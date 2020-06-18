PSX – The top winners in the large cap US dividend space for Thursday, June 18, 2020 are TKC, VEDL, HTHT, HFC, and PSX.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A S (TKC) Daily Price Recap

The choppiness in the recent daily price action of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A S continues; to start today, it came in at a price of 5.87 US dollars, up 8.1% ($0.44) since yesterday. As for how volume fared, yesterday’s volume was up 588.57% from the previous day (Tuesday), and up 478.99% from Wednesday of the week before. The daily price chart of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A S below illustrates.

Dividend investors may wish to pay attention to the beta of dividend stocks, and for TKC, its lower than that of 87.96% of US dividend-issuing stocks.

Vedanta Ltd (VEDL) Daily Price Recap

Vedanta Ltd entered today at $5.65, up 6.6% ($0.35) from the day prior. The price move occurred on stronger volume; specifically, yesterday’s volume was up 109.4% from the day prior, and up 20.37% from the same day the week before. Here is a daily price chart of Vedanta Ltd.

Its equity discount rate is lower than 32.25% of US dividend stocks.

Huazhu Group Ltd (HTHT) Daily Price Recap

Huazhu Group Ltd entered today at $36.14, up 5.89% ($2.01) from the day prior. The change in price came along side change in volume that was down 54.57% from previous day, but up 16.62% from the Wednesday of last week. Here is a daily price chart of Huazhu Group Ltd.

As for HTHT’s dividend discount model value score, it is currently higher than that of approximately 47.98% US dividend payers.

HollyFrontier Corp (HFC) Daily Price Recap

HollyFrontier Corp entered today at $32.56, up 4.9% ($1.52) from yesterday. This move happened on lower volume, as yesterday’s volume was down 2.81% from the day before — and down 9.32% from the same day the week before. The daily price chart of HollyFrontier Corp below illustrates.

Its dividend yield is higher than 71.77% of US dividend stocks.

Phillips 66 (PSX) Daily Price Recap

Phillips 66 entered today at $76.24, up 4.61% ($3.36) from the day prior. The change in price came along side change in volume that was up 2.03% from previous day, but down 1.91% from the Wednesday of last week. Below is a daily price chart of Phillips 66.

Dividend investors may wish to pay attention to the annual compound dividend growth rate of dividend stocks, and for PSX, its higher than that of 69.23% of US dividend-issuing stocks.

PSX shares . Year-to-date, PSX has declined -30.00%, versus a -2.56% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.

