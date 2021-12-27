3 Meme Stocks to Avoid Like the Plague in January

: SNAP | Snap Inc. News, Ratings, and Charts

SNAP – The meme stock frenzy powered by retail investors has dominated this year’s investing world. Several WallStreetBets (WSB) stocks have risen solely based on investors’ sentiment irrespective of their fundamentals and growth prospects. So, it could be wise to avoid fundamentally weak meme stocks Snap (SNAP), Archaea Energy (LFG), and Allakos (ALLK).

Dipanjan BanchurBy Dipanjan Banchur

Dec 27, 2021


Meme stocks have been among the most talked-about subjects in the investing world this year. With retail investors successfully squeezing out short-selling institutional investors on several occasions, the stock market has seen an unprecedented trend. According to a Yahoo finance report, retail investor involvement is positive for returns.

Share prices of meme stocks such as GameStop Corp. (GME) and AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc.’s (AMC) have skyrocketed this year. However, several of these stocks soared based on investors’ optimism despite poor fundamentals. So, betting on such stocks could be extremely risky. 

Given this backdrop, we think it could be wise to avoid meme stocks like Snap Inc. (SNAP), Archaea Energy Inc. (LFG), and Allakos Inc. (ALLK).

Snap Inc. (SNAP)

Known as a ‘camera company,’ SNAP offers Snapchat a camera application with functionalities such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight. The company also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective, and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.

Several law firms have launched investigations against SNAP for potential violations of rules 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5. It is alleged that the company made false and misleading statements to the market that Apple Inc.’s (AAPL) device privacy changes were having a material adverse impact on its advertising business.

SNAP’s operating loss for the fiscal third quarter ended September 30, 2021, increased 8% year-over-year to $180.82 million. The company’s sales and marketing and general and administrative expenses increased 51.5% and 38.8% year-over-year to $217.52 million and $175.27 million, respectively.

Analysts expect SNAP’s EPS for the quarter ending June 30, 2022, to decrease 2.9% year-over-year to $0.10. Over the past three months, the stock has lost 38.6% to close Thursday’s trading session at $48.68.

SNAP’s bleak prospects are reflected in its POWR Ratings. According to our rating system, it has an overall rating of F, which translates to Strong Sell. The POWR Ratings are calculated by considering 118 different factors, with each factor weighted to an optimal degree.

It has a D grade for Value, Stability, and Quality. It is ranked #72 out of 77 stocks within the F-rated Internet industry. Click here to see SNAP’s Growth, Momentum, and Sentiment ratings.

Archaea Energy Inc. (LFG)

LFG is a renewable energy company specialized in recovering and processing biogas from landfills and other non-fossil, low-carbon fuel sources. It is engaged in designing, building, owning, and operating facilities that convert the biogas into renewable natural gas (RNG) or use processed biogas to produce renewable electricity.

For the fiscal third quarter ended September 30, 2021, LFG’s general and administrative expenses increased 651.2% year-over-year to $9.05 million. The company’s operating loss increased 1,500% year-over-year to $9.42 million. Also, its net loss came in at $21.34 million, up 3,445% year-over-year.

LFG’s EPS is expected to remain negative in fiscal 2021. The stock has lost 10% over the past month to close Thursday’s trading session at $18.03.

LFG’s POWR Ratings reflect these weak prospects. It has an overall F grade in our rating system, equating to a Strong Sell. In the F-rated Utilities – Domestic industry, it is ranked last. It has an F grade for Value, Sentiment, and Quality and a D grade for Stability. To see the ratings of LFG for Growth and Momentum, click here.

Allakos Inc. (ALLK)

ALLK is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops therapeutic antibodies selectively targeting immunomodulatory receptors on the surface of immune effector cells involved in allergic, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. Its lead monoclonal antibody, lirentelimab (AK002), is in a phase III study to treat eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic duodenitis.

ALLK’s research and development expenses for the fiscal third quarter ended September 30, 2021, increased 43.4% year-over-year to $43.60 million. The company’s general and administrative expenses increased 57.8% year-over-year to $19.10 million. Its net loss came in at $62.70 million, up 49% year-over-year, while its loss per share increased 35% year-over-year to $1.16.

Analysts expect ALLK’s EPS to remain negative for fiscal 2021 and 2022. It missed consensus EPS estimates in three of the trailing four quarters. Over the past year, the stock has lost 93% to close Thursday’s trading session at $10.45.

ALLK’s bleak prospects are reflected in its POWR Ratings. It has an overall rating of D, which translates to a Sell.

It has a D grade for Growth, Momentum, and Quality. It is ranked #403 out of 469 stocks in the F-rated Biotech industry. Click here to see the additional ratings of ALLK for Value, Stability, and Sentiment.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Top 10 Stocks for 2022

3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year

How to Trade Options with the POWR Ratings

9 "Must Own" Growth Stocks

SNAP shares fell $0.09 (-0.19%) in after-hours trading Monday. Year-to-date, SNAP has declined -2.86%, versus a 29.35% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Dipanjan Banchur


Since he was in grade school, Dipanjan was interested in the stock market. This led to him obtaining a master’s degree in Finance and Accounting. Currently, as an investment analyst and financial journalist, Dipanjan has a strong interest in reading and analyzing emerging trends in financial markets. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
SNAPGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
LFGGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
ALLKGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Most Popular Stories on StockNews.com

: | News, Ratings, and Charts

2 Best Stocks of All Time!

I have been investing for 40 years. But without a doubt my 2 best trades of all times are buying Amazon (AMZN) and Booking (BKNG) back in 2001 for phenomenal gains to date. Let’s discuss what those investments had in common and how that will help us find more big winners in the years ahead. Read on...
Dec 23, 2021 | 2:17pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Meme Stocks to Avoid Like the Plague in January

The meme stock frenzy powered by retail investors has dominated this year's investing world. Several WallStreetBets (WSB) stocks have risen solely based on investors’ sentiment irrespective of their fundamentals and growth prospects. So, it could be wise to avoid fundamentally weak meme stocks Snap (SNAP), Archaea Energy (LFG), and Allakos (ALLK).
Dec 27, 2021 | 4:50pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Is it STILL a Bull Market?

Volatility in the stock market (SPY) s becoming as sure of a thing as death and taxes these days. Why is this happening? And what is the game plan to stay one step ahead of the market? The answers await you in this fresh market commentary below...
Dec 22, 2021 | 7:13pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Insurance Stocks Rated ‘Buy’ According to the POWR Ratings

Because the insurance industry is expected to benefit from the Fed’s now more hawkish stance, we think it could be wise to add fundamentally sound insurance stocks UnitedHealth Group (UNH), Humana (HUM), and Molina Healthcare (MOH) to one’s portfolio. They are also rated ‘Buy’ in our POWR Ratings system. Read on.
Dec 27, 2021 | 9:21am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Is it STILL a Bull Market?

Volatility in the stock market (SPY) s becoming as sure of a thing as death and taxes these days. Why is this happening? And what is the game plan to stay one step ahead of the market? The answers await you in this fresh market commentary below...
Dec 22, 2021 | 7:13pm

Read More Stories

More Snap Inc. (SNAP) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All SNAP News