BBBY – The top winners in the large cap US dividend space for Friday, June 26, 2020 are BBBY, NTAP, EBAY, INFY, and BDX.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (BBBY) Daily Price Recap

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc closed yesterday up 6.07% ($0.58); this denotes the 2nd day in a row an increase has occurred. As for how volume fared, yesterday’s volume was up 122.62% from the previous day (Wednesday), and up 24.83% from Thursday of the week before. Below is a daily price chart of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.

Its equity discount rate is lower than 34.44% of US dividend stocks.

NetApp Inc (NTAP) Daily Price Recap

NetApp Inc is up 5.16% ($2.16) since the day prior, marking the 2nd day in a row an increase has occurred. As for how volume fared, yesterday’s volume was up 143.62% from the previous day (Wednesday), and up 155.41% from Thursday of the week before. Let’s take a look at the daily price chart of NetApp Inc.

As for NTAP’s dividend yield, it is currently higher than that of approximately 71.07% US dividend payers.

Ebay Inc (EBAY) Daily Price Recap

Ebay Inc is up 3.02% ($1.49) since yesterday, marking the 2nd day in a row it has gone up. The price move occurred on stronger volume; specifically, yesterday’s volume was up 57.09% from the day prior, and up 64.01% from the same day the week before. Here is a daily price chart of Ebay Inc.

As for EBAY’s dividend yield, it is currently higher than that of approximately 17.75% US dividend payers.

Infosys Ltd (INFY) Daily Price Recap

Infosys Ltd came into today up 2.58% ($0.24) from the open of the previous day, marking the 2nd day in a row it has gone up. The price move occurred on volume that was up 72.39% from the day prior, but down 8.38% from the same day the week before. Below is a daily price chart of Infosys Ltd.

As for INFY’s equity discount rate, it is currently lower than that of approximately 79.27% US dividend payers.

Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Daily Price Recap

The back and forth price flow continues for Becton Dickinson & Co, which started today off at 233.57 US dollars, up 2.02% ($4.63) from the previous day. As for how volume fared, yesterday’s volume was up 1.26% from the previous day (Wednesday), and up 91.59% from Thursday of the week before. Below is a daily price chart of Becton Dickinson & Co.

Its equity discount rate is lower than 95.73% of US dividend stocks.

BBBY shares rose $0.15 (+1.49%) in after-hours trading Friday. Year-to-date, BBBY has declined -40.59%, versus a -5.82% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.

