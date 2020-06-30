Stocks took a scary dip last week, but no technical indicators were broken and the bullish bounce still seems in effect. With this in mind, I’m looking to add a bullish position in a couple of individual names while overwriting them with a bear call spread in the “Nasdaq (QQQ)” as a means of both hedging and collecting short term premium.

As I mentioned in last Friday’s article , the generals, better known as FAANG or the big five, those being Apple (AAPL),” “Microsoft (MSFT),” “Amazon (AMZN),” and “Alphabet (GOOGLE)”, which now represents 42% of the QQQ, cannot continue to lead the indices much higher without the middle-level soldiers following.

With that in mind, I hunted for some names that I believe have upside but wanted to sell a QQQ bear call spread to create a customized “overwrite or covered call to my portfolio, which provides a slight hedge and helps mitigate adverse headwinds inherent to options such as theta decay.

The first name I added was “SPDR Biotech ETF (XBI) “ it’s comprised of names such as “Regeneron (REGN)” and “United Therapeutics (UTHER)” but none of the over 122 names account for more than 3.5% weighting. It’s a field bet on the smaller biotech stocks. And right now, it’s hot for the obvious reasons; COVID and gambling on COVID.



The ETF has been strong, pushing to new highs on Friday and holding steady above $106 support today. I don’t often show technical indicators on the chart, but you can see RSI on top is trending higher and on the bottom panel the MACD is ready for a crossover bullish signal.

This is the position I established on Friday; it is a diagonal spread. Buy to open 1 contract XBI July (7/17) 105 Call and Sell to open 1 contract XBI July (7/02) 110 Call for a Net Debit of $4.25, It does well through an increase in price and time decay.

The second position I established on Monday was in “Slack (WORK)” which is a provider of collaborative workplace software, suffered a big sell-off following its June 4th earnings report, losing some 25%. The numbers were not terrible; new paying customers grew 32%, revenue grew 50% and margins increased. The sell-off was probably a combination of profit-taking, the stock has gained 50% in the 3 weeks leading to the release as a favorite ‘work from home’ play’ and expectations were off the charts. Also, there are acknowledged legacy tech competitors, notably Microsoft with TEAMS, bringing a lot of fire-power.



But Slack CEO, Stewart Butterfield seems like a sharp and transparent operator ( I have a slight man-crush on him) has wisely made deals with MSFT and others to allow cross access to the platforms. As COVID reasserts itself, the WFH (or any way) is becoming a digital fixture of the workplace. Unlike “Zoom (ZM)”, whose video-dominant platform allows people to ‘get things done’ under less than optimal circumstances, Slack’s offering is actually a tool for boosting productivity under any circumstances. Following the post-earnings plop, the chart shows the stock has held the $30 level support level very well. This gives a nice risk/reward entry point.

The strategy here was also a diagonal spread which consisted of; -Buy to open 2 contracts WORK August (8/21) 29 Calls and Sell to open 2 contracts WORK July (7/17) 34 Calls for a Net Debit $3.10. Lastly, today I sold a bearish call spread in the QQQ on the notation the above mentioned big five are simply running into an exhaustion level.

The particulars of the trade are; –Buy to open 2 contracts QQQ July (7/10) 253 Calla and Sell to open 2 contracts QQQ July (7/10) 251 Call

For a Net Credit of $0.60. I think these three positions are poised to benefit over the next few weeks and provide a nice balance of directional exposure while minimizing the headwind of time decay.

