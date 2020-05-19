AUY – The top winners in the large cap US dividend space for Tuesday, May 19, 2020 are AUY, CLF, YUMC, GLPI, and VICI.

Join thousands of investors who get the latest news, insights and top rated picks from StockNews.com!

The top winners in the large cap US dividend space for Tuesday, May 19, 2020 are AUY, CLF, YUMC, GLPI, and VICI. Below is a recap of how they fared.

Yamana Gold Inc Daily Price Recap

The choppiness in the recent daily price action of Yamana Gold Inc continues; to start today, it came in at a price of 5.47 US dollars, up 10.06% ($0.5) since yesterday. As for how volume fared, yesterday’s volume was up 5.67% from the previous day (Sunday), and up 31.87% from Monday of the week before. Let’s take a look at the daily price chart of Yamana Gold Inc.

Dividend investors may wish to pay attention to the equity discount rate of dividend stocks, and for AUY, its lower than that of 99.23% of US dividend-issuing stocks.

Is AUY a Buy, Hold or Sell? See the POWR Ratings now!

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc Daily Price Recap

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc is up 4.77% ($0.21) since yesterday, marking the 4th day in a row an upward move has occurred. The price move occurred on volume that was down 3.18% from the day prior, but up 19.03% from the same day the week before. Here is a daily price chart of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.

Its beta is lower than 10.91% of US dividend stocks.

Is CLF a Buy, Hold or Sell? See the POWR Ratings now!

Yum China Holdings Inc Daily Price Recap

Yum China Holdings Inc entered today at 48.75 in US dollars, up 4.7% ($2.19) from the day prior. The change in price came along side change in volume that was down 14.3% from previous day, but up 29.94% from the Monday of last week. Here is a daily price chart of Yum China Holdings Inc.

Its dividend discount model value score is higher than 60.66% of US dividend stocks.

Is YUMC a Buy, Hold or Sell? See the POWR Ratings now!

Gaming & Leisure Properties Inc Daily Price Recap

Gaming & Leisure Properties Inc came into today up 4.66% ($1.385) from the open of the day prior, marking the 4th day in a row an increase has occurred. As for how volume fared, yesterday’s volume was up 6.65% from the previous day (Sunday), and up 28.1% from Monday of the week before. Below is a daily price chart of Gaming & Leisure Properties Inc.

As for GLPI’s annual compound dividend growth rate, it is currently higher than that of approximately NA% US dividend payers.

Make investment decisions regarding GLPI using the data that counts. Learn more about POWR Ratings.

Vici Properties Inc Daily Price Recap

Vici Properties Inc closed the day prior up 4.36% ($0.72); this denotes the 4th day in a row an upward move has occurred.

The price move occurred on volume that was down 11.64% from the day prior, but up 5.65% from the same day the week before. Let’s take a look at the daily price chart of Vici Properties Inc.

Its dividend discount model value score is higher than 62.75% of US dividend stocks.

What is the outlook for VICI? Use POWR Ratings for clearer insight into price direction.

To further your research on dividend stocks, check out our list of dividend stocks sorted by yield.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

9 “BUY THE DIP” Growth Stocks for 2020

7 “Safe-Haven” Dividend Stocks for Turbulent Times

REVISED 2020 Stock Market Outlook– Discover why there is more downside ahead and the Top 10 picks for the bear market.

AUY shares . Year-to-date, AUY has gained 39.09%, versus a -8.75% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.

About the Author: StockNews Staff

The StockNews Staff is led by a team of investment experts including CEO, Steve Reitmeister and trading legend Adam Mesh. The goal of our commentary is to provide you with valuable insights to make more successful investment decisions. More...

More Resources for the Stocks in this Article