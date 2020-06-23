SYY – The top winners in the large cap US dividend space for Tuesday, June 23, 2020 are SYY, GGB, AU, CBD, and DXC.

Join thousands of investors who get the latest news, insights and top rated picks from StockNews.com!

The top winners in the large cap US dividend space for Tuesday, June 23, 2020 are SYY, GGB, AU, CBD, and DXC. Below is a recap of how they fared.

Sysco Corp (SYY) Daily Price Recap

Sysco Corp closed yesterday up 5.96% ($3.28); this denotes the 2nd day in a row an upward move has occurred. As for how volume fared, yesterday’s volume was up 117.33% from the previous day (Sunday), and up 62.86% from Monday of the week before. Here is a daily price chart of Sysco Corp.

Its dividend yield is higher than 67.47% of US dividend stocks.

What is the outlook for SYY? Use POWR Ratings for clearer insight into price direction.

Gerdau Sa (GGB) Daily Price Recap

The choppiness in the recent daily price action of Gerdau Sa continues; to start today, it came in at a price of 3.03 US dollars, up 5.21% ($0.15) since the day prior. The price move occurred on stronger volume; specifically, yesterday’s volume was up 171.34% from the day prior, and up 107.76% from the same day the week before. The daily price chart of Gerdau Sa below illustrates.

Its annual compound dividend growth rate is higher than 16.68% of US dividend stocks.

Make investment decisions regarding GGB using the data that counts. Learn more about POWR Ratings.

Anglogold Ashanti Ltd (AU) Daily Price Recap

Anglogold Ashanti Ltd came into today up 5.18% ($1.43) from the open of yesterday, marking the 3rd day in a row an upward move has occurred. As for how volume fared, yesterday’s volume was up 8.24% from the previous day (Sunday), and up 10.27% from Monday of the week before. Let’s take a look at the daily price chart of Anglogold Ashanti Ltd.

Dividend investors may wish to pay attention to the equity discount rate of dividend stocks, and for AU, its lower than that of 99.55% of US dividend-issuing stocks.

Make investment decisions regarding AU using the data that counts. Learn more about POWR Ratings.

Brazilian Distribution Co Companhia Brasileira De Distr Cbd (CBD) Daily Price Recap

The back and forth price flow continues for Brazilian Distribution Co Companhia Brasileira De Distr Cbd, which started today off at 13.57 US dollars, up 4.87% ($0.63) from the day prior. The change in price came along side change in volume that was up 9.17% from previous day, but down 27.15% from the Monday of last week. Below is a daily price chart of Brazilian Distribution Co Companhia Brasileira De Distr Cbd.

As for CBD’s equity discount rate, it is currently lower than that of approximately 66.08% US dividend payers.

What is the outlook for CBD? Use POWR Ratings for clearer insight into price direction.

DXC Technology Co (DXC) Daily Price Recap

DXC Technology Co is up 4.84% ($0.75) since yesterday, marking the 2nd day in a row an increase has occurred. The change in price came along side change in volume that was up 29.95% from previous day, but down 0.75% from the Monday of last week. Let’s take a look at the daily price chart of DXC Technology Co.

Its equity discount rate is lower than 2.03% of US dividend stocks.

What is the outlook for DXC? Use POWR Ratings for clearer insight into price direction.

To further your research on dividend stocks, check out our list of dividend stocks sorted by yield.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

9 “BUY THE DIP” Growth Stocks for 2020

Top 3 Investing Strategies for the Year Ahead

7 “Safe-Haven” Dividend Stocks for Turbulent Times

SYY shares . Year-to-date, SYY has declined -30.76%, versus a -2.05% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.

About the Author: StockNews Staff

The StockNews Staff is led by a team of investment experts including CEO, Steve Reitmeister and trading legend Adam Mesh. The goal of our commentary is to provide you with valuable insights to make more successful investment decisions. More...

More Resources for the Stocks in this Article