-GAAP gross profit grew 9.7% over the prior-year quarter to $360.79 million. Additionally, its non-GAAP net income was $59.04 million, or $0.70 per share.

For the quarter ended October 31, 2024, MDB’s revenue is expected to increase 14.5% year-over-year to $495.65 million. Its EPS for the quarter ending April 30, 2025, is expected to grow 17.9% year-over-year to $0.60. It surpassed the consensus EPS estimates in each of the trailing four quarters. Over the past three months, the stock has gained 24.3% to close the last trading session at $292.

MDB’s positive outlook is reflected in its POWR Ratings. It has a B grade for Growth. It is ranked #94 out of 129 stocks in the Software – Application industry. To access additional grades for MDB’s Value, Momentum, Stability, Sentiment, and Quality ratings, click here.

Pegasystems Inc. (PEGA)

PEGA develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software in the United States, the rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific.

On October 29, 2024, PEGA announced Pega Infinity 24.2, introducing enhanced generative AI features to boost enterprise innovation, productivity, and customer engagement. The update includes expanded AI model support, streamlined workflows, and advanced automation tools across customer service, decisioning, and sales platforms.

In terms of the trailing-12-month net income margin, PEGA’s 8.29% is 141.1% higher than the 3.44% industry average. Similarly, its 38.32% trailing-12-month Return on Common Equity is 857.5% higher than the 4% industry average. Its 1.06x trailing-12-month asset turnover ratio is 72% higher than the 0.61x industry average.

PEGA’s total revenue for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, rose 5% year-over-year to $1.01 billion. For the same period, the company’s gross profit stood at $718.04 million, up 7.1% year-over-year. The company’s non-GAAP net income and EPS were $122.59 million and $1.38, up 111.3% and 100%, respectively, from the prior year’s period.

Analysts expect PEGA’s revenue for the quarter ending December 31, 2024, to increase marginally year-over-year to $474.51 million. Likewise, its EPS for the quarter ending March 31, 2025, is expected to rise 14.5% year-over-year to $0.55. It surpassed the Street EPS estimates in each of the trailing four quarters. Over the past year, the stock has gained 96.2% to close the last trading session at $88.65.

PEGA’s robust fundamentals are reflected in its POWR Ratings. It has an overall rating of B, which translates to a Buy in our proprietary rating system.

It has a B grade for Sentiment and Quality. Within the B-rated Software – Business industry, it is ranked #13 out of 39 stocks. To see PEGA’s Growth, Value, Momentum, and Stability ratings, click here.

NET shares were trading at $90.91 per share on Tuesday afternoon, down $2.32 (-2.49%). Year-to-date, NET has gained 9.19%, versus a 26.77% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.

