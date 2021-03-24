3 Lesser-Known Stocks Growth Investors Will Love

NASDAQ: RILY | B. Riley Financial, Inc. News, Ratings, and Charts

RILY – Pandemic-driven trends fueled a rocketing growth-stock rally last year, especially in the technology sector. But many of these overvalued stocks are now experiencing a correction, with investors switching to either undervalued turnaround stocks or potential post-pandemic growth stocks amid the economic recovery. Against this backdrop, we think lesser-known stocks B. Riley Financial (RILY), Mitek Systems (MITK), and Educational Development Corporation (EDUC) possess solid growth attributes and could be among the post-pandemic winners.

Aaryaman AashindBy Aaryaman Aashind

Mar 24, 2021


Investors are rotating out of overvalued pandemic winners and into either undervalued turnaround stocks or potential post-pandemic growth stocks in anticipation of a fast-paced economic recovery. While technology and stay-at-home stocks dominated the markets for more than a year, shares of companies that are well-positioned to thrive in a recovering economy are expected to dominate the market in the near future.

On the economic recovery front, if things progress as expected by most analysts and investors, more growth investing opportunities may present themselves compared to what the market offered last year. However, it could be more rewarding to bet on lesser-known names before the market recognizes  their growth potential. We think the key  consideration here is solid growth in revenues and earnings.

Riley Financial, Inc. (RILY), Mitek Systems, Inc. (MITK), and Educational Development Corporation (EDUC) possess solid growth attributes and have the potential to gain big in the coming months.

Riley Financial, Inc. (RILY)

RILY is involved in providing corporate finance, sales, and research services. The company caters primarily  to high net-worth individuals, corporations, and institutions. RILY has gained 285.4% over the past year to close yesterday’s trading session at $56.35.

RILY recently completed the acquisition of National Holdings Corporation. The company has also added a Compliance, Risk, and Resilience practice to its financial consulting division.

RILY’s trailing-12-month revenue has grown  at a CAGR of 48.1% over the past five years. Its  trailing-12-month ebitda grew at a CAGR of 151.4% year-over-year.

RILY’s strong fundamentals are reflected in its POWR Ratings. The stock has an overall B rating,  which equates to Buy in our proprietary ratings system. The POWR Ratings are calculated by considering 118 different factors with the weighting of each optimized to improve overall performance.

RILY also has a Growth rating of A along with Value and Quality ratings of B. In the Asset Management industry, it is ranked #1 of 58 stocks.

In total, we rate RILY on eight different levels. Beyond what we stated above we also have given RILY grades for Momentum, Sentiment, and Stability. Get all the RILY ratings here.

Mitek Systems, Inc. (MITK)

MITK develops and markets mobile capture and identity verification services. The company has worldwide operations. MITK has returned 118% over the past year to close yesterday’s trading session at $14.31.

The company’s trailing-12-month revenue has increased at a CAGR of 30.9% over the past five years. Its  trailing-12-month ebitda increased at a CAGR of 64.6% over the past three years.

MITK is expected to see a revenue growth of 14.2% in 2021. The company’s EPS is estimated to grow 7.7% for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 and 15% per annum over the next five years.

MITK  recently launched a new single-point NFC solution to help with quicker and more accurate identity verification. The company has also partnered with Nova Credit to help immigrants establish a U.S. credit score in minutes.

It’s no surprise that MITK has an overall rating of B, which equates to Buy in our POWR Ratings system. MITK has a Quality grade of an A, and Growth and Value grades of a B. In the Software – Application industry, it is ranked #13 of 115 stocks.

Click here to see the additional POWR Ratings for MITK (Sentiment, Momentum, and Stability).

Educational Development Corporation (EDUC)

EDUC is a publishing company that specializes in children’s educational books. The company has operations in the United States primarily.

EDUC’s trailing-12-month revenue has expanded at a CAGR of 27.7% over the past five years. Its  trailing-12-month ebitda has expanded at a CAGR of 14.9% over the past three years.

EDUC’s stock price has increased 387.1% over the past year and its last closing price was $17.34. The company   generated record revenues of $13 million in February. It also saw record revenues for its fiscal  fourth quarter. The POWR Ratings are also high on EDUC; it has an Overall Rating of A, which translates to a Strong Buy. EDUC also has an A grade for Value and Quality, and a B for Growth and Sentiment. In the A-rated Entertainment – Publishing industry, it is ranked #1 of 15 stocks.

Beyond what we stated above we also have given EDUC grades for Momentum, and Stability. Get all the EDUC ratings here.

The POWR Ratings are calculated by considering 118 different factors with the weighting of each optimized to improve overall performance.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

How to Ride the NEW Stock Bubble?

“MUST OWN” Growth Stocks for 2021

5 WINNING Stocks Chart Patterns

11 Top Stocks for March 2021

 

RILY shares were trading at $57.25 per share on Wednesday morning, up $0.90 (+1.60%). Year-to-date, RILY has gained 37.66%, versus a 5.28% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Aaryaman Aashind


Aaryaman is an accomplished journalist that’s passionate about providing in-depth insights about investing and personal finance. Recently he has been focused on the stock market and he specializes in evaluating high-growth stocks. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
RILYGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
MITKGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
EDUCGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Most Popular Stories on StockNews.com

: | News, Ratings, and Charts

How to Ride the NEW Stock Bubble?

Let me prove beyond a shadow of a doubt that we are in the midst of a stock market bubble. Even better, let me explain why stocks (SPY) will rise for another 12-24 months so you can ride it higher and then parachute out at the peak. And just for good measure I will share my top 10 stocks for today’s market. Read on below for more...
Mar 18, 2021 | 5:17pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Stocks that Wall Street Thinks Will Double

Wall Street is betting on the biotech industry. Many biopharma stocks are close to developing drugs for chronic and life-threatening ailments. With impressive clinical trial results and growth potential, we believe stocks such as Immunovant (IMVT), Zogenix (ZGNX), and Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (SPPI) might double in value in the near term. Let’s discuss.
Mar 23, 2021 | 5:38pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Why is GM the Stock of the Week?

GM is significantly cheaper than the market, yet growing faster. This opportunity is not going to linger long especially once investors start understanding that it’s going to be a major player in EVs and autonomous driving. Maybe it will never have a 150+ PE like Tesla. However, even a 20 multiple would have the stock doubling in the year ahead. Read on for more details as to why GM is our Stock of the Week...
Mar 22, 2021 | 4:12pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Unstoppable Growth Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio

While an expected fast-paced economic recovery is driving an investor rotation away from growth stocks that have become expensive due to the pandemic-driven rally, the correction could be short lived for some of them. We think Pandemic winners Williams-Sonoma (WSM), Hibbett Sports (HIBB), and Zedge (ZDGE) are well positioned to keep growing in the post-pandemic world.
Mar 23, 2021 | 12:46pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Why is GM the Stock of the Week?

GM is significantly cheaper than the market, yet growing faster. This opportunity is not going to linger long especially once investors start understanding that it’s going to be a major player in EVs and autonomous driving. Maybe it will never have a 150+ PE like Tesla. However, even a 20 multiple would have the stock doubling in the year ahead. Read on for more details as to why GM is our Stock of the Week...
Mar 22, 2021 | 4:12pm

Read More Stories

More B. Riley Financial, Inc. (RILY) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All RILY News