3 Stocks to Own if You Believe There Will Be a Second Covid-19 Wave

NASDAQ: AMZN | Amazon.com, Inc. News, Ratings, and Charts

AMZN – There’s increasing signs of a second COVID-19 wave as case counts continue increasing. In Europe, the situation continues to get worse. The market has adapted to the “new normal” and Amazon (AMZN), Zoom (ZM), and Peloton (PTON) are expected to keep performing well because of their ability to capitalize on the changing consumer behavior whether or not there is a second Covid-19 wave. These stocks are well-positioned to move higher, if there is a second wave.  .

By Manisha Chatterjee
Oct 12, 2020

Get Free Updates

Join thousands of investors who get the latest news, insights and top rated picks from StockNews.com!

The Covid-19 pandemic has given a significant boost to the performance of some companies due to the changes in consumer behavior. While almost all businesses started adjusting their business to benefit from the changing consumer behavior, the companies that already had a pandemic-ready business have captured the majority of demand. Overall, the market’s skyrocketing rally until early September was primarily due to these companies.

The market started selling-off in early September as investors took profits, and there were concerns related to the stalled fiscal stimulus talks. While the market’s correction has not been significant, and many stocks have already started to recover, volatility will likely continue. 

As there is no particular timeline for a solution to this deadly virus, people and businesses have been adapting necessary measures to stay afloat for a longer period. Many scientists and researchers predict a second wave of the deadly virus, particularly when the temperature goes down in the coming months. If that happens, the new-normal compliant businesses will see significant business growth. There is already a possibility of a second national lockdown in the UK. The “Work from Home” trend is here to stay with even big organizations like Twitter (TWTR), Facebook (FB), Microsoft (MSFT) focusing much more on remote working.

Whatever happens, the following stocks are set on a growth path based on their strong fundamentals: Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN), Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (ZM), and Peloton Interactive, Inc. (PTON).

Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN)

There is no denying that AMZN, which is the world’s largest online retailer, has dominated the e-commerce segment since the onset of the pandemic and Amazon Web Service (AWS) have been dominating the cloud computing industry. With a pandemic-ready business model and continued evolution of its offerings to capture the changing market demand, AMZN is well-positioned to gain should there be a second Covid-19 wave.

The stock has gained 94.6% since hitting its 52-week low of $1626.03 in mid-March. For the quarter ended June 2020, AMZN’s net sales increased 40% year-over-year to $88.9 billion. The numbers are set to soar with AMZN’s prime day, its biggest shopping event of the year, which is scheduled for October 13th and 14th.

On October 6th, the House Antitrust Subcommittee issued a report, mentioning the wrongdoing and anticompetitive behavior of AMZN and demanding action to change antitrust laws. However, except for a minor fall in the shares initially, the report failed to curb investor enthusiasm on the stock. AMZN’s EPS for the fiscal quarter ended June 2020 was $10.3, which surpassed the consensus estimate by 605.5%.

The market expects AMZN’s revenue to increase 32% in the current quarter, 31.5% in the current financial year and 18.3% next year. The company’s EPS is expected to increase 71.4% in the current quarter, 37.8% in the current fiscal year, and at a rate of 36% per annum over the next five years.

How does AMZN stack up for the POWR Ratings?

A for Trade Grade

B for Buy & Hold Grade

B for Peer Grade

B for Industry Rank

B for Overall POWR Rating

The stock is also ranked #9 out of 57 stocks in the Internet industry.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (ZM)

One thing is clear that remote working is here to stay with even many big organizations considering a shift to a permanent work-from-home setup. ZM definitely stands to benefit from this trend, being a company that provides cloud platforms for video, voice, content sharing, and chat, across mobile devices, desktops, telephones, and room systems. It helped students attend virtual classes and businesses bring together their teams virtually during this pandemic.

For the second quarter ended June 2020, it reported revenue of $663.5 million, up 355% year-over-year. With the current uncertainty and the market volatility, people are betting on dependable high growth tech stocks and ZM definitely fits the list. In fact, if there is a second wave of coronavirus, ZM could experience business growth at a higher rate. The market expects ZM’s revenue to increase 315.3% in the current quarter and 286% in the current financial year. The company’s EPS is expected to increase 744.4% in the current quarter, 611.4% in the current fiscal year, and at a rate of 38.5% per annum over the next five years.

ZM has an impressive earnings surprise history with the company surpassing EPS estimates in each of the trailing four quarters. In fact, even when the stock market crashed in mid-March due to the deadly virus, it soared and has gained over 623% year-to-date.

ZM’s strong fundamentals are reflected in its POWR Ratings, it has a “Buy” rating with an “A” in Trade Grade, and a “B” in Buy & Hold Grade, Peer Grade and Industry Rank. Within the Technology-Services Industry, it’s ranked #5 out of 53 stocks.

PELOTON INTERACTIVE, INC. (PTON)

PTON, which has made a big name for itself in fitness, provides interactive fitness products and operates through the connected fitness products, subscriptions, and others. It provides in-studio fitness classes, fitness clubs, at-home fitness equipment & content, and health & wellness apps. Going public in August 2019, the story of PTON started in 2012 when the now CEO and founder, John Foley understood the need for curating customized exercise classes which can be accessed from home itself at one’s convenience.

 As of June 30, 2020, PTON had a loyal community of more than 3.1 million members. In the quarter ended June 2020, the company generated total revenue of $607.1 million, representing 172% year-over-year growth. The subscription revenue grew 99% year-over-year to $121.2 million. Around 20% of the total revenue was driven by strong connected fitness product sales.

The Apple Fitness+ which is yet to be released might pose a competition to PTON but the loyal subscribers of PTON who have experienced its ease and convenience are less likely to leave the brand. Moreover, while Apple is a bigger brand name, PTON has carved a niche for itself and is expected to continue to soar in 2021. A second wave of the coronavirus could further increase its subscriber base and revenue.

PTON has gained 523.8% since hitting its 52-week low of $17.70 in mid-March. As the demand for in-house fitness is rising steeply and could rise at a faster rate if there is a second wave of coronavirus cases. The market expects PTON’s revenue to increase 279.8% in the current quarter and 33% next year. The company’s EPS is expected to increase 108.5% in the current quarter, 137.5% in the current fiscal year, and 241.7% next year.

PTON’s strong fundamentals are reflected in its POWR Ratings, it has a “Strong Buy” rating with an “A” in Trade Grade, Peer Grade, Buy & Hold Grade and Industry Rank. Within the Consumer Goods industry, it’s ranked #5 out of 34 stocks.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

7 Best ETFs for the NEXT Bull Market

What is the Cure for Stock Market Volatility?

Chart of the Day- See Christian Tharp’s Stocks Ready to Breakout

 

AMZN shares rose $17.20 (+0.50%) in after-hours trading Monday. Year-to-date, AMZN has gained 86.32%, versus a 11.07% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Manisha Chatterjee


Since she was young, Manisha has had a strong interest in the stock market. She majored in Economics in college and has a passion for writing, which has led to her career as a research analyst. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
AMZNGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
ZMGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
PTONGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Get Free Updates

Join thousands of investors who get the latest news, insights and top rated picks from StockNews.com!


Most Popular Stories on StockNews.com

: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Is Stock Market Volatility the “New Normal”?

Tuesday the S&P 500 (SPY) was rallying strongly to break above 3,400. Then in the final hour stocks tumbled over 2% as the President stated his side was done negotiating on a new stimulus deal til after the election. Is this volatility the new normal? Let’s discuss…
Oct 7, 2020 | 3:23pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Tesla vs. NIO: Which Stock is a Better Buy?

Tesla (TSLA) and NIO (NIO) have emerged as key players in the electric vehicle industry. With impressive track record and growth potential, both stocks are valued for money, given their impressive past performance and favorable analyst sentiment. But let’s find out which is the better buy now. 
Oct 5, 2020 | 5:42pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

The 3 Top Biotech Stocks That Hedge Fund Managers LOVE

The biotech industry has had a strong year due to search for a COVID vaccine. But there is one area of the industry that a consensus of hedge fund managers think is the future. Here are the top biotech stocks favored by hedge fund managers: Seattle Genetics (SGEN), Fate Therapeutics (FATE), and Blueprint Medicines (BPMC).
Oct 9, 2020 | 6:21pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

4 Strong ETFs OUTPERFORMING the Market

ETFs are a less risky way of investing in the stock markets especially when significant volatility is expected. Top-performing ETFs like Invesco Solar (TAN), iShares Global Clean Energy (ICLN), SPDR S&P Homebuilders 500 (XHB), and iShares U.S. Home Construction (ITB) are good bets right now as these areas of the economy are growing.
Oct 9, 2020 | 5:49pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

The 3 Top Biotech Stocks That Hedge Fund Managers LOVE

The biotech industry has had a strong year due to search for a COVID vaccine. But there is one area of the industry that a consensus of hedge fund managers think is the future. Here are the top biotech stocks favored by hedge fund managers: Seattle Genetics (SGEN), Fate Therapeutics (FATE), and Blueprint Medicines (BPMC).
Oct 9, 2020 | 6:21pm

Read More Stories

More Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All AMZN News